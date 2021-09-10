Miller hangs on to win Forme Tour Championship

The other winner Friday was Trevor Werbylo. He waited behind the green as the drama unfolded, realizing he had locked up Player of the Year honors with his Points List win, taking the title by 36 points over Corey Shaun, thanks to his tie-for-17th finish this week. The first-year pro, who was still in college as recently as three months ago, will be eligible to play in all open 2022 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments. Joining Werbylo and Shaun in the top five were Turk Pettit, Andrew Yun and Mac Meissner.

Miller knew before the week that he had no chance of mathematically moving into the top five. The best a win could do was get him to No. 6, something he accomplished with his 65-64-68 performance and the opportunity to bypass the first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. After the second rain delay of the week late Thursday, Miller began wondering if officials would reduce the tournament to 54 holes. His suspicions proved correct.

“When we got the text that it was 54 holes, instantly, final-round jitters start. That’s normal, expected. But I played solid,” Miller said.

Miller ultimately felt the turning point in the round came when he birdied both back-nine par-5s (Nos. 12 and 14) while Trace was making pars. The two traded pars the rest of the way.

“This is my biggest win so far,” said the 31-year-old Baltimore native who played collegiately at the University of Richmond. “I’m a little older. It’s taken me through more of a process. Everybody is coming out of college, and with the way it’s set up now with PGA TOUR U., that they start here, a lot of them are going to do well on the next level and eventually make their way to the TOUR—and that includes myself.”

