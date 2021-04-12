Meet the Qualifiers

Three minutes earlier, Patrick Cover bogeyed the closing 72nd hole moments at Callaway Gardens Resort’s Mountain Course, while playing partner Alexandre Fuchs had made birdie. It was a two-shot swing that loomed as potentially pivotal in who would capture medalist honors at the sixth Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournaments held this year. With no scoreboards on the course, it was the players’ scorecards that would tell the story. It didn’t help that Cover had a grim look on his face, pencil in hand. Yet, when Cover and Fuchs accounted for each of their 18 scores last Friday, Cover emerged a three-shot winner. Starting the day holding a share of the lead, he knew he had beaten everybody in his group, and he was also confident his final-round, 5-under 65 would prevent anybody catching him from behind. All the while, though, Cover concealed well any elation he was feeling.

Do not play cards with this guy.

Cover’s victory ensured that he is exempt for the 2021 season, along with five other players who medaled at the Tour’s previous Qualifying Tournaments. They are Camilo Aguado, Luis Gagne, Keenan Huskey, Jeffrey Kang and Clay Feagler. Fuchs, with his second-place finish, is exempt through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season, along with Ben Wolcott and Daniel O’Rourke (tied for third) and Luke Schniederjans and Austin Morrison (tied for fifth).

Nineteen additional players became conditional members by finishing between seventh and 25th in Georgia. The Tour’s final Qualifying Tournament is June 8-11 at the Tacoma, Washington, suburb of DuPont, The Home Course the host site. Here is more information about each of the most-recent qualifiers.

Patrick Cover (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 13

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: After graduating from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, Cover won two significant events in the summer of 2018—the Southern Amateur at The Club at Olde Stone in Kentucky and the North Carolina Open. In capturing his state open, Cover cruised to a seven-shot margin of victory over Will Stewart at The Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis.

a-Alexandre Fuchs (France)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: In July 2018, Fuchs won the Alps Tour’s Saint Malo Golf Open, coming from behind and shooting a 5-under, final-round score to win. The victory came between his freshman and sophomore years at Liberty University in Virginia.

Ben Wolcott

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 2

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: In 2016 while still an amateur, Wolcott had a six-tournament streak where he never finished outside the top 10, the run of success culminated with a victory at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational Tournament at Council Fire Golf Course in Tennessee. That week, Wolcott outlasted current Mackenzie Tour member Mike Nagy by a shot to win the title.

Daniel O’Rourke

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: He finished second at the 116th playing of the New Jersey Open, sharing the 36-hole lead and holding the top spot through 54 holes. In the final round at Tavistock Country Club in Haddonfield, he shot a final-round 73 to finish a stroke behind winner Dawson Jones.

Luke Schniederjans (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: During the last two years as an amateur, Schniederjans won one college tournament and his own state amateur. He captured the 2019 Carpet Capital Collegiate in Rocky Face, Georgia, defeating Tyler Strafaci by five strokes. In July 2020, Schniederjans won the Georgia State Amateur at the Atlanta Athletic Club’s Highlands Course, coming from three strokes off the pace on the final day to win in a playoff.

Austin Morrison (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 17

Something Worth Knowing: The Charlotte, North Carolina, native never missed a start in any of William & Mary’s tournaments during his four years at the school. During his senior year, he won the individual portion of the 2017 Invitational at Savannah Harbor in Georgia, the Tribe also winning the team competition.