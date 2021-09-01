-
McDaniel leads as play suspended at Rolling Green Championship
September 01, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- A Korn Ferry Tour member this past season, McDaniel is making his second Forme Tour start this week at Rolling Green Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)
SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania—With weather playing a major role Wednesday at the Rolling Green Championship, only 12 players in the 156-man field were able to complete the opening round. At 5-under for the day through 12 holes, Chip McDaniel is the current tournament leader. The Kentucky native is one shot ahead of clubhouse leader Andrew Yun, who carded a 4-under 66. Jonathan Brightwell and Byron Meth, two other players who have yet to finish, stand at 4-under to join Yun in the tie for second. Thomas Lim is solo fifth at 3-under, with eight other players tied for sixth at 2-under.
Starting off No. 10, McDaniel got off to a terrific start with birdies on 11 and 12. He bounced back from his only bogey of the day –on 16— with an eagle at the par-five 17th. McDaniel opened the front-nine with back-to-back birdies to get to 5-under, where he currently stands.
A Korn Ferry Tour player this past season, McDaniel is making only his second Forme Tour start. The 25-year old made 40 starts this past season at the next level, making 14 cuts and recording five top-25s to finish the season ranked 110th on the Points List.
Stating off No. 10 as well, Yun shot 2-under on the back, with birdies on 13 and 16, and a bogey on 15. He picked up his pace by sinking a couple of 25-footers on 2 and 3. His second bogey of the day on 6, was followed by a strong birdie-par-birdie finish that secured the clubhouse lead.
“I think anything under-par out here is a great score, whether it’s 1-under, 5-under or 4-under, like I shot today. So, I’m very, very pleased. There’s still a long way to go. We’ll see how the weather holds up here too,” said Yun, who was extremely pleased to finish right before play was suspended.
Key Information
Before play began Wednesday, officials delayed first-round tee times three hours due to lightning. Play was suspended at 3:33 p.m. and it was called for the day at 4:30 p.m. The first round is scheduled to resume Thursday at 9 a.m.
Chip McDaniel’s only other start of the Forme Tour season was a missed cut at The Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend, where he shot 70-69 (-5).
Six of the 12 players who officially posted a score Wednesday were able to shoot in the sixties. Those players were Andrew Yun(66), Hayden Shieh (68), Cody Blick (69), Luis Gagne (69), Daniel O’Rourke (69) and Peyton White (69).
Quotable
“It was a solid day around this course. Even though the course got wet, it is still playing fast, and you don’t want to keep [the ball] above the hole. I think that was the one key thing I did well today: I kept all my shots below the hole for the most part. You can be a lot more aggressive with the putts from below the hole. I was putting for the most part from good spots today.”—Andrew Yun
“Second hole I made a 25-footer, and on the third hole, again, I made about a 25-to-30-footer there. Two-putted the seventh hole, the par-5. I hit it to six inches on the last hole here, nine. The biggest thing was making those couple of long putts. I was making a lot of stress-free pars.”—Andrew YunAndrew Yun strikes his tee shot off No. 4 Wednesday at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania. (Media/PGA TOUR)
“We were trying to get it in before the rain came in, so we were playing a little faster. I hit my second shot into the right rough. I think that helped because this green is so severe it’s easy—if you have any sort of spin—to have it come back. But from the rough it didn’t spin it at all. I had 95 yards and hit a sand wedge in there. It stopped right next to the hole. IT was good.”—Andrew Yun discussing the way he played the 617-yard par-five No. 9
“Wind-wise, it was definitely tricky. I think it was a lot harder on the longer par-3s than some of the par-4s. If you made a birdie, you were probably gaining one-and-a-half shots on the field. A par, you’re still gaining shots on the field, so you’re still having to play it to the middle of the greens. It definitely made things a little bit trickier out here.”—Andrew Yun
“There are only eight tournaments, and we only have two left. In every tournament there are big (points) swings, based on how you do. You can’t really control that. You can only control your game. That’s the thought process this week.”—Andrew Yun, who entered the week ranked 17th on the Forme Tour Points List
First-Round Weather
Overcast, with a high of 90 and gusty winds picking up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. As forecasted, bad weather moved into the area early in the day, with rain and lightning delaying the 7:30 a.m. start to 10:30. With lightning moving back into the area, play was suspended at 3:33 p.m.
