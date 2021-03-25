  • Flawless 67 in tough conditions gives Kang three-shot Q-School lead

  • Jeffrey Kang had the only bogey-free round Thursday to open a three-shot lead heading into the final day at Soboba Springs GC. (Photo courtesy of Michael Frazier)Jeffrey Kang had the only bogey-free round Thursday to open a three-shot lead heading into the final day at Soboba Springs GC. (Photo courtesy of Michael Frazier)