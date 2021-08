The First Look: Rolling Green Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania—The Forme Tour’s players’ race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour is down to the final two events of the season, with the Rolling Green Championship starting Wednesday at Rolling Hills Golf Club and the Forme Tour Championship at The Ridge at Back Brook next week in Ringoes, New Jersey.

Entering this critical stage of the eight-tournament season that began on June 23 in Georgia, Trevor Werbylo is atop the Points List. The University of Arizona graduate holds a 279-point advantage over Turk Pettit, with Mac Meissner only 11 points further back, in third place.

The top-three players are in prime position to secure 2022 Korn Ferry Tour cards only a few weeks into their professional careers, with Werbylo and Meissner emerging out of the PGA TOUR University inaugural class and Pettit coming in as the reigning NCAA champion.

The other two players currently in position to earn Korn Ferry Tour status are Philip Knowles and Corey Shaun, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Knowles enters the week 391 points behind Werbylo, while Shaun trails by 403.

Showing how big a tournament win is, Samuel Saunders makes it six tournament winners inside the top six. The season opener champion currently holds the sixth spot, only 30 points behind Shaun, but just 12 points ahead of Clay Feagler, who ranks seventh and is the highest-ranked player without a win this season.

Aside from the top performers playing the full Forme Tour schedule, this week’s field will include Dupont, Pennsylvania, native Brandon Matthews, who claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors last month. A three-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion, Matthews won twice over the course of the 2020-21 season and has already secured full exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Rolling Green Championship will mark his Forme Tour debut.

DATES: September 1-4, 2021

OFFICIAL NAME: Rolling Green Championship

SCHEDULE: Seventh of eight official 2021 Forme Tour tournaments

VENUE: Rolling Green Golf Club

PAR/YARDS: 70 (36-34), 6,941

POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points

PURSE MONEY: U.S. $120,000 (winner claims U.S. $21,000)

CUT: Top 60 professional (and ties, plus any amateurs inside the top-60)

FIELD OVERVIEW:

SIZE: 156 players (including eight who qualified at the 18-hole qualifier held August 6 at Champions Pointe Golf Club in Henryville, Indiana)

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, September 1 First Round

Thursday, September 2 Second Round

Friday, September 3 Third Round

Saturday, September 4 Final Round

COMPETITORS’ NOTES FROM THIS WEEK’S FIELD

There are 156 players from 11 countries or territories playing.

The breakdown of the 156 players in the field: Australia (1), Canada (8), Colombia (1) Costa Rica (1), England (4), France (2), Germany (2), Puerto Rico (1), Thailand (1), United States (134) and Venezuela (1).