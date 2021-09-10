-
Werbylo takes Points List title, wins Player of the Year honors
-
-
September 10, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
-
|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
DALLAS, Pennsylvania—The Forme Tour season ended Friday, a weather-shortened, 54-hole Forme Tour Championship deciding the final Points List. In the end, Trevor Werbylo won Player of the Year honors, winning the Points List total by 36 points over Corey Shaun, a PGA TOUR Series-China veteran. Werbylo, a first-year Forme Tour player, competing by virtue of his finish on the inaugural PGA TOUR University standings, will be exempt into all 2022 open Korn Ferry Tour tournaments. Shaun joins Turk Pettit, Andrew Yun and PGA TOUR University alum Mac Meissner in rounding out the top five. They all earned conditional Korn Ferry Tour status. Here is a look at each of the Tour’s newest members and how their seasons unfolded.
Trevor Werbylo
Tucson, Arizona
University of Arizona
Points List Finish: 1
Wins: The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic
Top-10s: 3
Werbylo walked right off the University of Arizona campus and immediately served notice as a pro, losing in a playoff in the inaugural Forme Tour tournament, the L&J Golf Championship. He eventually won, at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic, while also making the rare twofer, a double eagle at the L&J Golf Championship and a hole-in-one a week later at the Auburn University Club Invitational. Werbylo took the Points List lead following his victory and never relinquished it.
Corey Shaun
Encinatas, California
UCLA
Points List Finish: 2
Wins: Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend
Top-10s: 3
After two disappointing seasons on PGA TOUR Series-China, the former UCLA Bruin began the Forme Tour season on the outside looking in, with no status. He Monday-qualified into the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational then accepted a sponsor’s invite into the Birck Boilermaker Classic. A final-round 75 earned Shaun a tie for 31st, and that helped him pick up better status, allowing him to continue his season. He caught fire at the end of the campaign, winning the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend by a stroke and then came back in the next tournament, just missing on two consecutive wins, settling for a second-place finish at the Rolling Green Championship. In the season finale, Shaun turned in his third consecutive top-five showing, a tie for fourth.
Turk Pettit
Auburn, Alabama
Clemson University
Points List Finish: 3
Wins: Birck Boilermaker Classic
Top-10s: 3
The Auburn, Alabama, native who played college golf at Clemson, had no Forme Tour status when the season began. After missing the first tournament of the year, Pettit accepted a sponsor’s exemption into the Auburn University Club Invitational, where he tied for 11th That was all he needed. Two tournaments later, Petit had won his first professional title—the Birck Boilermaker Classic. He added top-10s at the Forme Open (tied for ninth) and the Rolling Green Championship (fifth).
Andrew Yun
Tacoma, Washington
Stanford University
Points List Finish: 4
Wins: Rolling Green Championship
Top-10s: 4
Despite missing the cut at the season-ending Forme Tour Championship, Yun, on the strength of his late-season win at the Rolling Green Championship, was able to remain in the top five for a return to the Korn Ferry Tour. In addition to his victory, Yun posed top-10s at the Auburn University Club Invitational (tied for eighth), the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational (tied for sixth) and The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic (tied for fifth). Yun last played full time on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017.
Mac Meissner
Dallas, Texas
Southern Methodist University
Points List Finish: 5
Wins: Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational
Top-10s: 3
Two weeks after taking the second-round lead at the Auburn University Club Invitational but struggling over his final 36 holes, he redeemed himself with a dominant performance at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational outside Chicago, taking a five-shot lead into the final round and winning by three. In addition to his win, the member of the inaugural PGA TOUR University class added a tie for ninth at the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend and a tie for seventh at the season finale, the Forme Tour Championship.