  • Meet the Qualifiers

  • Chris Crisologo, solo third, Callum Davison, medalist, and Jared du Toit, runner-up, made it a Canadian top-3 at The Home Course last week. (Media/PGA TOUR)Chris Crisologo, solo third, Callum Davison, medalist, and Jared du Toit, runner-up, made it a Canadian top-3 at The Home Course last week. (Media/PGA TOUR)