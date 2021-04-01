Stellar rounds give Trasamar, Healey share of third-round lead at The Wigwam

• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the sixth and final position available.

• Players in this week’s field come from eight countries or regions (Canada, Chinese Taipei, England, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Sweden and the United States).

• Jon Trasamar’s 10-under 62 was 10.4 strokes better than the field average Thursday. He hit all 18 greens in regulation.

• The front and back nines played identically in the third round, each with a 36.200 stroke average.

• The par-5 14th hole was the easiest hole at the Gold Course for the third consecutive day. The stroke average there was 4.440 vs. 4.431 in the second round and 4.471 during the opening 18. The most-difficult hole was No. 13. The par-4 played to an average of 4.290, yielding 12 birdies Thursday vs. five the previous day. There were eight double bogeys and one “other” there.

• There have been 17 sub-70 scores in the first and third rounds, respectively, with only nine rounds in the 60s in Wednesday’s second round. Thirty-seven players turned in under-par scores Thursday. Only 23 turned that trick in the second round.

• The low amateur through 54 holes is Pepperdine senior Clay Feagler. He shot an 8-under 64 with a pair of bogeys. But an eagle at No. 1 and birdies at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 got him to 5-under through four. He added five more birdies along the way, including three in a row, beginning at No. 13. He’s alone in fourth, at 10-under.

• When the day began, Ryan Emery was tied for 48th and coming off a 4-over 76 in the second round. He began his third round with three birdies in his first four holes, made a bogey stumble at No. 6 but got that stroke back a hole later and then was bogey-free the rest of the way, adding five more birdies to post a tournament-best, 8-under 64. Emery, who lives in nearby Surprise, Arizona, about a 10-minute drive from The Wigwam, made back-nine birdies at Nos. 10, 11, 14, 15 and 17.

• Drew McCullough made a big move in Thursday’s third round, shooting a 6-under 66 after opening 72-76. He got off to a fairly non-descript start, with a birdie at No. 1 followed. Things became fun as he made the turn, with a birdie at No. 10, a par at the 11th and then five birdies in a row, starting at the 12th. He made it to 7-under before a closing bogey at 18 left him with the 66. He’s tied for xx. McCullough played one season on the Mackenzie Tour, in 2019, making nine starts and recording one top-10, a tie for ninth at the GolfBC Championship. That week he shot a second-round 74 and three 66s at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club.

• Besides Clay Feagler, Blake Wagoner is another amateur who put himself into the mix with 18 holes to play. The Arizona State senior fired a 5-under 67, is at 8-under and tied for seventh with Spencer Soosman.

• Other amateurs under-par through 54 holes are Baylor’s Cooper Dossey (4-under and tied for 15th), Santa Clara’s Matt McCarty (2-under and tied for 24th) and Cal State University-Monterey’s Elis Svärd (1-under and tied for 29th).

Quotable

“I know the course well. It helped a lot. I played in a lot of wind the second and third round (last week). I knew it was going to be a good test, and today was a fortunate day.” –Dylan Healey on playing in the mini tour tournament a week ago

“I really did not have any stress whatsoever. I hit the ball really well, and I’m really proud of how I played today.” –Dylan Healey

“I started feeling really comfortable on the course and knew the greens were going to firm up and get faster. I just had to stay patient, and it finally came today.” –Dylan Healey

“So many guys were landing it and one-hopping it over the greens—myself included. That was refreshing to see, to see softer greens.” –Jon Trasamar on the greens in the second round and the third round

“I gave myself a lot of looks today. I’ve been making it a little too hard on myself the last couple of days and missing too many greens from decent spots.” –Jon Trasamar

“I wanted to give myself as many looks as I could, try and see how many I could make. I made a few of them. –Jon Trasamar

“I did make a nice one down the hill on 11. That was a tough pin on the front-right corner. Otherwise, it was just managing the wedges, keeping it on the correct side of the hole and giving myself a look.” –Jon Trasamar on his second birdie on the back nine

“When I checked the scores, I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was way harder [Wednesday] than today.” –Tee-K Kelly on the number of low scores in the third round vs. his second-round 65, previously the low round of the tournament

“Those are some pretty great scores. And it wasn’t just one guy who shot low. There were four guys who went low. Maybe we were playing different golf courses this week. That’s great playing by those guys.” –Tee-K Kelly

“It’s been interesting to say the least.” –Ryan Emery on his 70-76-64 first three rounds

“I just was out there trying to hit at the targets. I felt like (Wednesday) I picked good targets. I was just having a hard time hitting it where I wanted to. I kept missing it in the wrong spots.” –Ryan Emery

“Today, fortunately, I felt like I was hitting a lot more fairways. The second shots were ending up right on the target line, and I was fortunate to make one or two putts.” –Ryan Emery

“I knew, based on the leaderboard, if I hit the ball decent the way that I know I can and shoot at least 3- or 4-under, I would at least give myself a good look in the final round.” –Ryan Emery

Third-Round Weather: Hot and sunny, with a high of 95. Wind ENE at 8-10 mph, with gusts to 13 mph in the morning.