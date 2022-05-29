VICTORIA, British Columbia, Canada—On a pleasant, calm June morning in 2013, standing on the first tee at Uplands Golf Club, the PGA TOUR Canada player listened to the announcer introduce him.

“Good morning, everybody. This is the first PGA TOUR Canada event. First on the tee, from Coquitlam, B.C., Adam Cornelson.”

Cornelson piped his drive down the middle at Uplands Golf Club, and he went on to birdie the hole on his way to an opening, 3-under 69. PGA TOUR Canada was officially underway.

While what will go down on the first tee this Thursday morning, again at Uplands, won’t perhaps carry with it the historical significance of what Cornelson participated in nine years ago, the opening tee shot of the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season will, nonetheless, be momentous.

It will have been 990 days since Patrick Fishburn struck the last official shot on PGA TOUR Canada, at the 2019 Canada Life Championship in London, Ontario. Since Fishburn’s putt that gave him a three-stroke win, a global pandemic happened, putting a halt to PGA TOUR Canada as fans knew it.

The Tour operated a series of four unofficial events for Canadian players in 2020, and it put together a consortium of eight tournaments last summer, again for those players in Canada as border issues persisted. Meanwhile, in 2021, those PGA TOUR Canada members not living in Canada played on the Forme Tour, in the United States, a one-off Tour that gave players competitive and money-earning opportunities. Now, with a full roster of players, courtesy of last year’s Forme Tour Points List, along with players who emerged with status from the Tour’s seven Qualifying Tournaments and others eligible via additional categories, PGA TOUR Canada is back, with a new sponsor and the same path leading players to the Korn Ferry Tour.

“It’s amazing that the season is upon us. We have had so many twists and turns over the last 33 months that it’s gratifying to finally be ready for official PGA TOUR Canada golf,” said the Tour’s Executive Director, Scott Pritchard. “It’s somehow fitting that this restart is taking place at Uplands Golf Club, which has been such a great partner through the years and the site of where this Tour got its birth nine years ago.”

The Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist begins Thursday and is the first of 11 tournaments on the official schedule. New Caledonia’s Paul Barjon is the defending champion, winning in 2019, but Barjon will be a long way from here as he is playing his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, which is exactly where Pritchard wants to see his players go.