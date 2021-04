Cover captures medalist honors with final-round 65

• With five players tied for fifth, the quintet played off for the final two exempt positions that will last through the season’s first half. Luke Schniederjans made a birdie on the first extra hole to become the first player to advance, while Puerto Rico’s Edward Figueroa dropped out with a bogey. That left Patrick Moriarty, Austin Morrison and Jimmy Beck to continue for the final spot. Moriarty fell from contention with a bogey on the second extra hole (No. 2). On No. 3, both Morrison and Beck made pars, and on the fourth sudden-death hole—No. 4—Morrison dripped in a nine-foot birdie putt from above the hole that Beck couldn’t match. Morrison joins Schniederjans as an exempt player through the first half of the year, while Beck is conditionally exempt. About the putt above the hole, Morrison quipped, “I didn’t make it easy on myself.” He was alluding to that putt and his finish in regulation.

• On his 72nd hole of the tournament, Austin Morrison faced a 15-footer for birdie. A two-putt par from there would have kept him at 8-under and in a three-way tie for third. Instead, Morrison rolled his birdie putt five feet past the hole and then missed the comebacker for par, putting him into overtime. There was a happy ending about 45 minutes later for the former William & Mary star, however, when he birdied the fourth extra hole to secure the final exempt spot.

• Two players—amateur Tyler Copp and Noah West—both tied for 26th, missing by a stroke earning conditional membership that went to the players who finished outside the top six but inside the top 25.

• The low round of the day—and the tournament—belonged to Ben Wolcott, who fired a 7-under 63. He was on the 15th hole when officials halted play for lightning. He went back out and parred that hole to stay at 5-under for the day. He added birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to finish a back-nine 31, good for a tie-for-third finish.

• Thursday night, Ben Wolcott received a text from his friend, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player Josh Seiple. Seiple wrote that “somebody has to back-door it from down low, so why not you?” He was referring to Wolcott beginning the day tied for 16th but sneaking into the top six with a strong finish. “That was the mentality I stuck with all day,” Wolcott said.

• At 3-under through 10 holes, Ben Wolcott missed the par-4 in regulation and faced a 20-footer for par that he proceeded to pour in. “That was probably the one that kept me going,” he said. Wolcott was 4-under the rest of the way.

• Chris Erwin rebounded nicely from his third-round 74 to shoot a 3-under 67. That left him at 4-under and tied for 10th with three others, good for conditional status.

• Amateur William Nottingham helped himself immensely on the final day, shooting a 5-under 65—four shots better than his previous best score this week—to move from a tie for 33rd when the day began into a tie for 15th and conditional status. The Clemson Tiger was 5-under on his front nine.

• Patrick Cover and Alexandre Fuchs were the only two players to shoot four rounds in the 60s this week.

• Although Edward Figueroa dropped out early from the five-players-for-two-spots playoff, his final-round 65 was impressive as he did what was necessary to get into the extra session. The Puerto Rico native shot four par-or-better rounds this week (70-69-70-64).

• No. 2 was not the most-difficult hole for a fourth consecutive day. That honor went to No. 11, also a par-4 converted from a par-5. The 11th hole had a stroke average of 4.482 compared to a 4.365 for No. 2. The easiest hole was No. 16. The par-5 played to a 4.529 average Friday.

• There were 23 under-par scores Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In the second round, only 19 players were under-par.

Quotable

“It’s exciting. Coming from PGA TOUR China, we haven’t exactly known what’s going on the last year and a half. It’s nice to get a new card on a new Tour. I’m excited to tee it up this summer regardless of where we’re going to play.” –Patrick Cover

“I talk about that a lot with my grandfather—to make it as easy on yourself as possible, to try not to give yourself five-footers for par late in the round.” –Patrick Cover

“I was kind of on a little bit of a roll there until the rain delay hit.” – Ben Wolcott on his birdie-birdie streak on Nos. 13 and 14 when the delay hit

“I didn’t really have a number. I just knew if I gave myself a bunch of looks that today the putts were going to go in.” –Ben Wolcott on his thoughts going into the final round

“I am very excited. I didn’t have a ton of pressure on myself to qualify this year as I had an extra year of collegiate eligibility because of COVID, but I’m so happy I did. I feel very blessed.” –Alexandre Fuchs

“It was really nice to have the family I’ve been staying with come and watch me. I was glad to have played so well for them.” –Alexandre Fuchs

“What’s next? Well, I am going to play a match-play tournament with my collegiate team on Monday.” –Alexandre Fuchs on his upcoming plans to compete in the Liberty-hosted Liberty Invitational in Amherst, Virginia

Final-Round Weather: Overcast and cooler, with a high of 70. At 1:18 p.m., officials suspended play due to a dangerous weather condition. The delay that included steady rain for most of the delay lasted 1 hour and 22 minutes., with play resuming at 2:40 p.m. Wind NW at 5-8 mph, with gusts to 10 mph.