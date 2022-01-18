-
Where are they now? The 2019 alums’ journey
January 18, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff
On a cool, rainy Sunday afternoon in September 2019, Patrick Fishburn finished a 64-64 weekend at Highland Country Club in London, Ontario, to cap a tour de force performance. Not only did he win the season-ending Canada Life Championship by three shots over David Pastore, he vaulted into the top five on the final Order of Merit, finishing fifth and earning his 2020 Korn Ferry Tour membership. Fishburn’s future looked bright.
Six months later, the world changed considerably with the emergence of COVID-19 that temporarily halted professional golf and changed the landscape of the planned 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season after five tournaments. The Tour canceled 10 subsequent events scheduled between March and June and decided to not issue PGA TOUR cards at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign. Instead, it would combine the 2020 and 2021 seasons into one super season—23 events each year—with the Regular Season concluding in Nebraska in August and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals taking place after that, in Idaho, Ohio and Indiana.
Ten PGA TOUR Canada players donned hockey jerseys in a ceremony in the Highland Country Club clubhouse back in 2019, signifying their move to the Korn Ferry Tour. Here is a look at those 10 players and what they’ve been doing since their breakthrough PGA TOUR Canada seasons.
Paul Barjon (New Caledonia)
2019 Order of Merit Finish: First
What Barjon Did in 2019: He finished No. 1 on the Order of Merit, using two victories—at the Bayview Place Open and the Osprey Valley Open—to earn Player of the Year honors and the top spot by a little less than $3,000 over Taylor Pendrith. The victories gave Barjon three career titles, to go with his 2016 triumph in London.
What Barjon Did in 2020-21: He saw action in 35 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, posting a win (at the Huntsville Championship in a playoff over Billy Kennerly and Mito Pereira), three second-place finishes (one a playoff loss to David Kocher in Mexico) and a third-place showing—seven top-10s overall—to finish 15th on the final Points List.
What’s Barjon Doing Today: He’s a PGA TOUR rookie, with four starts under his belt, two of them made cuts. He’s currently 159th in the FedExCup Rankings.
Taylor Pendrith (Canada)
2019 Order of Merit Finish: Second
What Pendrith Did in 2019: He battled a shoulder injury late in the year and played hurt in the season finale, eventually finishing second on the Order of Merit. His wins came at the 1932byBateman Open and the Mackenzie Investments Open.
What Pendrith Did in 2020-21: In 37 Korn Ferry Tour appearances, he was a runner-up four times, with three of close calls coming in consecutive weeks in mid-July and early August 2021 (two in San Antonio and one in Omaha). He was also a runner-up in Wichita. Overall, he finished fifth on the Regular Season Points List.
What’s Pendrith Doing Today: As a PGA TOUR rookie, he’s already made seven starts, with a breakthrough at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot a second-round 61 and took a three-shot lead into the final round in Southampton. He fired a Sunday 76 to drop into a tie for fifth. He’s currently 47th in the FedExCup Rankings.
Jake Knapp (U.S.)
2019 Order of Merit Finish: Third
What Knapp Did in 2019: He was one of three multi-tournament winners (Paul Barjon, Taylor Pendrith), playing in all 12 events and finishing third on the Order of Merit. He earned his card by winning Arizona Qualifying Tournament then won the season-opener (Canada Life Open) followed by another win three weeks lawter, at the GolfBC Championship. He was also a runner-up and a third-place finisher in his season that found him finishing third on the Order of Merit.
What Knapp Did in 2020-21: He had a promising start to his season, with a tie for ninth at the Mexico Championship in March 2020, but it turned out to be his only top-10 in 36 official appearances. He finished 112th on the Points List.
What’s Knapp Doing Today: He still maintains PGA TOUR Canada membership from his 2019 top-five Order of Merit finish and plans to play a full season in Canada.
Lorens Chan (U.S.)
2019 Order of Merit Finish: Fourth
What Chan Did in 2019: In 48 official rounds in his 12 PGA TOUR Canada appearances, he had two over-par rounds and 40 rounds in the 60s. In three consecutive starts, he won the HFX Pro-Am, finished second at the 193by Bateman Open and was third at the ATB Financial Classic. He enjoyed five other top-10s and closed the year fourth on the Order of Merit.
What Chan Did in 2020-21: He struggled in 22 Korn Ferry Tour starts, making only nine cuts with a tie for 11th at the AdventHealth Championship his top performance. He ended the year 173rd on the Regular Season Points List.
What’s Chan Doing Today: Based on his fourth-place, 2019 Order of Merit finish, he maintains PGA TOUR Canada membership. He is also signed up to play in a PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament to improve his status.
Patrick Fishburn (U.S.)
2019 Order of Merit Finish: Fifth
What Fishburn Did in 2019: He saved his best for last after making every cut through the first 10 tournaments but then uncharacteristically missing the cut in Montreal. He redeemed himself the following week in London, with a tour-de-force performance, going 64-64 on the weekend to win his first PGA TOUR Canada title and coast to a three-shot win at Highland Country Club that not only put him inside the top 10 but earned him a top-five finish.
What Fishburn Did in 2020-21: He was an ironman in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Super Season, playing in 41 tournaments and making 26 cuts—three of them resulting in top-10s. He made a late push to get into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finishing 69th on the Regular Season Points list, thanks to a tie-for-fourth at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. Made the cut in all three Finals events but only finished 58th overall, outside of the top-25 who advanced to the 2021-22 PGA TOUR.
What’s Fishburn Doing Today: He is preparing for his second Korn Ferry Tour season that began earlier this week at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.
Hayden Buckley (U.S.)
2019 Order of Merit Finish: Sixth
What Buckley Did in 2019: In his lone PGA TOUR Canada season, Buckley won the ATB Financial Classic in Calgary and missed only one cut in his 12 starts. On top of his victory, he added five additional top-10s and closed the year sixth on the Order of Merit.
What Buckley Did in 2020-21: He had a solid Korn Ferry Tour campaign, closing the Regular Season 32nd on the Points List on the strength of a win, a second-place showing and three other top-10s. After advancing to the three-tournament Finals, had a tie for seventh (Albertsons Boise Open) and a tie for fourth (Korn Ferry Tour Championship) to finish 10th on the Finals Points Standings that earned him his PGA TOUR card.
What’s Buckley Doing Today: As a PGA TOUR rookie, he has enjoyed a solid start to the 2021-22 season. After missing the cut in his season debut, at the Fortinet Championship in California, he reeled off a pair of top-10s, at the Sanderson Farms Championship (tied for fourth) and the Shriners Children’s Open (tied for eighth). After five tournaments, he’s 39th in the FedExCup.
David Pastore (U.S.)
2019 Order of Merit Finish: Seventh
What Pastore Did in 2019: He finished his season with a flourish, especially considering he missed the cut in the third-to-last tournament of the year. He began the Mackenzie Investments Open in 21st place on the Order of Merit but finished third in Montreal to improve to 13th. Knowing he needed another high finish in the season finale in London, he fired rounds of 65-63 on the weekend to secure runner-up honors and a seventh-place Order of Merit finish.
What Pastore Did in 2020-21: He made one Korn Ferry Tour start in 2020 (missed the cut) and one PGA TOUR event in 2021 (tied for 67th at the Barbasol Championship). He primarily played on the LOCALiQ Series in the summer of 2020, making seven of eight cuts and posting three top-fives, including a win at the LOCALiQ Series Championship at TPC Sugarloaf in Georgia. Also in 2021, he saw action in seven Forme Tour tournaments, turning in three top-10s and a 16th-place Points List finish.
What’s Pastore Doing Today: In November 2021, he earned his 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica card via a Florida Qualifying Tournament. He is 46th on the current Points List after a tie for 47th in Argentina and a tie for 36th in Chile. He will also have status on PGA TOUR Canada based on his 2021 Forme Tour performance.
Dawson Armstrong (U.S.)
2019 Order of Merit Finish: Eighth
What Armstrong Did in 2019: Although he only made seven of 12 cuts, he made one of those really count when he won the Windsor Championship in July. Four roudns in the 60s, including a 67-66 weekend, gave him the win over Paul Barjon and moved him from 13th to third on the Order of Merit. He never left the top 10 the remainder of the season.
What Armstrong Did in 2020-21: He kept busy, playing in all 43 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments during its Super Season. He just missed winning, with a runner-up finish in a playoff at the LECOM Suncoast Classic and a third-place showing. He made the cut in just under half of his starts (21), finished 54th on the Regular Season Points List but dropped to 108th in the three-event Finals, with a pair of missed cuts.
What’s Armstrong Doing Today: He enjoys membership on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour as he approaches 50 career starts on that circuit (currently has 45).
Greyson Sigg (U.S.)
2019 Order of Merit Finish: Ninth
What Sigg Did in 2019: He earned the second-to-last spot, finishing ninth on the Order of Merit, by turning in a fourth-place finish at the Mackenzie Investments Open, that allowed him to go from 12th to seventh. His tie for 11th in the final event of the season kept him inside the top-10. His other top-five showing came at the Golf BC Championship, a third-place finish bolstered by a closing 59 in Kelowna, British Columbia.
What Sigg Did in 2020-21: He had an impressive Korn Ferry Tour season, making the cut in his first 11 appearances in the 2020 portion of the campaign and finishing as runner-up to Brandon Wu at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. He picked up that elusive first win in May 2021, at the Visit Knoxville Open, then, leading to a sixth-place points finish and a 2021-22 PGA TOUR card. He improved his status further in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finishing second on the Points List after winning the Albertsons Boise Open. Also during 2020-21, he made seven PGA TOUR starts, including his first made cut in a major championship (tied for 62nd at the 2021 U.S. Open) and posted his first top-10 (a tie for ninth at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. In November, the Tour named him its Rookie of the Year.
What’s Sigg Doing Today: In his first season as a PGA TOUR member, he’s been solid through seven events, making four cuts—a tied for 22nd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his best outing during the opening of the 2021-22 season. He’s 96th in the FedExCup chase.
Jonathan Garrick (U.S.)
2019 Order of Merit Finish: 10th
What Garrick Did in 2019: He secured the 10th and final Order of Merit position good for 2021-22 Korn Ferry Tour membership. With a pair of runner-up finishes, he stayed inside the Order of Merit top 10 until three weeks remained in the campaign. At the season-ending Canada Life Championship, at No. 12 on the OOM, he fired four rounds in the 60s to finish fourth in the tournament and in 10th place in the standings.
What Garrick Did in 2020-21: He missed the cut in the first four Korn Ferry Tour tournaments he played in in 2020 and didn’t make another appearance until July 2021, when he tied for 36th at the TPC Colorado Championship. Last summer, he also made three Forme Tour starts, making the cut in all three while adding in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start, a tie for 23rd at Mexico’s national open.
What’s Garrick Doing Today: He is semi-retired from professional golf and is currently working as a property company financial analyst in Santa Monica, California.