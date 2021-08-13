-
Werbylo claims Fuzzy Zoeller Classic title
-
-
August 13, 2021
By German Rozo, PGATOUR.COM
-
SELLERSBURG, Indiana— Trevor Werbylo closed with a final-round, 4-under 67 to earn a one-stroke victory over A.J. Crouch at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club. With the win, Werbylo captured his first professional title and moved atop the Forme Tour Points List.
“I’m obviously super excited and happy to have won. It got a little stressful on the back nine,” Werbylo said. “I hit a few bad shots and made a couple of bogeys, but a win’s a win, so to get the win is beyond exciting.”
Werbylo started the day with a three-shot lead, and four birdies on the front nine extended his advantage to five strokes. On the second hole he carded the first of those birdies, followed by birds at Nos. 4, 5 and 7, respectively.
On the back nine, Werbylo added another birdie, at the 13th, that seemed to give him an insurmountable lead. Crouch, however, wouldn’t give up and continued to make noise, consistently chipping away at Werbylo's lead.
Crouch fired a front-nine 30, thanks to four birdies and a fifth-hole eagle. On the back nine, Crouch picked up three additional birdies and reached the 16th tee at 9-under for the day.
“I didn’t really look at the scoreboard all day until after I hit my tee shot on 18. I knew what the guys in my group were doing. I knew I had a decent lead over them, but I didn’t know what anybody else was doing,” said Werbylo. “When I checked on 18, I saw that all I needed was a par. It was a little more stressful than I would have liked it to be.”
That scenario unfolded as Crouch, who forged a tie after Werbylo bogeyed Nos. 14 and 16, made a bogey himself, at No. 17. That left Crouch feeling he needed to eagle the 18th to put pressure Werbylo.
Crouch had an eagle look from 20 feet but missed and tapped in for birdie, bringing him to within one shot. From there, the PGA TOUR University program product played it easy on the 18th, making a par and securing the title with his father, Roger, who served as his caddie all week at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
“It’s awesome to have him on the bag, and he really enjoys it. It’s great that he’s able to travel with me and be able to be on the bag and watch me play golf,” said Werbylo.
Five strokes behind Werbylo were Kyler Dunkle and Ian Holt. For Holt, who played in the last group, it is his second top-10 of the season—the other coming in mid-July at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational.
Andrew Yun and Matt McCarty tied for fifth, at 20-under. David Pastore and Dalton Ward finished in seventh place with Ward taking center stage by shooting the first 59 in Forme Tour history. That allowed him to move up 45 spots on the leaderboard and earn a spot in next week's tournament in Cincinnati.
The 30-year-old from Sumter, South Carolina, made eight birdies and two eagles for the 59.
With his victory today, Werbylo a 354-point lead over Turk Pettit on the Points List, with three tournaments remaining in the season. The University of Arizona graduate has two additional top-10s this year. He was solo-second at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club (lost in playoff with Samuel Saunders) and tied for sixth at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational.
“I’m happy. That’s where you want to be at the end of the year. Obviously, top-five is the goal, but I think there’s a little extra incentive to finish No. 1. There are some extra benefits to that, so, hopefully, I can keep playing well and stay in that No. 1 spot,” concluded Werbylo.
Werbylo and the rest of the Forme Tour players head to Maineville, Ohio, next week for the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend. The tournament starts Wednesday.
Did you know Trevor Werbylo set a new low 72-hole record on the Forme Tour? The old mark belonged to Philip Knowles, who shot 23-under 265 to win the Auburn University Club Invitational in Alabama.
Lowest 72-Hole Scores in PGA TOUR-Affiliated Tour History
|
Tour
|
Player
|
To Par
|
Scores
|
Tournament
|
Forme Tour
|
Trevor Werbylo
|
26-under
|
63-65-63-67—258
|
2021 Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge
|
PGA TOUR
|
Justin Thomas
|
27-under
|
59-64-65-65—253
|
2017 Sony Open in Hawaii
|
Korn Ferry Tour
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
30-under
|
58-65-64-63—250
|
2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae
|
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
|
Alexandre Rocha
|
29-under
|
65-67-65-62—259
|
2020 Estrella del Mar Open
|
Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada
|
Corey Pereira
|
26-under
|
64-65-62-67—258
|
2018 ATB Financial Classic
|
PGA TOUR Series-China
|
Alex Kang
|
25-under
|
69-61-62-67—259
|
2016 Cadillac Championship
Key Information
Points List Standings
Through The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club
|
Pos.
|
Player (Country)
|
Points
|
1
|
Trevor Werbylo (U.S.)
|
933
|
2
|
Turk Pettit (U.S.)
|
579
|
3
|
Mac Meissner (U.S.)
|
560
|
4
|
Philip Knowles (U.S.)
|
542
|
Samuel Saunders (U.S.)
|
500
|
6
|
Clay Feagler (U.S.)
|
488
|
7
|
Joseph Harrison (U.S.)
|
381
|
8
|
Luke Schniederjans (U.S.)
|
375
|
9
|
Joey Savoie (Canada)
|
339
|
10
|
Carter Jenkins (U.S.)
|
316
• Trevor Werbylo, who turned 23 on June 3, won this title at age 23 years, 2 months, 10 days.
• The top non-American on the leaderboard was Colombia’s Camilo Aguado. He tied for 11th, thanks to his 17-under. He carded a bogey-free 65 on his final round.
• Trevor Werbylo is the second PGA TOUR University alum with a victory this season. Mac Meissner was the first after his title at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational.
• Fifty-two players recorded under-par rounds Friday at the Covered Bridge Golf Club. Only six players carded rounds over par.
• The 59 is the lowest score for Dalton Ward in a PGA TOUR-affiliated tournament. His previous-lowest score was a 65. He did it three times on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada.
• This was A.J. Crouch’s first Forme Tour event this season. He has full status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica after finishing the 2020-21 season inside the top 60 of the Points List.
• Matt Ryan, who shared the lead after 36 holes, ended the week tied for 11th. The Korn Ferry Tour member posted a 69 on his final round.
• Max Marsico fired a final-round 63. He claimed a top-20 showing with his 17-under total. That’s good for a spot in next week’s field at TPC River’s Bend.
• The par-4 14th hole (501 yards) played as the hardest hole Friday, with a scoring average of 4.381.
• The par-5 18th hole (563 yards) played as the easiest hole Friday, its scoring average was 4.444.
Quotable
“That was my goal coming into the year, to win and potentially win multiple times.” – Trevor Werbylo
“I had a really good chance in the very first tournament, losing in a playoff. I certainly knew I was capable of doing it. I’ve been playing well this whole season. I wouldn’t say surprised but definitely thrilled to get the victory.” – Trevor Werbylo
“I wish I could have made a few more birdies on the back nine to make it a little more stress-free, but a win is a win.” – Trevor Werbylo
“It’s really hard to win in golf wherever, whether it’s college, amateur, professional—regardless of the tour—it’s really hard to win, and I put together four really good rounds. It’s awesome.” – Trevor Werbylo
“My mom came to the first couple, and she came to this one and the next one. She enjoys it, and it’s fun to have my parents with me. It makes it a little more special.” – Trevor Werbylo on having his mom, Colleen, following him during the week
“I came out and knew I was going to have to go low to contend. I thought I had to shoot 10-under to win. That was my number. I tried to give myself as many chances as I could because I’m putting really well.” – A.J. Crouch
“I made some good putts on the front nine and kept it going. I had a really good save on 16 to hang in there. I didn’t look at the leaderboard all day until 18 tee box. I knew I probably had to make an eagle to really put some pressure on [Werbylo], make him birdie the last hole. I just missed my eagle putt. I couldn’t be happier.” – A.J. Crouch
“I played awesome all week and had a really good time. I loved the golf course. It’s in great shape. I’m very thankful that I Mondayed in and continued to play well.” – A.J. Crouch
“Ask the guys I played with. It’s not pretty. I know my game and manage it around, hit some sling draws. I just try to get myself on the green and give myself birdie looks because right now I’m putting it really well. I have to keep firing and keep working on my wedges, on chipping, and I’ll be good to go.” – A.J. Crouch
I really didn’t do anything special. I made my putts, but I didn’t make all my putts.” – Dalton Ward
“That was really cool.” – Dalton Ward on shaking Fuzzy Zoeller’s hand following his 59
“I knew I needed to shoot 8- or 9-under today to get in the top 20.” – Dalton Ward following his 59, on his goal to finish inside the top 20 so he could play next week
Final-Round Weather:
Warm and sunny, with a high of 88. Wind NW at 8 mph.