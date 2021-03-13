-
Meet the Qualifiers
March 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Kennan Huskey sank a 30-foot eagle putt to defeat Steven Fisk in a sudden-death playoff for medalist honors in our third Qualifying Tournament of the year at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks. (Mackenzie Tour)
On Friday in Dothan, Alabama, the Mackenzie Tour welcomed six new exempt players to its membership roster, including Keenan Huskey, the medalist at the third Qualifying Tournament, at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks. Huskey sank a 30-foot eagle putt to defeat Steven Fisk in a sudden-death playoff after the two ended regulation deadlocked. Huskey will be exempt into every 2021 tournament. Fisk will be exempt through the first half of the Tour’s season with the opportunity to maintain his status through good play. Also in that category are amateurs Ryan Grider and Logan Lockwood, both expected to turn pro following the conclusion of their respective college seasons. Jonathan Hardee and Bennett Baker round out the top-six qualifiers emerging from Dothan. Next week, the Tour will observe a break before it conducts its fourth Qualifying Tournament, leaving the Eastern part of the United States for California and Arizona. The fourth Qualifying Tournament is set for March 23-26 at Soboba Springs Golf Course in San Jacinto, California. The following week, Wigwam Golf Club’s Gold Course in the Phoenix suburb of Litchfield Park will host the fifth qualifier. Here’s a snapshot look at the six qualifiers.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 5
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: In December 2015, Huskey worked for Toys for Tots, putting together bikes for Christmas presents for children in need. That stint came a summer after he delivered food for Meals on Wheels of Greenville (South Carolina) to those unable to grocery shop on their own.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: In February 2020, Georgia Southern golf coach Carter Collins named Fisk a volunteer assistant at the school. Fisk, a two-time Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golfer of the Year for Georgia Southern, finished second in the individual portion of the 2019 NCAA Championship, losing to Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: The current Baylor Bear, Grider won the 2019 Texas Amateur at Dallas Athletic Club’s Blue Course. Grider’s name appears with past champions such as past and present PGA TOUR players Will Zalatoris (2014), Bob Estes (1988), Scott Verplank (1982, 1984-85), Mark Brooks (1979, 1981), Ben Crenshaw (1972), Bruce Lietzke (1971), Marty Fleckman (1974), Charles Coody (1959), Don Massengale (1958) and Harry Todd (1935), among many others.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: Hardee arrived at the University of Alabama after a stellar junior golf career and immediately earned All-Southeastern Conference Freshman honors in his first season despite suffering from an injury that prohibited from playing several tournaments in both the fall and spring.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: At the 2018 USA Individual Tournament in Mobile, Alabama, Baker, playing for Florida State, shot a final-round 69 to move into a first-place tie and share individual championship honors with Mississippi State’s Goodman Rudolph and Seminole teammate Greyson Porter.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: At the 2020 Texas State Open, Lockwood earned low-amateur honors at the event at The Cascades Golf & Country Club. He tied for fifth with Jamey Taylor and Grady Brame, Jr., at 11-under. Lockwood fired rounds of 69-68-64-68 and was four shots ahead of the next-best amateurs, Ryan Grider and Matthew Riedel.
