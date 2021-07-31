Pettit clinches first win as a pro, takes title at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana—It was exactly two months ago, on May 31, that Turk Pettit won his last event as an amateur, the 2021 NCAA Championship in Arizona. On Saturday, in only the third professional event of his career, Pettit, was able to stay composed and push past the competition, shooting a 5-under 67 to win by one stroke over Joseph Harrison and claim the Birck Boilermaker Classic title with a final score of 15-under 273. With his victory, Pettit vaulted to the top of the Points List, with 579 points, 19 ahead of last week’s leader, Mac Meissner.

“That win definitely helped prepare me for winning as a professional,” Pettit said. “(The 2021 NCAA Championship) was the first time I had won in nearly three years. I mean I was playing good. I just could never pull the trigger. Whenever I would finish strong, I’d lose by one or two. Winning is winning, regardless. There are nerves of course, always, but the more you are there, the more you are able to manage it.”

And manage it he did. With his dad on the bag, Pettit showed no nervousness as he came down the stretch. Up until No. 16, he thought he might just walk away with the win. Pettit had just made his fifth birdie of the day and was up by three shots on Harrison, who had watched his third-round, three-shot lead crumble with a double bogey on the par-5 No. 10 and then another bogey on the par-3 13th.

“I wasn’t even nervous,” Pettit admitted. “I thought I was putting the pressure on him. I went first on the second shot and hit it up there within two feet and then he cans it. I mean, that got him back in it.”

Harrison’s chip-in eagle on No. 16 turned the tide a bit for those last couple holes. Pettit sunk the birdie, but now Harrison was back within one. On the par-3 No. 17, both Pettit and Harrison had good looks for birdie, but they each missed. So it came down to 18, where the 32-year-old Harrison clearly had the advantage, hitting his second shot about 10 feet closer to the pin than Pettit, Harrison needing a make and a Pettit miss to go to a playoff.

Pettit putted first, bringing his 20-foot putt within inches. Harrison missed his 10-footer, and game, set, match as Pettit walked away with the win and Harrison finishing his round with a 71, alone in second place with a four-day total of 14-under 274.

“I’m not disappointed with how I started the round or finished the round. Things just didn’t go my way in the middle. A couple mental errors, and I didn’t make enough putts coming down the stretch. But, it was a good week, good tournament and Turk played solid, so hat’s off to him to get it done,” Harrison said.

“I kind of felt like I deserved that (eagle) on No. 16, because I hit a really good second shot,” he added. “It took a bit of a hop, and I kind of got lucky with the pin in there, so that was good. I put some pressure on him. And then I hit a good one on 17 to put it within 15 feet. But, again, if you don’t make your putts, it’s hard to come from behind.”

There were plenty of players who also made impressive runs Saturday only to fall short in the end. Both Brian Carlson and Tee-K Kelly, a pair of Big Ten golfers familiar with the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex—Carlson a Purdue alum and Kelly an Ohio State product—shot their low scores of the week in the fourth round, recording 7-under 65s to bring them up from 25th place and within striking distance. They joined Zach Cabra and Charles Huntzinger in a four-way tie for third, at 12-under.

The Forme Tour takes two weeks off and then is back at it in Southern Indiana at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club in Sellersburg, Aug. 10-13.

Did you know prior to Turk Pettit’s NCAA Championship individual title three months ago, his last victory was at the 2018 Irish Creek Collegiate in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Pettit cruised to a three-shot win over Jake Brown of Evangel University in that event.

