Westmoreland suffers no U.S. Open hangover; leads by one at Jennings Mill

WATKINSVILLE, Georgia—Bunched together at 10-under and done for the day, four players—Samuel Saunders, Isaiah Salinda, Trevor Werbylo and Austin Morrison—appeared they would share the lead at the end of the second round of the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club.

Then Kyle Westmoreland happened. Fresh off his tie for 68th at the U.S. Open last week in California, Westmoreland followed his opening, 4-under 68 with a 7-under 65 to finish at 11-under. He takes a one-shot lead with 36 holes to play in the inaugural Forme Tour tournament. The United States Air Force Academy grad even noted his U.S. Open experience at Torrey Pines last week as something that has assisted him this week.

“I think Torrey gave us a weighted doughnut effect, so the fairways out here look a little bit wider,” he said with a smile. “I’ve driven it well, and I’ve hit iron shots for the most part pretty well and wedged it pretty well. We’ll keep doing that, try to make a few putts and see what we can do.”

If there were a disappointment Thursday for Westmoreland, it came on his final two holes of the second round. He missed an 11-footer for birdie on his 17th hole, the par-3 eighth, He then faced a 40-yard pitch on the par-5 closing hole for his third shot, a shot that came up 25 feet short, causing him to note to no one in particular, “Not exactly how you draw it up.” Moments later, he missed the birdie putt.

Other than that hiccup, though, Westmoreland hasn’t left much room for complaint, and he certainly doesn’t have a U.S. Open hangover.

“I’m happy to be here, but we have two rounds left, so we’re not done yet. We need to focus on what we need to [Friday] and try to execute to the best of our ability,” said Westmoreland, who has made 12 birdies and two eagles over his first two rounds.

Werbylo is still making the transition from college star (University of Arizona) to pro and seems to be adapting quite well. He isn’t necessarily surprised at his position at the halfway point, a stroke behind.

“Obviously, it’s what you expect and why I practice and work hard—to try and compete and win tournaments,” he said. “I feel like overall I hit it a little bit better today; just a couple of mistakes here and there, but, yeah, I’m very pleased.”

Saunders has never teed it up in a PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour tournament but does have 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts and eight appearances on the Mackenzie Tour.

“I’ve played a lot of great golf the last couple of years, and in previous years on the Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, I haven’t necessarily played to my potential, I don’t think. I think two years not having status and playing state opens and getting to win a bunch of times, I think I’m more confident with myself and my game and think I’m a better player. I think I belong here,” Saunders explained.

Did you know prior to his U.S. Open appearance last week, Kyle Westmoreland had played in two previous PGA TOUR tournaments—the 2019 Greenbrier and the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open? He missed the cut in both previous tournaments. Westmoreland has also played in six Korn Ferry Tour events, with a tie for 25th at the Utah Championship his best performance.

Key Information

• The cut came at 2-under 142, with 74 players advancing to the final 36 holes.

• The final grouping Friday will be 36-hole leader Kyle Westmoreland joining Samuel Saunders and Isaiah Salinda, the first two players to post 10-under. They tee off at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The other two players tied for second—Trevor Werbylo and Austin Morrison—will play with Luke Schniederjans, teeing off at 9:20 a.m.

• First-round co-leader Morgan Deneen enters the third round tied for 11th after he shot an even-par 72 Thursday. The former Coastal Carolina player was at 1-over through 15 holes for the day but got it to even-par with an adventurous birdie-bogey-birdie finish. Travis Trace shared the top spot with Deneen after 18 holes. Trace skied to a 2-over 74 in his second round and is tied for 21st.

• University of Georgia alum Spencer Ralston got to 10-under for the tournament after he birdied No. 15, assuming a spot atop the leaderboard. He stumbled in, making a double bogey at the par-5 16th, a par at No. 17 and a bogey at the 18th. He’s tied for 11th.

• Spencer Ralston’s 16th-hole double bogey came after he hit a “great drive.” He faced a 260-yard second shot into the par-5, pulled his 3-wood, with the ball landing in the creek. After his drop, he hit his approach shot over the green, didn’t hit a particularly good chip and missed his bogey putt. “I was playing great today. I just had a really rough finish,” Ralston said.

• Last week, Luke Schniederjans Monday-qualified into the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open Benefiting KU Wichita Pediatrics. He shot scores of 71-67 to miss the cut by one. The appearance was Schniederjans’ Korn Ferry Tour debut. This season, he has played in two PGA TOUR tournaments—the Safeway Open (as an amateur) and the Bermuda Championship in November after he had turned pro. Schniederjans had the option of returning to Georgia Tech for one more season—using the so-called “COVID year,” but he elected to begin his professional career instead.

• Austin Morrison’s only bogey of the second round came at the seventh hole. He hit his ball into a bad spot off the tee and had to chip out and couldn’t get up and down.

• Walking off the course following his round, Austin Morrison felt good about his 4-under round and the birdie he made on his 18th hole. “I felt really good all day. I bogeyed seven, and I thought, Man, if I shoot 3-under, it’s going to feel like I left a couple out there. But I made the one on 18 to get to 10(-under) and 4(-under) for the day. I feel really good about it,” he said.

• Gavin Hall had the round of the day and the tournament, with his 8-under 64. The lefthander’s 10-stroke improvement was the best of the day, going from a tie for 111th into a tie for 16th with 36 holes remaining. “I rode a hot putter for most of the round and ball-struck it a little bit better than [Wednesday],” he said.

• Hagen Fell found out Tuesday afternoon that he was in the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club field. He flew cross-country from California to Georgia, opened with a 2-over 74 then recovered with a 6-under 66 to easily make the cut. He’s tied for 35th with nine other players, seven shots behind Kyle Westmoreland’s advantage.

• Hagen Fell, Philip Knowles and Luis Gagne all had eight-stroke improvements on their opening-round scores. Fell moved up 76 scoreboard positions, from a tie for 111th (with Gavin Hall). Beginning the day tied for 127th after shooting 3-over 75s Wednesday, Gagne and Knowles both fired 67s to make the cut and enter the final 36 holes tied for 56th. Knowles was bogey-free, with five birdies, while Gagne had four birdies, an eagle and a bogey to go with his 12 pars.

• University of Georgia alum Spencer Ralston recently finished his college eligibility. After playing in the U.S. Open last week, he returned to his adopted home and is sleeping in his own bed this week. Ralston was 10-under for the tournament through 33 holes but slid back, with a double bogey on 16 and a closing bogey on No. 18. He’s tied for 11th, at 7-under.

• The toughest hole in the opening round was again the par-4 13th. A day after giving up a stroke average of 4.442, it yielded a 4.436 Thursday. It had 15 double bogeys in the opening round and 16 in the second. The easiest hole was the par-5 fifth, at 4.372. No. 11 played the easiest in the opening round.

Quotable

“I like playing golf. Each hole, each shot, you try to get a little bit better.” –Kyle Westmoreland

“Out here, we’re playing for something different. It’s where everybody wants to be, on the PGA TOUR. Playing state opens is great. You can make some money, and the most important thing I learned out there was how to win, how to be in contention. A lot of that gave me confidence going forward into this Tour.” –Samuel Saunders

“I think it’s a little more stressful out here playing for your livelihood and for your dream. But I’m excited for where we’re going.” –Samuel Saunders



“It was a pretty repeatable round. If I could do two more rounds like this it would be really good.” –Austin Morrison

“I think today I was a little more in control from the get-go. I wasn’t in trouble [Wednesday], but today it felt kind of easy.” –Austin Morrison

“You have to put yourself in position, and I think I’ve done that these last two days. There’s still a lot of golf to be played.” –Trevor Werbylo

“I had two three-putts that should have never happened. Both I hit the putts way too hard and missed the comebackers.” –Trevor Werbylo on two of his three bogeys

“Just the fact that they’re two really nice guys. I’ve gotten to know Tech a little bit over the last couple of months, and Max is also a really good guy who I met this week. We definitely had some momentum our way.” –Isaiah Salinda on his 6-under 66 and his grouping with Kevin Techakanokboon (6-under) and Max Mehles (3-under and their combined 15-under score

“Two bogeys on the back nine from the middle of the fairway kind of stung I was dead-down the middle of the fairway, so those were two stupid bogeys. The other 16 holes were pretty good.” –Luke Schniederjans

“It was pretty good. There are a couple of things I can clean up on and roll it a little better. But, overall, pretty good. I’m excited for the weekend.” –Luke Schniederjans

“I guess I’ve just been thrown into the fire. We got done with the college season three or four weeks ago, and right away I played U.S. Open sectionals, qualified for that and went to the Open last week and then came straight here. I haven’t really gotten to sit back and think about it all because I’ve been playing so much.” –Spencer Ralston on his whirlwind last three weeks

“It’s a little different, but these are a lot of the same guys we competed against in college and in amateur golf, so I know a lot of these guys. That’s comfortable.” –Spencer Ralston on his transition from college golf to the professional ranks

“I didn’t put a great swing on it. I can’t be mad about it. I was committed to it.” –Spencer Ralston on his second-shot approach on the par-5 16th that went into the creek and led to a double bogey.

Second-Round Weather: Cloudy and pleasant in the morning. Sun came out in the afternoon, with the temperature reaching 82. Wind ESE at 4-6 mph.