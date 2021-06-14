-
Meet the Qualifiers
June 14, 2021
By Staff, FORMETOUR.COM
- Chris Crisologo, solo third, Callum Davison, medalist, and Jared du Toit, runner-up, made it a Canadian top-3 at The Home Course last week. (Media/PGA TOUR)
The Forme Tour crowned its seventh and final medalist last Friday while awarding four additional membership cards for the inaugural season’s first half. By winning the Qualifying Tournament at The Home Course in the Tacoma, Washington, suburb of DuPont, Canada’s Callum Davison joined Colombia’s Camilo Aguado, Costa Rica’s Luis Gagne and Americans Keenan Huskey, Jeffrey Kang and Patrick Cover as tournament winners who will be exempt for the entire 2021 season.
Davison was the only player in the field to turn in four under-par rounds during cold and sometimes rainy conditions all four days in Washington. Davison has never played in a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour event, and he is planning on playing all eight tournaments, with his father, Robert, as his caddie.
Also earning cards late last week were Canada’s Jared du Toit. He finished second, two strokes behind Davison, and Chris Crisologo, holding down the third position. The only non-Canadian to get through last week was Maryland’s Mike Chanaud. Finishing fifth, after recovering from a second-round 78, was Blair Hamilton. An additional 17 players earned conditional status for the Tour that begins its season later this month at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mil Country Club outside Athens, Georgia, in Watkinsville.
Here is more information about the last of this season’s qualifiers.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 0
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 0
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: The right-handed Davison, who has never played in an official PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournament, plays cross-handed, with his left hand below his right on his grip for both full swings and putting.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 4
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 35
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 15
Something Worth Knowing: Du Toit started his college career at the University of Idaho before transferring to Arizona State for his final two collegiate seasons. As a Sun Devil, he was teammates with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member Max Rotluff and the PGA TOUR’s Jon Rahm.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Third
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 2
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 0
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 5
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: As an amateur, Crisologo won back-to-back South American Amateur Championships. In 2018, he captured the title in Buenos Aires, Argentina (beating Alejandro Tosti), and a year later he won in Santiago, Chile, beating fellow Forme Tour member Luis Gagne in a playoff.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fourth
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 0
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 0
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: Chanaud (shuh-NOD) Is a big fan of all Maryland-area pro teams—the NBA’s Washington Wizards, Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles and the NFL’s Washington Football Team—and he uses an Orioles-logoed umbrella in competition.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fifth
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 3
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 0
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 19
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 20
Something Worth Knowing: While still in college, Hamilton qualified for the 2013 U.S. Amateur at The Country Club in Massachusetts. He became the first University of Houston player to play in the tournament since 2007, and by winning in the first-round, he was the first Cougar since 1999 to win a match in that storied tournament.
