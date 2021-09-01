McDaniel leads as play suspended at Rolling Green Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania—With weather playing a major role Wednesday at the Rolling Green Championship, only 12 players in the 156-man field were able to complete the opening round. At 5-under for the day through 12 holes, Chip McDaniel is the current tournament leader. The Kentucky native is one shot ahead of clubhouse leader Andrew Yun, who carded a 4-under 66. Jonathan Brightwell and Byron Meth, two other players who have yet to finish, stand at 4-under to join Yun in the tie for second. Thomas Lim is solo fifth at 3-under, with eight other players tied for sixth at 2-under.

Starting off No. 10, McDaniel got off to a terrific start with birdies on 11 and 12. He bounced back from his only bogey of the day –on 16— with an eagle at the par-five 17th. McDaniel opened the front-nine with back-to-back birdies to get to 5-under, where he currently stands.

A Korn Ferry Tour player this past season, McDaniel is making only his second Forme Tour start. The 25-year old made 40 starts this past season at the next level, making 14 cuts and recording five top-25s to finish the season ranked 110th on the Points List.

Stating off No. 10 as well, Yun shot 2-under on the back, with birdies on 13 and 16, and a bogey on 15. He picked up his pace by sinking a couple of 25-footers on 2 and 3. His second bogey of the day on 6, was followed by a strong birdie-par-birdie finish that secured the clubhouse lead.

“I think anything under-par out here is a great score, whether it’s 1-under, 5-under or 4-under, like I shot today. So, I’m very, very pleased. There’s still a long way to go. We’ll see how the weather holds up here too,” said Yun, who was extremely pleased to finish right before play was suspended.