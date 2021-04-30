Player’s Take: Cristian DiMarco

Cristian DiMarco is righthanded in everything he does but golf, which he plays lefthanded—except for putting, which he does righthanded. Got all that? DiMarco, the only son of current PGA TOUR Champions player Chris DiMarco, a five-time PGA TOUR winner and two-time Presidents Cup and two-time Ryder Cup player, is preparing for his second season on the Forme Tour. His first Forme Tour year didn’t go exactly as planned, but after finishing second at the February Qualifying Tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, not far from his Orlando metro home, DiMarco is ready to make his mark on the newly minted Forme Tour. But it’s not just a life of golf for DiMarco, who hated the snow of Kentucky but is an expert skier. Incongruities aside, DiMarco has plenty more to share about himself.

I do everything righthanded. I grew up batting baseball righthanded. I play tennis righthanded. Remote control. Toothbrush. All righthanded. I do nothing else lefthanded but golf. Zero.

When I was little, my dad gave me a club that you could use both ways. He says I always went left with it. I always swung lefty. With him having righthanded putters around the house, I guess I just picked those up and started putting righty.

I would travel a lot with Taylor Funk and Carter Toms when their dads were playing. Their dads (David and Fred) would get the brand-new equipment when it came out, and they swung righty like their dads so the new stuff would be in their bags. I had to wait for the lefthanded set to come out, which was always a little longer.

If I played a round of golf righthanded from the red tees, I think I could break 95.

I’ve never putted lefthanded. Never. I’ve played with college teammates who were lefthanded, and I used their putters. I wouldn’t be able to get off the first green if I putted lefty. I’m terrible.

I played half a season of basketball my freshman year at Lake Mary (Florida) Prep. I was short back then. I had good dribbling skills, but I was just slow. I couldn’t get around anybody. If I had an open shot, I was a pretty decent shooter.

The main reason I was playing basketball is because my friends were doing it. Once I realized my friends were a lot better than me, and I figured out I was wasting time sitting on the bench when I could have been on the range hitting balls, that was it for me.

Even with what I just described, if I went out right now and took 10 wide open 3-pointers, I would make seven.