Meet the Qualifiers

COURTENAY, British Columbia—The seventh and final PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament concluded last week at Crowne Isle Resort, with PGA TOUR Canada veteran Riley Wheeldon walking away with medalist honors, while a mix of old and new players secured playing status for the first half of the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season. Here is a look at all nine players—eight native Canadians and one Canadian resident—who emerged with playing cards for the season that begins a month from this week.

Riley Wheeldon (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 96

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 3

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 11

Something Worth Knowing: In his 96 career PGA TOUR Canada starts, Wheeldon has had top-10 finishes 12.5 percent of the time, and that number moves to 26 percent for top-25 performances. Wheeldon has a win, two runners-up and a third-place showing in his career.

Yi Cao (China)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 30

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 40

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: Cao holds the distinction of playing in PGA TOUR Series-China’s inaugural event, the 2014 Mission Hills Haikou Open. He won once on that circuit, at the 2018 Chongqing Championship, thanks to a final-round 63 that put him into a playoff he eventually won against England’s William Harrold.

Jared du Toit (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Third

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 43

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 15

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 5

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: In his stellar amateur career, du Toit won six tournaments, including the 2013 British Columbia Junior Championship and the 2015 British Columbia Amateur. Du Toit also won three college titles—one at the University of Idaho and two after transferring to Arizona State.

Max Sear (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fourth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 2

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: Sear was a teammate at West Virginia University with Étienne Papineau and Mark Goetz, both new members of PGA TOUR Canada. Sear played college golf in Morgantown from 2015-19. Earlier this year, Sear shot a 68 to Monday-qualify into the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Andrew Harrsion (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fifth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: At the 2019 Alberta Open, Harrison opened the tournament with a Trestle Creek Golf Resort course-record 67 in Entwistle to lead his brother, Michael, by a shot. That set the stage for Andrew Harrison’s start-to-finish triumph as the first amateur winner of the tournament in three years.

Brendan MacDougall (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Sixth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: MacDougall played golf at two separate colleges, three years at High Point University and one season at the University of Nevada. While at High Point, he won the 2018 Big South Championship as an individual, becoming the first player in school history to qualify for NCAA Regionals.

Jimmy Jones (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 10

Something Worth Knowing: At the 98th playing of the Florida Amateur in 2015, Jones won the title at Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club in sudden death, defeating current PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member and then Florida State University player Cristobal del Solar on the second extra hole.

Austin Ryan (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: Playing for Wilfrid Laurier University, Ryan was the 2016 Ontario University Athletics’ individual champion after earning WLU Rookie of the Year accolades in 2013 and subsequently securing team MVP honors three times after that.

Marc Bourgeois (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Ninth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 10

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: It’s been 18 years since Bourgeois played in his first and only PGA TOUR tournament. In 2004, while playing at Kent State University, he competed as an amateur in the RBC Canadian Open, missing the cut.