It wasn’t the hoped-for blowout, but Meissner cruises to three-shot win

BOLINGBROOK, Illinois—Mac Meissner began the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational final round with a five-shot lead, and he said his aim was to win big. He moved ahead by seven on the back nine, and was ready to make good on his goal. Meissner eventually saw his lead shrink to two shots before he buried a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the by three strokes over Canada’s Joey Savoie, who was making his Forme Tour debut. In the process, Meissner, a college student seven weeks ago, moved to the top of the Forme Tour Points List standings, taking a four-point lead over Philip Knowles through three tournaments. Meissner shot a 1-under 71 on the final day to finish at 21-under.

Meissner was clearly the best player this week at Bolingbrook Golf Club, taking the 36-hole lead, shooting a third-round 63 to seize control and then never surrendering the lead despite a few anxious moments.

“I just kept putting myself in spots, especially in 13, 14 and 15, where I had a tough time either two-putting or getting up and down,” Meissner said of his bogey-bogey-bogey stretch that saw his lead shrink.

After tugging his drive left on No. 16 and hitting his approach shot into the greenside bunker on the par-4, Meissner blasted to five feet and drained the par putt to end the bad streak. “I think that calmed me down. I felt pretty comfortable coming in.”

Without on-course scoreboards, Meissner periodically checked his phone on the PGA TOUR app. “I was making sure that nothing crazy was happening or that I needed to do anything special,” he said.

çAfter making a par at No. 17, and standing on the 18th tee, he didn’t need to check his phone as Meissner’s caddie notified him of his two-stroke advantage.

“We were thinking of hitting 3-iron off the tee, but there’s a left bunker that would have been tough to carry with a 3-iron,” Meissner explained. “We just decided to bang a 3-wood up there, and I fit it into this tiny sliver on the fairway. I left myself an easy 54(-degree wedge) downwind and a straight uphill putt.”

On the green, he read what would be his final stroke of the tournament as “dead straight” and poured it in for the final victory margin. “It was nice to have that two-shot cushion going into that last hole. I think I felt a lot more comfortable,” he added.

Savoie, playing in the group ahead and in the field by virtue of a sponsor’s exemption, did everything he could to put pressure on Meissner, including holing out from the fairway on No. 1 for an eagle. Beginning the day seven behind, he made it to 5-under through seven holes and was on a roll. From there, however, the Canadian was even-par the rest of the way, with three bogeys and three birdies.

“If you make the podium at the Olympics, you should be pretty happy,” Savoie said of his runner-up showing. “Thanks to the Forme Tour for giving me a sponsor’s exemption. I was able to make the best of it. In a way, I’m happy with the result even if I came up a little short.”



Did you know Justin Doeden, who started his college career at Cardinal Stritch in Milwaukee before transferring to the University of Minnesota, was a high school hockey player playing for Lakeville South High? “While I knew my limitations in hockey, I’ve never really had the thought in golf that I can’t do this,” he said.

Key Information



Points List Standings

Through Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational