Shaun remains hot, holds lead at weather-delayed Forme Tour Championship

DALLAS, Pennsylvania—It doesn’t seem to matter where Corey Shaun plays these days. The winner of the Forme Open three weeks ago and runner-up last week outside Philadelphia, at the Rolling Green Championship, remained hot, firing a 7-under 64 Wednesday during the opening round of the Forme Tour Championship. His stellar play allowed him to take the clubhouse lead, with players still on the course after officials halted play for the day due to inclement weather. Turk Pettit, another winner already this season, is at 7-under with three holes still to play.

Of those who finished their rounds, six are tied for second as they battle for positions that will affect their statuses for next year as well as placement in the upcoming Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament stages.

For now, everybody is chasing Shaun, who made five birdies and an eagle Thursday while missing only one green. His eagle came at No. 14. After splitting the fairway with his drive, he knocked his 6-iron approach on the par-5, the ball stopping 13 feet from the cup on the green’s top shelf. “I hit a good putt, and it snuck in on the right side,” said Shaun, who began the week No. 2 on the Points List and has numerous scenarios that would allow him to overtake No. 1 Trevor Werbylo to capture Player of the Year honors.

Interestingly, Shaun didn’t have a quick start, making pars on his first seven holes. When the birdies came, though, they arrived in a flurry. He made birdie at Nos. 8, 9 and 10, parred the 11th and then birdied 12. After his eagle, he birdied the 15th to turn in his clean scorecard.

“I’m definitely more confident. It just shows that the hard work I’ve been putting in is paying off to an extent, and my good golf is capable of winning against tough fields like this one,” Shaun observed, thinking about his stretch of great play. “These last two [tournaments] have shown that if I play well, I’m capable of doing it, and it’s given me a lot of confidence.”

A.J. Crouch is one of the six tied for second, and he entered the week 14th on the Points List. His opening 65 have him in good position to make a run at the top 10 on the Points List or even the top five.

Conditions permitting, play will resume Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m., with the second round beginning immediately upon completion of the first round.