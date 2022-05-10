  • Fortinet Cup Championship names Corey Conners Honorary Chair

    Conners’ foundation to benefit from PGA TOUR Canada’s flagship event

  • PGA TOUR star and native Canadian Corey Conners has agreed to serve as the Honorary Chair for PGA TOUR Canada&apos;s flagship event. (Courtesy of Getty Images)PGA TOUR star and native Canadian Corey Conners has agreed to serve as the Honorary Chair for PGA TOUR Canada's flagship event. (Courtesy of Getty Images)