Canada Life Series: Four tournaments, four champions, for charity

TORONTO—In late-May, right as the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada should have been beginning its eighth season, the Tour reluctantly but wisely canceled the 2020 season. There was still so much unknown about COVID-19 and its effect, Tour officials having little choice like so many other professional sports organizations but to put the season on hold.

Unfortunately for Mackenzie Tour Executive Director Scott Pritchard, he didn’t have the luxury of waiting things out and seeing what would happen with the pandemic. Because the Mackenzie Tour has always held a traditionally short season, tournaments packed into a 16- or 17-week period during Canada’s warmer months, time was not on his side. Cancellation—instead of postponement—of the season was his only option.

Despite that negative, Pritchard began to huddle with other PGA TOUR officials. Before long there was a could-we-do-this? idea that began gaining momentum.

What if the Tour held a set of tournaments for players already in Canada—either Canadian or otherwise? Since crossing the border into Canada was problematic, along with mandatory government quarantines once inside the country, could the Tour cobble something together for those players?

All the principals went to work around a plan that included a small number of tournaments played at two golf courses. Canada Life embraced the proposal, and after hours of phone calls, a lot of discussion, buy-ins from Bear Mountain Golf and Tennis Resort and TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley and plenty of interest from players itching to play competitive golf, the four-tournament Canada Life Series became a reality.

Jump ahead almost three months and the Mackenzie Tour staff was at TPC Toronto’s Heathlands Course, site of the final two tournaments. A day before the start of the final event, the Canada Life Championship at TPC Toronto, the Series was holding a pro-am. Several executives from Canada Life were playing, and the weather wasn’t exactly balmy. During the course of the day, Pritchard spoke to a Canada Life regional vice president. The two stood in the drizzling rain.

“It was a terrible day for golf, rainy and cold, but he was so happy, just so pumped about the event and the Series,” Pritchard said of his conversation. “I look back on that moment and realize how important this was to our sport in Canada, how engaged Canada Life was and what a difference the Canada Life Series made.”

“It’s been a pleasure to support aspiring golfers and charitable organizations during the Canada Life Series,” said Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada, for Canada Life. “At Canada Life, we believe in helping Canadians reach their full potential, and this Series was one way we could do that. Seeing so many talented athletes pursue their goals has been very inspiring.”

Canada Life was also in the middle of a significant charitable contribution to Canucks Autism Network and Start2Finish through its Birdies for Kids initiative. For every birdie during the four tournaments, Canada Life donated $5. For every eagle, $20 went into the pot. The total donation from the 3,327 birdies and 117 eagles players made—plus a bonus payout—equaled in excess of $39,000.

“You can imagine what that money means to these two organizations,” Pritchard noted.

Likely about as much as what the Canada Life Series represented to the players. Each week, Canada Life officials received the same feedback that the Mackenzie Tour team heard. The players were thrilled to be playing.

“It wouldn’t be right to single out one player because they all basically said the same thing. They thanked the Mackenzie Tour and Canada Life for making these tournaments a reality. It was gratifying to hear the players’ sentiments because so many from so many different facets of the various operations deserve credit for the Canada Life Series,” Pritchard explained. “I think that anecdotally, from the players and the feedback they gave all of us, they were just grateful they had this opportunity to play in a season that at one point looked lost.”