Meissner shoots 4-under 68 to retain top spot after 36 holes

AUBURN, Alabama—Mac Meissner wasn’t thrilled with his performance Thursday, but he was able to stay patient and do what he needed to do to stay on top of the leaderboard, shooting a 4-under 68 for a two-day total of 14-under at the Auburn University Club Invitational. He leads Andrew Yun and Lukas Euler by a stroke.

“I think it’s easy after a round like [Wednesday] to get a little complacent because you’ve made the cut, as long as nothing crazy happens,” Meissner said a day after opening with a 62. “I wanted to go out there and maintain my lead if not grow it. That was key for me today because I didn’t get off to a great start. I wasn’t making a ton of putts, but I stayed patient and finally made some drop.”

Andrew Yun, on the other hand, was definitely feeling his putter Thursday, as he finished his round with eight birdies and an eagle for a 10-under 62. After shooting 72 in the first round, he moved up 45 spots, joining Euler in the chase.

“[Wednesday] was a pretty good round for me, in and of itself,” Yun said. “But today I just made a boatload of putts, a couple 30-, 40-footers went in. I probably made over 250 feet worth of putts. The putter was hot.”

Euler was the most-consistent of the top-three leaders, shooting a 65 in the opening round and a 66 Thursday.

“I’m just trying to stick to my game plan,” said the German who played collegiately at the University of Kentucky. “We have some weather coming in [Friday] and we’ll just have to see how that plays out. We might get pulled off the course here and there, so I’m trying to be patient.”

The cut came at 5-under, with 71 players advancing to the final 36 holes. Although the forecast does call for rain in the morning, the third round is set to tee off as normal, at 7 a.m., CDT.

Five players—Clay Feagler, Cole Miller, Kyle Westmoreland, Bryson Nimmer and Luke Schniederjans—will begin their third rounds two shots behind Meissner.

Did you know this is not the first time Andrew Yun has shot a 62 in a competitive PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour round? In 2017 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California, Yun shot a 62 in the second round. On the Mackenzie Tour, Yun’s previous low 18-hole score was a 63 at the 2019 Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open. Yun’s low PGA TOUR round is a 67—twice, at the 2018 RSM Classic and again this season, at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Key Information

• Thirty-three players have opened with two rounds in the 60s.

• A week ago, Luke Schniederjans had a chip on the 72nd hole that had it dropped it would have allowed him to join the Sam Saunders-Trevor Werbylo playoff at Jennings Mill. Instead, he settled for a third-place finish after rounds of 68-67-70-68. He has kept the momentum going this week with his 67-65 start. The Georgia Tech product is tied for fourth and is a combined 27-under in his first six Forme Tour rounds.

• The runner-up at last week’s L&J Golf Championship was Trevor Werbylo, who lost last week in a playoff to Saunders. This week, however, Werbylo finds himself tied for 25th after shooting two consecutive, 4-under 68s. Werbylo started the second round with a hole-in-one on No. 2. Although this was his fourth hole-in-one in two years, is is the first that his mother has witnessed. She was in the gallery Thursday. Even with the ace, it still isn’t likely Werbylo’s top shot of his season. Last week in Watkinsville, Georgia, Werbylo made the first double eagle on the Forme Tour when in the opening round he drained his 8-iron second shot on the par-5 fifth hole at Jennings Mill Country Club.

• Thursday, Jeremy Gandon shot a 6-under 66 to sit at 7-under entering the final 36 holes. He’s tied for 33. Gandon is dividing his time between PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and the Forme Tour this year. He didn’t see action in last week’s L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club so he could play in the Banco del Pacifico Open in Quito, Ecuador, where he tied for 11th. Currently, Gandon is 64th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List and will next play in the season-ending Bupa Championship presented by Volvo outside Cancun, Mexico, on July 22-25.

• Like Andrew Yun, Steven Chervony shaved seven strokes off his opening-round score. Chervony fired a first-round 72 then responded with a 7-under 65 Thursday. Chervony was bogey-free, playing Auburn University Club’s back nine first and opening with three consecutive birdies and birdies on five of his first seven holes. Beginning the day tied for 109th, Chervony easily made the cut and is also T-33.

• Although it wasn’t enough to keep playing this week, Rhett Rasmussen played solid golf Thursday after a disappointing, 5-over 77 in the opening round. Rasmussen, a BYU product, fired a 66—including a bogey on his final hole of the day—to finish at 1-under to miss the cut by four strokes. Rasmussen’s 11-stroke improvement was not the best of the day. That honor belonged to Ryan Grider, who followed his opening 81 with a 68. He, too, missed the cut.

• Steven Fisk was nine shots better from one day to the next, shooting a 7-under 65 Thursday. Fisk, a former Georgia Southern golfer who is currently a volunteer assistant coach at the school, made eight birdies and a bogey in his second round that allowed him to move up 83 places on the leaderboard. He is currently tied for 52nd.

• The winner of last week’s L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, Sam Saunders, No. 1 on the points list, shot rounds of 72-70 to finish at 2-under, three shots outside the cutline.

