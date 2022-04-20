-
Maum finishes long day with 36-hole lead in Washington
April 20, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff
DUPONT, Washington—On a long day of golf, with more than half the field required to finish their first rounds and then turn around and play their second rounds, American Blake Maum took the 36-hole lead at the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at The Home Course. Maum finished his suspended first round Wednesday morning, turning in a 5-under 67 followed by a 69, and that was enough to give him a one-shot lead over Australia’s Cameron John. Christian Muscarello and Taylor Funk are tied for third, two back.
Maum played 25 holes total, his first round halted after 11 holes Tuesday when officials halted play due to darkness. When play resumed early Wednesday morning prior to the rain—again—starting to fall, Maum finished a clean, first-round back nine, with six pars and three birdies, then went out for his second round and made three front-nine birdies. His lone bogey came at No. 10, but he recovered nicely with a birdie at 11 then parred in for his 3-under 69.
“I plotted my way around and managed to get it in the hole and make birdies on the right hole,” Maum understated. “I think I came into it with a good gameplan. I knew the greens are bumpy with the rain we’ve been getting in here. It’s going to be tough to make putts, tough to score, so I’m almost playing more strategic than I normally would. I think I’m trying to play to the fatter side of the green and get good looks.”
John bogeyed his first hole of the second round, a disappointing result after piping his drive down the middle of the fairway. “I kept hitting quality shots, and I missed a few putts on the front nine,” the Australian said of his even-par showing. John got things going after making the turn, with birdies at Nos. 10, 13, 15 and 17 for his 68. “I just got a few to go my way,” he added.
Muscarello played one more hole than Maum on Wednesday and was happy with his day despite a bogey at the par-4 18th to finish. ““I was trying to put the ball in position and miss in the right spots. I think the golf course fits my game pretty well. I was able to drive it pretty well and hit a lot of greens. There was not too much stress,” he noted.
Did you know Christian Muscarello played college baseball at Trinity University in San Antonio? Following his collegiate career, he signed a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. He played 42 games during the 2013 season with the Ocean State Waves in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The following year, he saw action in 13 games of the 2014 season in the Appalachian League, for the Johnson City Cardinals.
Key Information
There were 100 players in this field when the tournament began, and there are 99 still playing. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses available this week.
There are nine amateurs playing at The Home Course. Leading the way is Taylor Sundbom, tied for third after shooting a second consecutive 3-under 69. Sundbom played 33 holes Wednesday. Here is how all the amateurs fared in the second round.
Pos.
Player
Score
T3
Taylor Sundbom (U.S.)
69-69—138
T13
Noah Woolsey (U.S.)
71-71—142
T21
Finigan Tilly (U.S.)
74-69—143
T38
Evan Peterson (U.S.)
73-73—146
T38
Wyatt Johnson (U.S.)
75-71—146
T45
Brian Moon (U.S.)
74-73—147
T68
Sam Ohno (U.S.)
76-74—150
98
Brandon Bolling (U.S.)
77-83—160
T29
Sean Mullan (England)
76-71—147
Officials suspended play at 8:15 PDT, with three players still needing to complete their second rounds—the threesome of Daniel Campbell, Andrea Topping and Warren Miller. They will complete their rounds Thursday morning.
Of the players who have completed 36 holes, three have a pair of sub-70 rounds to start the tournament: BlakeMaum (67-69), Cameron John (69-68) and Christian Muscarello (69-69).
Players in this week’s field come from seven different countries and territories. Leading the way is Lawren Rowe (4 under), Kevin Gordon (2-under), Chris Crislogo (2-under), Matt Kang (3-over), Eric Banks (3-over) Matthew Kreutz (3-over), Blair Hamilton (4-over) and Trevor Corner (7-over).
Canada’s Kevin Gordon has had a tale of two rounds so far, after opening with a 5-under 67 then firing a 3-over 75 in his second round. Gordon is tied for 13th.
Following the completion of his first round, Blake Maum’s playing partner Adam Power withdrew from the tournament with an injury, leaving Maum to play as a twosome with Scott Newell.
Talon Supak was seven strokes better in his second round compared to his first. Supak opened with a 3-over 75 but came back with a 68. Supak, a native of Washington, Illinois, played college golf at the University of Illinois-Springfield.
This is Blake Maum’s third trip to PGA TOUR Canada. He first attended in 2019, tying for 53rd at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Arizona. A year ago, he tied for 48th at The Club at Weston Hills in South Florida. In both previous trips, Maum earned no status. Maum also played in the 2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament in Colombia without getting a card.
Christian Muscarello was happy with his play on the par-5 10th hole. As he prepared to hit his third shot from 90 yards, the rain started coming down heavily, with wind gusts to 20 mph. He hit his 9-iron approach to six feet and made the birdie. “Getting one there was kind of a bonus, kick-starting the back nine,” he said.This is a file photo of Christian Muscarello during the 2019 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He saw action in five tournaments but didn’t make a cut. (PGA TOUR)
Quotable
“I played 26 holes today, so it was just one long day for me. It was non-stop.” –Christian Muscarello
“I just tried to stay in the same mindset. Between rounds I went to the range and practiced because I wasn’t super sharp this morning.” –Christian Muscarello
“I stayed patient out there. With the conditions, there’s going to be some tough shots; a lot of long irons.” –Christian Muscarello
“I didn’t really hit the ball that well, but I think I missed it in the right spots.” –Lawren Rowe
“The weather certainly made it tricky out there.” –Lawren Rowe
“I’m pretty tired right now. It will be nice to get some rest. Hopefully I can hit the ball better [Thursday] and not put so much pressure on the putter.” –Lawren Rowe
“The back nine was really promising with a lot of good golf.” –Cameron John
“It’s obviously worked for me what I’m doing so far, so I’m going to keep it very similar.” –Cameron John
Second-Round Weather
Rain started early in the afternoon and was steady for the rest of the day, the heaviest precipitation coming between 3 and 4 p.m. Wind variable at 8-10 mph, with gusts to between 18 and 20 mph. High of 54.
