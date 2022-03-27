Five players to watch: Q-School USA West 1

LITCHFIELD PARK, Arizona—Last year at this venue, Pepperdine’s Clay Feagler was the medalist at The Wigwam, earning what turned out to be access into every 2021 Forme Tour tournament. Feagler made the most of his opportunity, finishing ninth on the Points List last summer, and he currently is a member of the Korn Ferry Tour. In PGA TOUR Canada’s last Qualifying Tournament, earlier this month in Dothan, Alabama, Clemson senior Jacob Bridgeman rolled to a three-shot win secure his membership, which he will use as soon as he turns pro following the conclusion of his college career.

Could another amateur this week do what Feagler pulled off last year and what Bridgeman accomplished two weeks ago and win PGA TOUR Canada’s Qualifying Tournament West No. 1 that begins Tuesday at The Wigwam?

Mason Andersen thinks so, as does Thomas Hutchison and Kyle Cottam, among other amateurs preparing to turn pro. That trio are the highest-ranked amateurs in the current PGA TOUR University rankings. Anderson checks in at No. 28, Hutchison is 31st and Cottam is 41st.

In total, there are 24 amateurs playing this week, vying for the top position, of course, but also understanding that those who finish in the second-through-ninth positions will be exempt through PGA TOUR Canada’s first half of the season. Those placing 10th through 30th, plus ties, will earn conditional 2022 status.

Here is a look at the top amateur in the field along with four others expected to play well this week.

Mason Andersen (United States)

In his college career at Arizona State, Andersen won two college tournaments—in 2019 and 2020, both in sudden-death. His first title came at the Lamkin Grips SD Classic in San Diego. He finished regulation tied with Blake Hathcoat and Cole Hammer, making birdie on the first extra hole for the title. He also won the 2020 Amer Ari Invitational in February, beating William Mouw. The current Arizona State student will be playing something of a home game this week, The Wigwam not far from Chandler, Arizona, where Andersen grew up.

Cooper Dossey (United States)

A celebrated amateur at Baylor University, Dossey is looking for full time status, something he hasn’t enjoyed since leaving the Waco, Texas, school. Dossey reached as high as No. 24 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, his most-impressive title coming at the prestigious 2019 North and South Amateur at Pinehurst in North Carolina. That week he captured both the medalist and match-play portions of the tournament. In the championship match, Dossey defeated Noah Norton, 5 and 4.

Hagen Fell (United States)

Fell is no stranger to success in the Phoenix area. Fell won the 2017 Phoenix City Amateur, beating Noah Robinson by two shots at nearby Papago Golf Course. Living in Southern California, the La Jolla Country Club teaching pro finally earned PGA TOUR Canada status a year ago and ended up playing on the Forme Tour, his best finish a tie for 19th at the Birck Boilermaker Classic in Indiana.

Etienne Papineau (Canada)

The 25-year-old, who holds conditional 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status, played his college golf in the U.S., at West Virginia University. He was dominant in Quebec as an amateur, winning seven tournaments, including back-to-back Quebec Match Play Championships, starting in 2018. Papineau has played in one previous official PGA TOUR Canada event, as an amateur, making the cut at the 2018 Mackenzie Investments Open (tied for 58th).

Jack Trent (Australia)

The native of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, grew up in Las Vegas and attended UNLV, where he was a three-time, first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection. He lost in a playoff at the 2019 Southern Highlands Intercollegiate to Texas’ Cole Hammer. He made his lone PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour start at the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. All he did that week, while still an amateur, was shoot four rounds in the 60s (67-69-66-68) to tie for 29th. Two months later, he made the cut at the Emirates Australian Open.