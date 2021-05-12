Forme Tour 2021 schedule to include eight tournaments across seven states

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—The Forme Tour, the newly created, U.S.-based Tour, announced its eight-tournament schedule Wednesday, a slate that will take players to seven states—with Indiana hosting two tournaments. The Forme Tour, which provides a path to the Korn Ferry Tour for the season’s top finishers and offers Official World Golf Ranking points, will begin in late-June and conclude the second week of September.

Each Forme Tour tournament is 72 holes, with sets of two events played in back-to-back-weeks, each tournament using a Wednesday-to-Saturday or Tuesday-to-Friday format.

The season begins in the Athens, Georgia, suburb of Watkinsville, the four rounds set for June 23-26. The year concludes September 7-10 in Ringoes, New Jersey, 45 miles from Philadelphia.

“This has been a great process, working with venues where the PGA TOUR has had previous relationships while also forming partnerships with new venues in areas where the PGA TOUR or its affiliated Tours have never played previously,” said Forme Tour Executive Director Greg Carlson. “We will play tournaments on eight outstanding golf courses, and I’m confident the players will appreciate the beauty and challenge each venue we play.

"We will start in the South, play four tournaments in the Central U.S., in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, before finishing the year in the Northeast. Our schedule has a great pacing to it, and our players will find travel from one tournament to the next both easy and sensible.”

The season-opener, the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, outside Athens, Georgia, will be a course that previously hosted four Korn Ferry Tour events, from 2006 to 2009—the Athens Regional Foundation Classic. The following week, players will compete in the Auburn University Club Invitational in Auburn, Alabama, June 30-July 3.

After a two-week break, play resumes July 20-23 in Illinois for the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational at Bolingbrook Golf Club in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. Purdue University’s Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex’s Kampen Course, a Pete Dye design, hosts the Birck Boilermaker Classic on July 28-31. At that point in the season, a reshuffle of the exempt order will take place based on player performance.

At the halfway mark, the Tour will observe a one-week break but remain in Indiana for the season’s fifth event, the Fuzzy’s Covered Bridge Golf Club Classic, at Fuzzy Zoeller’s Covered Bridge Golf Club in Sellersburg, a 10-mile drive from Louisville, Kentucky, is set for August 10-13. The lone TPC site on the schedule hosts the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend in the Cincinnati suburb of Maineville on August 18-21. TPC River’s Bend is the former home to both the PGA TOUR Champions (Kroger Classic from 2002 to 2004) and the Korn Ferry Tour (Chiquita Classic from 2010 to 2015).

The season concludes with a pair of tournaments in the Northeast, an event to be determined scheduled for September 1-4 and the Forme Tour Championship at The Ridge at Back Brook in Ringoes, New Jersey on September 7-10.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the courses that will be hosting Forme Tour tournaments in 2021, the cities we will be visiting and the pacing to the season,” Carlson continued. “During the course of the seasons, our members will see a variety of layouts that we are sure will appeal to them and offer decidedly different strategic options.

“With courses like Jennings Mill, Auburn University Club and TPC River’s Bend, we’re familiar with them after holding events there in the past,” Carlson continued. “With others, this will be a new experience for us, so as you can imagine we’re very pleased and excited to start the season.”

Forme announced its sponsorship of the Forme Tour in April, giving PGA TOUR Canada members a place to play after the global pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 season. Forme Tour players represent 21 different countries, with 84 percent of the membership coming from the United States.