  • CANADA LIFE

    Canada Life Series: Four tournaments, four champions, for charity

  • The Canada Life Series played two 54-hole events at Bear Mountain Golf & Tennis Resort Community in Langford on Vancouver Island and two more at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.The Canada Life Series played two 54-hole events at Bear Mountain Golf & Tennis Resort Community in Langford on Vancouver Island and two more at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.