At the halfway point
August 04, 2021
By Laury Livsey, PGATOUR.COM
The Forme Tour has reached the halfway point in its inaugural season, so it’s time to take a look at a few of the highlights from the first four tournaments on a Tour that didn’t even exist four months ago. Four tournaments in the books, four left on the schedule.
Monday, Monday
In a unique concept, the Forme Tour held four 18-hole “Monday” qualifying tournaments over consecutive days in Georgia in June. The idea of the one-site qualifiers was to help players avoid travel costs associated with traditional beginning-of-the-week events. Knowing it would be difficult to get into tournaments with his conditional status, recent Clemson graduate Turk Pettit played in the qualifiers and “got through” the Birck Boilermaker Classic qualifier at Callaway Gardens Resort as one of the eight low scorers that day. Pettit then parlayed his spot into the tournament in West Lafayette, Indiana, last week into a come-from-behind win—his first professional title. He became the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA TOUR International Tours tournament since Ben Polland “Mondayed” into the 2018 Stella Artois Guatemala Open field on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and then won.
Win and Move to No. 1
In a short season like this, it’s hard to get separation on the Points List, with things typically tightly bunched. It’s no different this year, with Turk Pettit holding a 19-point advantage over Mac Meissner. Not surprisingly, players in the first four Points List Positions are all tournament winners this season, with Pettit winning in Indiana and Meissner taking the title in Illinois. Philip Knowles (Alabama champion) is in third place, with 542 points, and Sam Saunders, winner of the season-opening event in Georgia, in fourth, with 500. The winner of each tournament has subsequently taken over the lead on the Points List. Could that possibly happen each time after all eight tournaments?
Three Better than Four?
Looking at the Points List landscape, it’s logical to think Turk Pettit, who finished 13th at the Dothan, Alabama, Qualifying Tournament in March and didn’t even play in the season-opening event, the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, holds the advantage as he’s only played in three tournaments to the other winners’ four appearances. By virtue of his Birck Boilermaker Classic triumph, Pettit is exempt into every tournament the remainder of the season. The way he played in West Lafayette, it’s also obvious the 2021 NCAA individual champion is a threat to win every time he tees it up.
And Now a Word from Our Sponsor
Another way to get into tournaments if you’re not otherwise exempt is via sponsor exemption. Each week, a committee headed by Forme decides on the eight players who receive an invitation from the Tour’s sponsor. Joey Savoie played at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational via that route, and he cashed in with the opportunity. Savoie battled all week at Bolingbrook Golf Club and made a late push to catch Mac Meissner before eventually settling for the runner-up position, a finish that automatically earned him a playing spot in the next event—in West Lafayette. Savoie, a native of La Prairie, Quebec, is No. 9 on the Points List, the only non-American among the top 10.
U Got This
The PGA TOUR introduced PGA TOUR University prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year. It is a program designed to strengthen and elevate the path to the PGA TOUR through the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR’s “International Tours. The program rewards elite collegiate play with varying levels of playing access to Tours operated under the PGA TOUR umbrella. Forme Tour beneficiaries this season are Quade Cummins, Michael Feagles, Mac Meissner, Trevor Werbylo, Jonathan Brightwell, Angus Flanagan, Puwit Anupansuebsai, Alex Schaake, Benjamin Shipp and Jovan Rebula. Ultimately, Anupansuebsai elected to remain an amateur and return to San Diego State for his final year of college. Several of these newly minted professionals have flourished, most notably Meissner, winner of the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational outside Chicago in late-July and currently second on the Points List. Cummins has two top-10s, and is 16th in the rankings, while Werbylo lost to Saunders in a playoff and also posted a tie for sixth in Bolingbrook for his two top-10s. This week at the PGA TOUR’s Barracuda Championship, Feagles will make his second career TOUR start.
Pro Golf 101
There are numerous other players thriving after recently turning pro, players who didn’t qualify through PGA TOUR University but found their way to the Tour nonetheless. Chief among those is Clay Feagler, a member of the Pepperdine Wave team that won the 2021 NCAA Championship in Arizona. The Grand Canyon State has been good to Feagler. He took a break from college golf to play in the Tour’s Qualifying Tournament at The Wigwam in suburban Phoenix in early April. He was the medalist that week to earn entrance into all eight official Forme Tour tournaments. Feagler was 27th on the final PGA TOUR University rankings and is currently sixth on the Tour’s Points List. Like Feagler, Matt McCarty is also a West Coast Conference golfer, from Santa Clara. McCarty finished 53rd in the PGA TOUR U rankings but gained membership, also at The Wigwam qualifier, and is currently 19th on the Points List, with a pair of top-10s.
Three Swings, 5-Under
Amazingly enough, the Forme Tour has seen three double eagles this season—from Sam Saunders, Trevor Werbylo and Brandon P. Smith. Werbylo, however, is the only one of the trio who can also claim a hole-in-one. Werbylo used his double eagle in the first round (7-iron on the seventh hole) to contend all week at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club with Saunders, who pulled off the feat the day before Werbylo’s heroics. Saunders then went on to win the one-hole playoff between the two. The following week, at the Auburn University Club Invitational, Werbylo aced the second hole in his second round on his way to a 4-under 68 and a tie-for-25th finish.
Stats
A few of the leaders: Joseph Harrison has the most eagles (seven), while Trevor Werbylo leads, with 79 birdies and is a cumulative 37-under on his par-5s this season. Finally, of those who have played in all four events, 10 players have made every cut (with their Points List position in parentheses): James Allenby (62nd), Wil Bateman (28th), Jonathan Brightwell (68th), Brian Carlson (14th), J.J. Grey (55th), Mac Meissner (second), Bryson Nimmer (20th), Trevor Werbylo (fifth) and Kyle Westmoreland (33rd).