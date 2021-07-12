My boss is my boyfriend

The other thing was Alex was playing really well. In his first round, he shot a 69 on the par-72 course. On Thursday, he was three shots better and was tied for sixth with 36 holes to play. In Friday’s third round, on his second shot of the day on the par-4 first hole at Jennings Mill, he made it from the fairway from 70 yards for an eagle. That was cool for me to watch. We saw the ball disappear, but because the green is sloped, we weren’t sure if it went in. Then some people who were walking on the cart path said it went in. Not knowing that much about golf, I knew things like that happen sometimes. So, when it did, and it was Alex who did it, to be able to see that was a really fun thing.

In the third round, he made four birdies and shot a 69, and with 18 holes to play he was tied for the lead. When we teed off in the last group in the final round, I knew exactly what was at stake. I didn’t really change anything about what I was doing just because he was one of the leaders. I wanted him to keep doing what he was doing, and I was going to do what I was doing. I didn’t want to make too big a deal out of him being ahead because I didn’t want to freak out myself—or him.

The final day started great. Alex birdied his first hole and was 3-under through five holes. But he made a double bogey on the par-3 eighth hole and another bogey on No. 12. Everything else was pars, and he shot a 72 to finish in ninth.

Looking back, even with the disappointment of not winning, that was such an awesome experience. It is crazy to think I was part of that, and I was there. I’ve never thought that I would be caddying in a professional golf tournament; never had that cross my mind.

I am still learning about the actual game, what a good shot is and what a bad shot is, and I think I’m getting better. For the most part, good or bad, whatever is happening, I just try to stay in a positive mood and keep Alex in a positive mood. I’m really there to keep the vibes good and help keep us both smiling and staying relaxed. I want to be there for what he needs.

Because of my “other” part-time job in Lynchburg, I wasn’t his caddie at the next tournament in Alabama, and, unfortunately, I won’t be able to caddie for Alex next week at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational outside Chicago. I will, however, be walking the Forme Tour fairways in West Lafayette, Indiana, for the Birck Boilermaker Classic from July 28-31.

I love to caddie whenever I can. I had such a good time, and I think—I hope—it helps out Alex. I’m so proud of him. Just the fact that he made it to the Forme Tour and that he’s going to keep doing better and better things amazes me.

It’s so awesome that I get to be a part of that with him, that he lets me. I know there are guys who wouldn’t necessarily want their girlfriends caddying for them, for whatever reason, but the fact he wants me there, and that he says he enjoys me being there, I’m so glad I can do this for him.