My boss is my boyfriend
July 12, 2021
By Elaina Garnett, Special to, PGATOUR.COM
What I did a few weeks ago is still a little hard to comprehend.
I was like, I’m out here having fun with my boyfriend watching him play golf. But when I really thought about it, that he’s a pro and that I’m dating a pro, it was a bit crazy.
My boyfriend is Alex Fuchs, he’s in his first year playing professional golf, his first season on the Forme Tour, and I’m his caddie—at least some of the time.
I met Alex while we were both in college at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. We were in a class together, social psychology. He likes to say he noticed the cute girl more than I noticed the cute guy, but that’s how we met. He was just a stranger in class with me. I didn’t know anything about him. As we got to know each other, I learned he was on the golf team.
Golf was not really a thing in my family. My dad would play occasionally with some friends of his, but not very often. So, I was never really around golf at all.
I never watched it, never played it.
One day Alex took me and showed me the practice facility at Liberty, and I watched him hit some balls. As we got closer and were hanging out more, I would go more often. Mostly I would watch him. I would even try to hit a few balls, and it never went very well. But it was always fun to be out there with him.
I really didn’t comprehend how good he was until I started learning more about golf. Once I watched him play for the first time, which was not too long ago, I could see that Alex was a really good player.
His plan was to turn pro after school ended in May, so in early April, Alex went to Georgia for the Forme Tour Q-School. I couldn’t go with him that week as I had to work at my part-time job in Lynchburg. He finished second that week and earned his membership card, and when he returned home, I asked him if I would be able to go watch him at tournaments. He was like, “Yeah, you can watch all of them if you want.” He also said I could do something beyond just watching.
That’s how I learned about caddying.
Alex had signed up for the U.S. Open qualifier at Duke University Golf Course in North Carolina, and he asked me if I wanted to caddie for him in a couple of weeks. He explained what I would be doing, so I agreed. It wasn’t really caddying since the tournament allowed pushcarts, and all I was doing was keeping track of his clubs and rolling them along with us. That was my first exposure, caddying on a day when Alex didn’t qualify.
I really had no idea what I was doing. I was very nervous, and I didn’t want to mess him up. That was my main thing. I just wanted to help. I didn’t want him to have to worry about what I was doing. I wanted him to be able to focus on his playing. I think I got the hang of it toward the end, where to stand, where to keep the cart and everything.
All I was doing, though, was pushing the cart and handing him the club he wanted. Outside of raking the bunkers, it wasn’t much.
It was then that Alex asked me about actual bag-on-your-shoulder caddying, in a “real” tournament, for 72 holes, where the players make money and there are rules officials and everything.
I have a full-time job lined up in Washington, D.C., that starts in a couple of months. That will be the start of my full-time career, a big-girl job and everything. It’s an entry-level government position, and I’m excited. For now, though, I have a bit of time. I wasn’t opposed to anything that would help him out, and I would be able to watch him play. I thought caddying would be a good time and said, “Why not?”
My actual caddie debut came at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club outside Athens, Georgia. The tournament began on Wednesday, so Alex played a Tuesday practice round. That was interesting, to say the least, walking 18 holes with Alex’s golf bag on my shoulder.
After that day, I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it for four more days. I was so tired, and my feet were killing me. The hardest part was the sore feet and my shoulders.
Wednesday’s first round was my second day walking all that distance, and I have to say the job actually got easier each day that I caddied, which was so weird to me. I thought I would be more and more tired as the week went on, but I guess I just got used to it.
The other thing was Alex was playing really well. In his first round, he shot a 69 on the par-72 course. On Thursday, he was three shots better and was tied for sixth with 36 holes to play. In Friday’s third round, on his second shot of the day on the par-4 first hole at Jennings Mill, he made it from the fairway from 70 yards for an eagle. That was cool for me to watch. We saw the ball disappear, but because the green is sloped, we weren’t sure if it went in. Then some people who were walking on the cart path said it went in. Not knowing that much about golf, I knew things like that happen sometimes. So, when it did, and it was Alex who did it, to be able to see that was a really fun thing.
In the third round, he made four birdies and shot a 69, and with 18 holes to play he was tied for the lead. When we teed off in the last group in the final round, I knew exactly what was at stake. I didn’t really change anything about what I was doing just because he was one of the leaders. I wanted him to keep doing what he was doing, and I was going to do what I was doing. I didn’t want to make too big a deal out of him being ahead because I didn’t want to freak out myself—or him.
The final day started great. Alex birdied his first hole and was 3-under through five holes. But he made a double bogey on the par-3 eighth hole and another bogey on No. 12. Everything else was pars, and he shot a 72 to finish in ninth.
Looking back, even with the disappointment of not winning, that was such an awesome experience. It is crazy to think I was part of that, and I was there. I’ve never thought that I would be caddying in a professional golf tournament; never had that cross my mind.
I am still learning about the actual game, what a good shot is and what a bad shot is, and I think I’m getting better. For the most part, good or bad, whatever is happening, I just try to stay in a positive mood and keep Alex in a positive mood. I’m really there to keep the vibes good and help keep us both smiling and staying relaxed. I want to be there for what he needs.
Because of my “other” part-time job in Lynchburg, I wasn’t his caddie at the next tournament in Alabama, and, unfortunately, I won’t be able to caddie for Alex next week at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational outside Chicago. I will, however, be walking the Forme Tour fairways in West Lafayette, Indiana, for the Birck Boilermaker Classic from July 28-31.
I love to caddie whenever I can. I had such a good time, and I think—I hope—it helps out Alex. I’m so proud of him. Just the fact that he made it to the Forme Tour and that he’s going to keep doing better and better things amazes me.
It’s so awesome that I get to be a part of that with him, that he lets me. I know there are guys who wouldn’t necessarily want their girlfriends caddying for them, for whatever reason, but the fact he wants me there, and that he says he enjoys me being there, I’m so glad I can do this for him.