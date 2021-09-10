Werbylo takes Points List title, wins Player of the Year honors

Trevor Werbylo

Tucson, Arizona

University of Arizona

Points List Finish: 1

Wins: The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic

Top-10s: 3

Werbylo walked right off the University of Arizona campus and immediately served notice as a pro, losing in a playoff in the inaugural Forme Tour tournament, the L&J Golf Championship. He eventually won, at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic, while also making the rare twofer, a double eagle at the L&J Golf Championship and a hole-in-one a week later at the Auburn University Club Invitational. Werbylo took the Points List lead following his victory and never relinquished it.

Corey Shaun

Encinatas, California

UCLA

Points List Finish: 2

Wins: Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend

Top-10s: 3

After two disappointing seasons on PGA TOUR Series-China, the former UCLA Bruin began the Forme Tour season on the outside looking in, with no status. He Monday-qualified into the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational then accepted a sponsor’s invite into the Birck Boilermaker Classic. A final-round 75 earned Shaun a tie for 31st, and that helped him pick up better status, allowing him to continue his season. He caught fire at the end of the campaign, winning the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend by a stroke and then came back in the next tournament, just missing on two consecutive wins, settling for a second-place finish at the Rolling Green Championship. In the season finale, Shaun turned in his third consecutive top-five showing, a tie for fourth.

Turk Pettit

Auburn, Alabama

Clemson University

Points List Finish: 3

Wins: Birck Boilermaker Classic

Top-10s: 3

The Auburn, Alabama, native who played college golf at Clemson, had no Forme Tour status when the season began. After missing the first tournament of the year, Pettit accepted a sponsor’s exemption into the Auburn University Club Invitational, where he tied for 11th That was all he needed. Two tournaments later, Petit had won his first professional title—the Birck Boilermaker Classic. He added top-10s at the Forme Open (tied for ninth) and the Rolling Green Championship (fifth).

Andrew Yun

Tacoma, Washington

Stanford University

Points List Finish: 4

Wins: Rolling Green Championship

Top-10s: 4

Despite missing the cut at the season-ending Forme Tour Championship, Yun, on the strength of his late-season win at the Rolling Green Championship, was able to remain in the top five for a return to the Korn Ferry Tour. In addition to his victory, Yun posed top-10s at the Auburn University Club Invitational (tied for eighth), the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational (tied for sixth) and The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic (tied for fifth). Yun last played full time on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017.

Mac Meissner

Dallas, Texas

Southern Methodist University

Points List Finish: 5

Wins: Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational

Top-10s: 3

Two weeks after taking the second-round lead at the Auburn University Club Invitational but struggling over his final 36 holes, he redeemed himself with a dominant performance at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational outside Chicago, taking a five-shot lead into the final round and winning by three. In addition to his win, the member of the inaugural PGA TOUR University class added a tie for ninth at the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend and a tie for seventh at the season finale, the Forme Tour Championship.

