Player’s Take: Chris Erwin

I took the step, but I was nervous, especially when I got on the bus to go to basic training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. I don’t have any ties to the military through my family, but I have always had a deep fascination with the selflessness of individuals who serve in the military.

After I got to basic training, I was screamed at constantly. Now, it’s not nearly as rough and tough as it used to be, from what I’m told, but being 32 years old, I was like “Oh my gosh! What am I doing? I wish I was on a tee box hitting a tee shot right now.”

Then I got into it. Basic training was fun. It was pretty easy. I trained hard to be in shape physically, but it wasn’t as tough for me mentally because I had a little bit more life experience. I had two daughters at the time, and it was funny in comparison seeing these 18-year-olds who had never been away from Mom and Dad, those who had depended on their parents for everything. They were terrified.

My job in the Army was as an intelligence analyst. I learned how to analyze information and turn it into a product such as a PowerPoint presentation and do military briefings for commanders. Then, I went from Fort Jackson to Fort Huachuca in Arizona for Advanced Individual Training, learning more about my job and receiving additional training. Then it was off to airborne school at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Airborne school lasted three weeks. Leading up to this, nothing really was a challenge for me physically. Mentally there were some challenging moments, but when I signed my contract, I put “airborne” in for a reason: I’m terrified of heights. But I said to myself, I’m going to do this. I’m going to jump out of an airplane.

From the time I joined the Army to when I got back from Syria, I only played golf a handful of times. To say the least, it was a struggle getting some rhythm back in my game again.

When I got to airborne school, I started to get scared. It’s only three weeks long, but it’s intense: the first week you learn how to jump; the second week you learn how to land; and the third week is jump week, where you have to do five jumps by yourself.

I’ll never forget that first jump. It was one of the most fascinating things I have done. I did those five jumps and graduated air school, where I then joined my unit, Fifth Special Forces group at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.