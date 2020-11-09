It’s been some year

Where do I begin as I look back on my season? My four Korn Ferry Tour runner-up finishes? Everything related to COVID-19? My first appearance in a major, playing in the U.S. Open? Dealing with a nagging shoulder injury? What a wild year it's been!

Regardless, it’s great to be back in Canada. I arrived home about three weeks ago and had to do my mandatory 14-day quarantine, so I’m a free man now. With the 2020 portion of the Korn Ferry Tour now complete, I’m able to sit back and assess my year and realize how happy I am with the way I’ve competed. I’m No. 2 on the points list, a great spot to be in, heading into the start of next year and our 2020-21 wraparound season.

I think coming into this year, I had a different mindset, as opposed to my first full year on the Korn Ferry Tour, in 2016. I knew the golf courses a little bit, and I felt a bit more comfortable out there. I’ve learned that it’s always a bit of an adjustment playing on a different Tour, advancing from the Mackenzie Tour in 2019 to now playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. You’re playing against different guys, on different golf courses, in different cities, all that. I’m just more used to it now.

I also believe if you look at golfers on the PGA TOUR, they all have different stories, from where they were to where they ultimately are right now. My path has taken me a bit longer, and I’m OK with that as I’ve had to prove myself a few times through the ranks.

I spent one full season and part of another on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing in the top five on the Mackenzie Tour. I got injured during my first Korn Ferry Tour year and didn’t play very well. I lost all my status and had to do it again, going back to the Mackenzie Tour, again finishing in the top fiveon the Order of Merit and returning to the Korn Ferry Tour—this time playing up to my standards. I know I can compete with those guys, and although I don’t have a win yet this year, I’ve been close multiple times, and I’ve gotten very comfortable and played some pretty nice golf on Sundays. I haven’t been able to get the job done. But, that’s all right. I know it’s coming, and I just have to keep putting myself in those positions.

Even without winning, what I was able to do by finishing second four times is put myself in a nice spot to ultimately get a PGA TOUR card next year. The reality is the guys who won played as well or better than me. Yeah, I can always look back at those close calls and think of a shot or two here and there, but I know I played some good golf on those Sundays, and if some guys beat me, they deserved to win. That’s just the way it goes, I know my time is coming.