Hello, Huntsville!

Safely on the ground after a landing he described as “horrible,” Rivas waited for his soaked luggage. He then boarded the train to pick up his rental car. “I walked to Avis, and the parking lot was flooded. I had water all the way to my ankles.” Inside his car, Rivas navigated the one-mile drive to his airport hotel. “It was probably one of the worst drives I have ever done.

One mile. I couldn’t see. There was water everywhere. I’ve never seen rain coming down that hard,” said the native of Venezuela who has traveled extensively through Latin America working on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. “I was driving five miles per hour.”

After arriving at the hotel, Rivas remained in his car for about 40 minutes, thinking the rain would slow. He chuckled at the thought now. “So, I made a run for it and was soaked by the time I got inside.”

Thursday morning, Rivas woke up to bright sunshine, Ida gone but the misery she brought still very apparent. Rivas planned to drive to The Ridge at Back Brook but had no idea what to expect. His GPS showed the drive was 90 minutes, but Rivas immediately encountered closed roads that were still flooded and blocked by abandoned cars. “There were police and fire trucks everywhere. It was chaos,” he said.

Amid all that, Rivas eventually took detours and slowly navigated his way to the freeway. He made it as far as Princeton when he encountered more street closures. Gushing water had overflowed the Millstone River’s banks. It was 11:15 a.m., and he still hadn’t made it to the golf course.

Some 50 miles away, Forme Tour Executive Director Greg Carlson was at Rolling Green Golf Club in suburban Pennsylvania. The night before he had been in periodic contact with The Ridge at Back Brook owner Joel Moore as Ida pounded Ringoes. Carlson also continuously looked at his phone’s weather app, tracking the storm’s path. Carlson wasn’t encouraged, and Moore later notified Carlson he was witnessing the heaviest rain of his life. The next morning, Moore texted photos of his golf course. At that point, the reality of the situation hit Carlson.

“Thinking about the time frame for the future and looking at the photos Joel sent, I realized it was going to be impossible to put on the golf tournament in four days at that golf course,” Carlson said. “When I saw the pictures and heard his assessment, I knew there was no chance.”

Carlson forwarded the images to Forme Tour Chief Referee Jamie Wiles, who was on site at Rolling Green, and said, “It looks like we’re going to have to find another golf course.”

Wiles’ first response? “Call Brandon Matthews.” The current PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year was playing in the Rolling Green Championship on a sponsor exemption, and Wiles knew Matthews, a native of Pittston, Pennsylvania, and a Temple University graduate, might have suggestions about courses in the area. Carlson didn’t hesitate. He called Matthews, who was driving to the golf course to play the remainder of his first round delayed by darkness the night before. Matthews listened as Carlson described the Tour’s plight.

“I told him we may need a golf course replacement—preferably in the area—and is there any possibility he knew of a course where we could play next week,” Carlson said.

“Once I found out that they needed a place, I started making some calls to [courses] I thought might be available,” Matthews said. He zeroed in on Huntsville Golf Club. “The nice thing about Huntsville is they have a pretty open tee sheet for the most part, and the course is in amazing shape always. It’s one sole owner, as well, which is always a nice thing when you have one person calling the shots.”

At 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Tour staffers and Moore held a conference call. Collectively, they agreed The Ridge at Back Brook couldn’t host the tournament. Twenty-five minutes later, Rivas, still in a parking lot in Princeton unable to move, received a phone call from Carlson.