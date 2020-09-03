Four tied at TPC Toronto heading into final round

Of the eight amateurs playing this week, five made the cut. Tops through 36 holes is National Hockey League referee Garrett Rank. He followed his opening, 3-under 68 with the identical score and is in position to claim the win Friday, a stroke behind the leaders. Others to move on to Friday’s final round are Ty Celone (2-under), Golf Canada National Junior Squad member Laurent Desmarchais, Jordan Crampton and Golf Canada National Junior Squad member Cougar Collins (2-over). Bavake Sihota (4-over), Ashton McCulloch (5-over) and Craig Watkins (7-over) will all be idle Friday.

Quotable

“My tee shots have been really good. I basically hit all the fairways, except when I lost my focus a bit on No. 6. The weather looks pretty calm [Friday]. I think I can go out and shoot a low score.” –Yi Cao

“This morning, we didn’t have a lot of wind, which was great just to get the round started. I hit a lot of good shots into the greens and was pretty accurate with that. I rolled in a few putts when I needed to, and that just kept the momentum going. It was nice to finish with two birdies coming in.” –Albert Pistorius

“It was solid from the start. I started with a nice birdie and just kept the momentum going. There were a lot of good irons shots—a lot better than [Wednesday].” –Albert Pistorius

“I was down in the States trying to play some Monday qualifiers for the Korn Ferry Tour. When there wasn't anything on the schedule for the summer, this ended up fitting in really nicely. I think it's a good incentive that the points leader can get into the RBC Canadian Open and earn Mackenzie Tour status. It's a nice goal to go for.” –Albert Pistorius

“Just to have this opportunity, I can't say thanks enough for putting these events on. In times like this, for us to be able to compete is just awesome. We had so much time off, and in these times it's so uncertain.” –Albert Pistorius

“I think I’ve got enough experience just to try and go out there and win. I don’t focus too much on winning, I want to stay in the process and try not to get too involved with the outcome.” –Albert Pistorius

“I’m just trying to keep playing and grinding and taking it shot by shot. It’s blowing like crazy out here, so you’re just trying to make sure you hit it below the pin and make a couple putts.” –Brendan Leonard



“It’s nice to play out here. The course is perfect. I can’t give enough praise for how good the greens are out here. It’s good to just keep playing, and I’m so grateful that we're allowed to do this. I just thought, Let’s come out and take advantage of it.” –Brendan Leonard

”The course is in fantastic shape, and it’s playing really tough. I tried to keep it in front of me, take it one shot at a time and to not let the wind bother me too much.” –Brendan Leonard

“On 17 I hit an awful lag putt. I hit it to 45 feet and must have left myself 15. I’ve only had, I think, three bogeys all week, and two of them were three-putts, so it was nice to save some momentum there.” –Andrew J. Funk on his par save

“The greens are perfect. I just like the way the holes are shaped. You get a lot of crosswind out here, and there aren’t a lot of holes that run down or into the wind. You’ve got to be very creative with picking your lines, and I never like to aim straight down the middle anyway, so this fits my eye a lot.” –Andrew J. Funk

“My driver was just about everywhere today, but it can be forgiving out here if you miss it in the right places. I also play on bentgrass at home in Calgary, and the putts just seemed to be rolling in. The putter was hot today.” –Aaron Crawford

“To have somewhere to play this year is really big for all of us. It’s great to have the opportunity to compete against some really good players and see where it takes us next year.” –Aaron Crawford

“When you watch the PGA TOUR on TV, you don’t ever see them hit a bad shot. Being around them as a caddie and also playing in the 3M Open, you realize that even they are human. It takes a little pressure off to know that you don’t have to be perfect.” –Aaron Crawford on his experience serving as Martin Laird’s caddie and playing on the PGA TOUR earlier this season

“Playing the 3M Open was a great experience. It taught me that I need to patient and trust my own game, knowing that there are many ways to get to the same destination.” –Aaron Crawford

“This is a great opportunity just being able to get out and enjoy some competition. It’s obviously weird times in the world right now. Thanks to Canada Life and thanks to the Mackenzie Tour for stepping up and allowing us to come out here and safely compete.” –Garrett Rank

“It’s easy to go out to your home course and shoot a good score, but just getting under the gun and feeling the heat and the pressure of having to hit a shot when you need to is very important. You learn different things, like this week needing to hit a few shots a little lower into the wind.” –Garrett Rank

“I was gearing to go back to the NHL Bubble and the playoffs and unfortunately wasn’t picked (to work), so it was a quick switch in the brain back to golf and trying to prepare for this. I’ve been playing a bunch and playing decent around my home track, and it’s nice to get out and finally post a score on the board and have it matter.” –Garrett Rank

Second-Round Weather: Overcast and warm, with showers after the round ended. High of 27. Wind SW at 22-27 kph.