Two-tournament finish to Canada Life Series begins Wednesday

Many Mackenzie Tour and Eastern Canada players are familiar with TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, a 54-hole facility just outside Toronto. The facility was set to host the 2020 Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates in early July issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced Tour officials to cancel the season. A year ago, Player of the Year and current Korn Ferry Tour player Paul Barjon outlasted Canadian Taylor Pendrith by three strokes to win the Osprey Valley Open. The circuit’s best players performed well there last year. Besides Barjon and Pendrith, Jake Knapp (third place), David Pastore (fourth), Hayden Buckley and Jared Wolfe (tied for fifth) and Greyson Sigg (tied for seventh) all moved on to the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2020 season.
In 2018, the first year of the Osprey Valley Open, PGA TOUR member and that season’s Player of the Year, Tyler McCumber, defeated Michael Gellerman by a shot. Gellerman, too, is a current PGA TOUR member.
The Heathlands Course opened in 1992, with the entire facility becoming the first TPC Property in Canada, beginning in 2018. The Doug Carrick design reflects a Scottish links feel, with dune-swept hills covered in fescue grass and strategically placed bunkers throughout all 18 holes. The par-71 layout measures 6,810 yards and features five par-3s—three on the back nine.
