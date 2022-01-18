-
-
18 PGA TOUR Canada Fun Facts
-
January 18, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff
- January 18, 2022
-
1. The lowest 18-hole score in Tour history belongs to Brady Schnell and Greyson Sigg. They both shot 59s, Schnell in the second round of the 2014 ATB Financial Classic and Sigg’s coming in the final round of the 2019 Golf BC Championship.
2. Beyond the two 59s, seven different players have shot 60s in PGA TOUR Canada tournaments: Cody Blick,Brian Carlson, Vita Guillaume, Will Gordon, Dru Love, Curtis Reed and Robby Shelton.
3. Dan McCarthy’s four PGA TOUR Canada victories are more than any other player. Each of McCarthy’s titles came during his 2016 Player of the Year season, with triumphs at the Freedom 55 Financial Open, the GolfBC Championship, the Players Cup and the Cape Breton Open. Paul Barjon and Tyler McCumber are next, with three wins apiece.
4. Players from eight different countries have won PGA TOUR Canada titles. The U.S., with 59 victories by 49 players, leads the way, with Canada (12 wins) and New Caledonia (three wins) next on the list. Other wins have come from players from Chinese Taipei (two), Germany (two) and one win each from Chile, England and South Africa.
5. In the third tournament of the inaugural 2013 season, a Canadian won for the first time when Riley Wheeldon of Comox, British Columbia, prevailed at The Syncrude Boreal Open by a shot over Lucas Lee.
6. Taylor Pendrith is the only Canadian with multiple PGA TOUR Canada wins. His victories both came in 2019, at the 1932ByBateman Open and at the Mackenzie Investments Open. Other Canadians to win are Max Gilbert, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Cornelson, Albin Choi, Brad Clapp, Christopher Ross, Ryan Williams, Greg Machtaler and Kevin Spooner.
7. Only one player has captured back-to-back PGA TOUR Canada titles. Tyler McCumber won the 2018 Osprey Valley Open in mid-July, and then after the Tour took a one-week break, he returned to action at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship in Edmonton and won again. After a third-place finish the following week at the ATB Financial Classic, McCumber won the Players Cup. During that four-tournament, three-win stretch, McCumber was a combined 90-under par, was par or better in all 16 rounds and had only one round in the 70s.
8. Three players hold the PGA TOUR Canada record for largest winning margin. Lee McCoy won the 2017 season-opening Freedom 55 Financial Open by eight shots over Jordan Niebrugge and Hunter Stewart. Six weeks later, Hank Lebioda was an eight-shot victor over a trio of players at the Mackenzie Investments Open. In 2019, TaylorPendrith dominated the Mackenzie Investments Open, leading Kyle Mueller by five shots through 54 holes and coasting to his eight-stroke victory margin over Mueller.
9. Canada’s Adam Cornelson hit PGA TOUR Canada’s inaugural tee shot when he teed off first in the first round of the 2013 Times Colonist Island Savings Open.
10. The first playoff in PGA TOUR Canada history did not take place until the 19th official event, late in the 2014 season. That week, Nate McCoy outlasted Michael Gligic in an extra session at the Wildfire Invitational in Peterborough, Ontario.
11. Currently at No. 16 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Tony Finau is the highest-ranked PGA TOUR Canada alum in the world. Yet the Utah native never won on PGA TOUR Canada. In 2013, his lone season, Finau’s best finish was a tie for fifth at the ATB Financial Classic in Calgary. The next two highest-ranked OWGR players—American TalorGooch (No. 32) and Canadian Corey Conners (No. 38)—also never won PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, Gooch in 24 official starts and Conners in 15 appearances.
12. In an eight-tournament period in the middle of the 2017 season, Kramer Hickok either won (twice) or was runner-up five times. His wins came at the Players Cup and the Ontario Championship, while he narrowly missed additional titles at the Staal Foundation Open, the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops and the Cape Breton Open on his way to Player of the Year honors. In addition, Hickok closed his season with 23 consecutive rounds at par or better.
13. The first PGA TOUR Canada alum to compete for the International team in the Presidents Cup was Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan in 2019. Pan posted a 2-1-0 record in his three matches during the Internationals’ loss to the U.S. TonyFinau was the first alum to represent the U.S. in the Presidents Cup (2019), as well as the first in the Ryder Cup (2018). Finau has since played on the 2021 Ryder Cup team, as well. His Presidents Cup record is 0-2-1, while his Ryder Cup mark is 3-3-0.
14. During the 2019 season, Ian Holt set a PGA TOUR Canada record by making 16 eagles, bettering the previous record by two. Of note, three of Holt’s eagles came at the GolfBC Championship. After making eagle at the par-5 ninth in the second round, he added two more, in back-to-back fashion, in the third round, with a hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth and another eagle at the ninth. He also finished his Osprey Valley Open second round with an eagle at the par-5 18th then began his third round with an eagle at the par-5 first.
15. Uplands Golf Club in Victoria, British, Columbia has hosted more PGA TOUR Canada tournaments—seven—than any other site. Winners at Uplands are Paul Barjon (2019), Sam Fidone (2018), Max Rottluff (2017), Adam Cornelson(2016), Albin Choi (2015), Josh Persons (2014) and Stephen Gangluff (2013).
16. Four cities have hosted a PGA TOUR Canada tournament every year since the Tour’s 2013 inception: Winnipeg, Manitoba; Victoria, British Columbia; Calgary, Alberta; and London, Ontario.
17. Of the 81 previous PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, 58 percent (47 total) have been decided by either a playoff or one shot.
18. Devin Daniels made the first double eagle in Tour history, with his 2 at the par-5 12th hole in the first round of the 2014 Bayview Place Island Savings Open. Since that historic shot, there have been seven more double eagles.
-
-