Final Forme Tour “Monday” qualifiers announced

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—The Forme Tour had a unique setup for qualifying into its first four tournaments of its inaugural season. All of its 18-hole qualifiers took place at Callaway Gardens Resort and Club in Georgia over a four-day period. For the final three official 2021 tournaments holding open qualifying, things will be a hybrid between what the Tour did earlier this year and the traditional format.

Champions Pointe Golf Club in Henryville, Indiana, will be the site of qualifiers for The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge and the Rolling Green Championship. Those are tournaments five and seven on the eight-event schedule.

The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge qualifier will be August 5, the 18-hole tournament offering eight positions and four alternate spots. The Rolling Green Championship qualifier will be the following day, August 6, with the same format. Those two dates are Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The qualifying tournament for the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend outside Cincinnati, the sixth tournament on the schedule, will actually be on a Monday, August 16 at Shaker Run Golf Club in Lebanon, Ohio, two days before the official tournament begins in Maineville, Ohio. Again, eight playing spots and four alternate positions are up for grabs.

“As it was earlier this year, our main motivation is to help players with costs, so they don’t have to make seven separate trips to seven different sites to try to qualify,” said Forme Tour Executive Director Greg Carlson. “Trying to squeeze in qualifiers amidst all the other things going on this summer isn’t easy, and we feel this schedule is an equitable way to give players the opportunity to compete in official Forme Tour tournaments while also recognizing how expensive it can be to travel from site to site.”

The eighth Forme Tour tournament, the season-ending Forme Tour Championship at The Ridge at Back Brook in Ringoes, New Jersey, is a merit-based tournament, with no open-qualifying and no sponsor’s exemptions available. Invitations to the tournament will be based on the players’ Points List positions.

Conditional Forme Tour members who attended a Forme Series 72-hole Qualifying Tournament in either 2020 or this season will have priority into these three qualifying events.