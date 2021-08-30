The First Look: Rolling Green Championship

Coming off a missed cut at the last event at TPC River’s Bend in suburban Cincinnati, Points List leader Trevor Werbylo remains the only player who has been inside the top five throughout the first six tournaments of the inaugural Forme Tour season. He lost a playoff at the season-opener to start in second place and slipped to fifth before a victory at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic, the season’s fifth event, took him to the top. The University of Arizona Wildcat had done a little bit of everything this season, being one of only five players to record a hole-in-one and one of only three to have a rare double eagle. In his win at Covered Bridge Golf Club in Southern Indiana, he set the lowest 72-hole score of the season, at 26-under 258. He is also one of four players leading the Tour with a trio of top-10 finishes and has the second-most birdies (117).

Ranked second on the Points List, Turk Pettit bounced back from a missed cut with a tie for ninth at the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend. With Werbylo missing the cut, Pettit managed to shorten the gap between the two of them from 354 points to 279. The Clemson University graduate, who won the 2021 individual NCAA Championship on May 31, boasts a win at the Birck Boilermaker Classic.

Trailing Werbylo by 298 points, Mac Meissner enters the week in third place. The winner of the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational on July 23, Meissner is coming off his second top-10 of the season after tying for ninth at the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend.

A.J. Crouch, a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player without Forme Tour status, enters the week holding the 11th spot on the Points List after making only two starts. He turned a successful Monday qualifier into a runner-up finish three weeks ago, at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic. That top-20 finish got him into the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend, where he tied for 12th two weeks ago to secure another start as a top-20 finisher. His scoring average for the eight rounds he has played this season is at 66.00, which is the lowest on Tour this season.

There’s more PGA TOUR Latinoamérica coming into the picture with Dupont, Pennsylvania, native Brandon Matthews making his Forme Tour debut this week after accepting a sponsor’s exemption. As the reigning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year, a title he claimed five weeks ago, Matthews has already secured full exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 27-year-old Temple University alum was the only two-time winner over the course of a 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season that took 507 days to complete because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two other Pennsylvania natives who received invites this week are Roland Massimino and Chris Crawford.