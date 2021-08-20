Shaun, Young distance themselves with three-shot cushion at TPC River’s Bend

MAINEVILLE, Ohio—Corey Shaun was in this position after the second round. Carson Young is new to the party. The duo of Shaun and Young lead the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend, as they take a three-shot advantage into Saturday’s final round. Young charged up the leaderboard with a 9-under 63, while Shaun followed his second-round 62 with a solid, 5-under 67. They lead the trio of Brad Miller, Keller Harper and Jeremy Paul, while Brian Carlson, Lukas Euler and Justin Doeden will be four shots back when the final round begins.

Young, a South Carolina native and former Clemson golfer, was 5-under on his front nine then finished with a flourish, making birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 17, narrowly missing making it four in row.

“That was huge,” said Young of his finish. On the 15th, he made a 25-foot birdie putt then dropped a bomb from 35 feet on the 16th. “I was just trying to cozy it up there, and I ended up making a 35-footer,” Young continued. A wedge-shot approach to seven feet on the 17th led to his third birdie in succession.

“It was a good way to close out the round. I tried to get one more on 18, but you can’t get them all.”

Shaun was bogey-free for the second consecutive day, but on a course where he knows he needs to go low, he rued some of his missed birdie putts despite shooting the solid 67.

“It was a little different today, but it was still a good round. [Thursday] I made a lot of putts. Today I didn’t make too many. But that’s how it goes sometimes,” said Shaun, who has played 46 consecutive holes without a bogey. “I can’t be too disappointed. It was steady golf. I know what I have to do, and I’m glad I was able to put up another round in the 60s.”

Shaun did close his round with a birdie after chipping to two feet and tapping it in. “Finishing with a birdie always makes you feel a little better afterward,” he added.

Paul is happy with his position after 54 holes. He has recorded one top-10 this season—a tie for 10th at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational. One area where Paul needs to improve is on his final-round scoring average. His scores on the last day have averaged a full five shots worse than what he’s posted in the third round (67.25).

“You see a lot of 11-unders, 10-unders this week. I know I’ll have to shoot a good score [Saturday],” the German said. “I was thinking at the beginning of the week that 25-under would have a good chance of winning.”

With the way things have gone, that may not be enough.

The final grouping of Young, Shaun and Paul will tee off No. 1 at 10:09 a.m., EDT.

Did you know Corey Shaun was teammates at UCLA with Lorens Chan, Jonathan Garrick, Jake Knapp and Manav Shah? They are all playing professionally and all have spent time on the PGA TOUR’s International Tours.

Key Information

• Officials made the cut at 1 p.m., following the completion of the second round. Sixty players at 6-under qualified for the final two rounds.

• The third round began at 1:30 p.m., with threesomes going off both the first and 10th tees.

• Going into this week, six players had made every cut this season: Wil Bateman, Jonathan Brightwell, Brian Carlson, Bryson Nimmer, Trevor Werbylo and Kyle Westmoreland. Werbylo and Brightwell fell off the list Friday when they missed their first cuts of the season.

• Seven international players made the cut, with players coming from Canada (Wil Bateman, Lawren Rowe and James Allenby), Germany (Lukas Euler and Jeremy Paul) and France (Alexandre Fuchs). Of that group, Paul is in the best position through 54 holes, tied for third.

• With Trevor Werbylo missing the cut, both Turk Pettit and Mac Meissner have a chance to overtake Werbylo as the Forme Tour’s Points List leader. Pettit is currently No. 2, 354 points behind, with Meissner holding down the third spot, trailing by 373 points. With 18 holes to play, both Meissner and Pettit are tied for 14th.

• University of Utah graduate Kyler Dunkle helped himself immensely Friday, shooting an 8-under 64 courtesy of nine birdies and a bogey. Dunkle made his lone bogey at his 11th hole of the round but finished with four birdies in his final five holes. Dunkle is 20th on the Points List, and he will enter the final round tied for 11th, moving up xx positions on the leaderboard following his second 64 in as many tournaments. He closed with a 64 last week at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic.

• Justin Doeden is back in contention after a two-tournament stretch that saw him miss his only cuts of the season. Prior to his disappointing showings at the Birck Boilermaker Classic and The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic, Doeden, a native of Minnesota and former University of Minnesota golfer, tied for third at the Auburn University Golf Club Invitational and was in contention all week at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational before tying for fourth. Doeden used a third-round, 7-under 65 to climb the leaderboard from a tie for 12th into a tie for sixth with 18 holes to play.

• Trey Shirley, the second-round co-leader—along with Corey Shaun—struggled in the third round, shooting a 74 to drop into a tie for 14th with 18 holes to play. On his front nine, Shirley had a five-hole stretch that saw him make four bogeys.

• In Thursday’s second round, Brian Carlson bogeyed his first hole, No. 1. After that he has reeled off 35 consecutive bogey-free holes, with six birdies and an eagle in his third round to go with six birdies and an eagle in his second round. Carlson’s eagles have come at the par-5 eighth in the second round and the par-5 sixth Friday.

• Twenty-two players have shot three rounds in the 60s this week: Corey Shaun, Justin Doeden, Jeremy Paul, Carson Young, Kyler Dunkle, Keller Harper, Brad Miller, Matt Ryan, Tain Lee, Beau Breault, Kyle Westmoreland, Mac Meissner, Cody Blick, David Pastore, Ashton Van Horne, Daniel O’Rourke, Bryson Nimmer, Jeffrey Swegle, A.J. Crouch, Jonathan Keppler, Byron Meth and Michael Johnson

Quotable

“I just have to try to keep making birdies no matter what. Birdies are out there.” –Corey Shaun

“There’s a bit of familiarity. We still live in San Diego together. We have a lot of good rapport together. He’s familiar with my name. At the same time, it’s a little different, the player-caddie dynamic. I’m very grateful that he’s here helping me.” –Corey Shaun on having his father, Norman, serving as his caddie

“I think it’s going to take mid- to high-20s to win this thing, so I’ll go there and shoot another 8-under par, which hopefully will be enough to do it.” –Carson Young assessing how far under-par the winner will need to be

“When you don’t make a birdie on some of these holes, you feel like you’re missing out.” –Carson Young

“Staying hot with the putter is key.” –Carson Young

“Boy, it was a long day—up at 5:30 this morning. But I’m hitting it well, I’m putting it well. I’m just excited for [Saturday], honestly.” –Justin Doeden

“I had a lot of good (yardage) numbers out there. I’m driving it well, so I’m giving myself a lot of good opportunities.” –Justin Doeden

“A lot of water, and I’m eating a lot of fruit this week, which I feel like is helping me stay hydrated.” –Justin Doeden

“I made a couple good birdie putts early, and I said, ‘Oh, boy, this is going to be a good day, right?’ I continued on the back nine and it continued to be a good day, ball-striking wise.” –Justin Doeden

“I didn’t really hit too many bad shots all day, and that gives me confidence going into [Saturday].” –Justin Doeden

“I had a couple of missed cuts the last two weeks, but I felt like there was progress to my game that I was working on. I think this week it’s slowly all coming together. Those top-10s early on in the season have given me confidence that I can do it again here.” –Justin Doeden

“I’m happy not to make any bogeys and to make the birdies when I did.” –Keller Harper

“I just have to keep trusting my process and stick to my game plan I have for this golf course. I think it’s a good game plan. I am trying to make birdies on the par-5s and give myself opportunities and mitigate the bogeys.” –Keller Harper

“I feel like I’m putting well, which makes it easier to hit it to 15 feet and give myself chances vs. having to stuff it.” –Keller Harper on his approach shots

“Eighteen-under is not going to cut it. You see a lot of 11-unders, 10-unders this week. I know I’ll have to shoot a good score [Saturday].” –Jeremy Paul

“I was thinking at the beginning of the week that 25-under would have a good chance of winning.” –Jeremy Paul

“The putter really hasn’t cooperated well. You don’t have to make 15, 20-footers, but inside 10 feet you have to convert; not all of them but a lot of them. If you shoot 15-, 16-under, you’ll end up in the 15th spot, and that doesn’t get you much on this Tour.” –Jeremy Paul

Third-Round Weather:

Sunny, warm and humid. High of 88. Wind E at 3 mph.