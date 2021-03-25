Flawless 67 in tough conditions gives Kang three-shot Q-School lead

This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the sixth and final position available.

Players in this week’s field come from eight countries (Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Mexico, Philippines, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States).

Soboba Springs’ toughest hole Thursday was the par-3 14th hole. There were only four birdies there all day, with 31 bogeys, 13 double bogeys and 11 “others.” The stroke average was 3.875. No. 18 was the easiest hole, the par-5 playing to a stroke average of 4.60.

Of the 20 amateurs in the field this week, four are in the top 20. Leading the way is Briggs Duce, tied for second with 18 holes remaining. Ethan Casto is tied for sixth (3-under) after a pair of 72s to go with a second-round 69. Mitchell Schow stumbled to a 2-over 74 and is tied for 11th, at 1-under, while Chinese Taipei’s Yung Hua Liu is 1-over and tied for 16th after back-to-back 73s.

After only 11 players were able to break par on the opening day, there were 25 under-par scores in Wednesday’s second round. On the strength of the worst weather of the week, Thursday’s third round yielded nine under-par scores, and only two in the 60s—both by Jeffreys (Kang’s 67 and Swegle’s 68).

Blake Cannon made the turn to the back nine at 2-under and moved to 3-under through 14 holes when he went through a tough patch that knocked him back. He hit a bunker shot into the water at the par-5 15th hole, forcing him to take a penalty shot that led to a double bogey-7. He then bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 before finishing with an eagle on his closing hole for a roller-coaster finish. “I definitely had my stretch on 15, 16 and 17. Thankfully, I eagled the last hole. Overall, I played a lot of good golf,” Cannon said. “I did a good job of taking advantage of the holes where I could make birdies. I capitalized there.”

After earning Korn Ferry Tour membership coming off a top-10 Order of Merit finish on PGA TOUR Series-China, Jeffrey Kang made three 2019 Korn Ferry Tour starts, getting to the weekend once.

Jeffrey Swegle made a big move Thursday, shooting a 4-under 68. Swegle rolled in six birdies and two bogeys after opening the tournament 74-71. He improved 16 positions on the leaderboard and enters Friday’s final round tied for sixth.

After making birdie on his opening hole—No. 10 at Soboba Springs—Jeffrey Swegle flew his approach shot long on the par-4 11th. When he arrived at his ball, he realized he had left his 56-degree lob wedge on the practice green. No problem. He chipped with his sand wedge and was able to get up and down for par. A rules official was kind enough to retrieve his missing club later in the round.

Shintaro Ban has improved his score in each of the first three rounds. The UNLV product opened with an even-par 72, followed that with a 71 and was 2-under Thursday, shooting a 70. Ban, at 3-under, is tied for sixth. He’s currently conditionally exempt on the Mackenzie Tour based on his 2020 performance at the Qualifying Tournament in Dothan, Alabama. He is hoping to improve his status leading into this season.

On the par-5 fifth hole, Shintaro Ban hit his drive down the left side, with the wind blowing hard on that side of the fairway. “You don’t really know where the ball is going to end up, honestly, but I just smashed one,” he said of his tee ball. From there, 163 yards out, he had to cut his second shot around a tree, the ball landing perfectly on the green and setting up Ban for a 12-foot downhill eagle putt that he made. “But on these greens, you don’t know what they’re going to do, either,” he added.