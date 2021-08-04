At the halfway point

The Forme Tour has reached the halfway point in its inaugural season, so it’s time to take a look at a few of the highlights from the first four tournaments on a Tour that didn’t even exist four months ago. Four tournaments in the books, four left on the schedule.

Monday, Monday

In a unique concept, the Forme Tour held four 18-hole “Monday” qualifying tournaments over consecutive days in Georgia in June. The idea of the one-site qualifiers was to help players avoid travel costs associated with traditional beginning-of-the-week events. Knowing it would be difficult to get into tournaments with his conditional status, recent Clemson graduate Turk Pettit played in the qualifiers and “got through” the Birck Boilermaker Classic qualifier at Callaway Gardens Resort as one of the eight low scorers that day. Pettit then parlayed his spot into the tournament in West Lafayette, Indiana, last week into a come-from-behind win—his first professional title. He became the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA TOUR International Tours tournament since Ben Polland “Mondayed” into the 2018 Stella Artois Guatemala Open field on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and then won.

Win and Move to No. 1



In a short season like this, it’s hard to get separation on the Points List, with things typically tightly bunched. It’s no different this year, with Turk Pettit holding a 19-point advantage over Mac Meissner. Not surprisingly, players in the first four Points List Positions are all tournament winners this season, with Pettit winning in Indiana and Meissner taking the title in Illinois. Philip Knowles (Alabama champion) is in third place, with 542 points, and Sam Saunders, winner of the season-opening event in Georgia, in fourth, with 500. The winner of each tournament has subsequently taken over the lead on the Points List. Could that possibly happen each time after all eight tournaments?