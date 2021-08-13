Werbylo claims Fuzzy Zoeller Classic title

SELLERSBURG, Indiana— Trevor Werbylo closed with a final-round, 4-under 67 to earn a one-stroke victory over A.J. Crouch at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club. With the win, Werbylo captured his first professional title and moved atop the Forme Tour Points List.

“I’m obviously super excited and happy to have won. It got a little stressful on the back nine,” Werbylo said. “I hit a few bad shots and made a couple of bogeys, but a win’s a win, so to get the win is beyond exciting.”

Werbylo started the day with a three-shot lead, and four birdies on the front nine extended his advantage to five strokes. On the second hole he carded the first of those birdies, followed by birds at Nos. 4, 5 and 7, respectively.

On the back nine, Werbylo added another birdie, at the 13th, that seemed to give him an insurmountable lead. Crouch, however, wouldn’t give up and continued to make noise, consistently chipping away at Werbylo's lead.

Crouch fired a front-nine 30, thanks to four birdies and a fifth-hole eagle. On the back nine, Crouch picked up three additional birdies and reached the 16th tee at 9-under for the day.

“I didn’t really look at the scoreboard all day until after I hit my tee shot on 18. I knew what the guys in my group were doing. I knew I had a decent lead over them, but I didn’t know what anybody else was doing,” said Werbylo. “When I checked on 18, I saw that all I needed was a par. It was a little more stressful than I would have liked it to be.”

That scenario unfolded as Crouch, who forged a tie after Werbylo bogeyed Nos. 14 and 16, made a bogey himself, at No. 17. That left Crouch feeling he needed to eagle the 18th to put pressure Werbylo.

Crouch had an eagle look from 20 feet but missed and tapped in for birdie, bringing him to within one shot. From there, the PGA TOUR University program product played it easy on the 18th, making a par and securing the title with his father, Roger, who served as his caddie all week at Covered Bridge Golf Club.

“It’s awesome to have him on the bag, and he really enjoys it. It’s great that he’s able to travel with me and be able to be on the bag and watch me play golf,” said Werbylo.

Five strokes behind Werbylo were Kyler Dunkle and Ian Holt. For Holt, who played in the last group, it is his second top-10 of the season—the other coming in mid-July at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational.

Andrew Yun and Matt McCarty tied for fifth, at 20-under. David Pastore and Dalton Ward finished in seventh place with Ward taking center stage by shooting the first 59 in Forme Tour history. That allowed him to move up 45 spots on the leaderboard and earn a spot in next week's tournament in Cincinnati.

The 30-year-old from Sumter, South Carolina, made eight birdies and two eagles for the 59.

With his victory today, Werbylo a 354-point lead over Turk Pettit on the Points List, with three tournaments remaining in the season. The University of Arizona graduate has two additional top-10s this year. He was solo-second at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club (lost in playoff with Samuel Saunders) and tied for sixth at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational.

“I’m happy. That’s where you want to be at the end of the year. Obviously, top-five is the goal, but I think there’s a little extra incentive to finish No. 1. There are some extra benefits to that, so, hopefully, I can keep playing well and stay in that No. 1 spot,” concluded Werbylo.

Werbylo and the rest of the Forme Tour players head to Maineville, Ohio, next week for the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend. The tournament starts Wednesday.

Did you know Trevor Werbylo set a new low 72-hole record on the Forme Tour? The old mark belonged to Philip Knowles, who shot 23-under 265 to win the Auburn University Club Invitational in Alabama.

Lowest 72-Hole Scores in PGA TOUR-Affiliated Tour History