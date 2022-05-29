  • Finally!

    The wait is over as PGA TOUR Canada is set to open its 2022 Fortinet Cup season

  Uplands Golf Club was the site of the first official PGA TOUR Canada event in 2013 and is once again the site as the Tour restarts after a two-year hiatus.