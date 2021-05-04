Player’s Take: Camilo Aguado

During the last two years, Camilo Aguado has proven he’s one of the most-consistent Latin American players playing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He currently ranks 19th on the Points List, and he enhanced his 2021 playing opportunities earlier this year when he was the wire-to-wire winner at the Forme Tour’s Qualifying Tournament in Weston, Florida, giving him full membership on two PGA TOUR International Tours. The Colombia-born Aguado, who grew up in Mexico, while also spending time in Venezuela, played college golf in Mississippi and currently lives in South Florida as he has made golf a centerpiece of his life.

I’m Colombian, but I lived many years in Venezuela and Mexico. In 2001, the company my father works for decided to move him to Venezuela, and we lived there for five years until the problems of government in that country began.

In 2005, my dad asked for a transfer, and the company located him to Spain. Due to family issues we couldn’t go with him. It was a year in which my father visited us for periods of two weeks until finally the possibility of going to Mexico opened up. Without much thought, he and my mother decided we would settle in Mexico.

My country is Colombia, but I owe a lot to Mexico. Colombian customs have always been maintained in my family. Food and some traditions, such as Christmas, are celebrated in the Colombian style. It is my country, and I would represent Colombia in any competition. Despite that, I forged my life in Mexico. The stability of my family was achieved in Mexico, and I owe a lot to that country. I will be eternally grateful to Mexico for everything it gave to my parents and my brother and obviously to me.