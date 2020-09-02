-
CANADA LIFE
Cao’s momentum continues, takes lead at TPC Toronto
September 02, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Yi Cao’s 64 sets him up to win the weekly bonus awarded to the player with the low 18-hole score of the week.
CALEDON, Ontario—Two weeks ago, Yi Cao won the second Canada Life Series tournament in Langford, B.C., and in the process he moved to the top of the Canada Life Series Points Standings. He certainly likes his position and doesn’t seem to be interested in relinquishing his status as the Series’ top player. Wednesday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s Heathlands Course, the native of China who moved to Canada during his teenage years, fired an opening-round, 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Tyson Turchanski. A quartet of players, Derek Gillespie, Brendan Leonard, Blair Bursey and JJ Regan are at 5-under with 36 holes to play.
Cao is still smiling not only about his solid first-round play and his win two weeks ago but the trajectory of his career and how quickly things changed once the Canada Life Series began.
“With little playing opportunities this year, I was thinking about quitting golf to pursue another career,” Cao said. “The Canada Life Series literally changed my life, and with four events I really can’t ask for anything more.”
Wednesday, under rainy, gloomy but warm conditions that gave way to sunshine later in the day, Cao began quickly on the Heathlands Course’s back nine. He birdied his first two holes of the day then remained in neutral the remainder of his opening nine, making seven consecutive pars. He got things going after the turn, with three consecutive birdies and four in five holes. Cao’s lone bogey of the day came at No. 7, but he atoned for that with closing birdies on his final two holes.
Even after one round, Cao, a winner on PGA TOUR China-Series in addition to his breakthrough Canada Life Series triumph, is not necessarily thinking ahead.
“I try not to think about the benefits of winning the Canada Life Series,” Cao said of what’s afforded the Points Standings champion—conditional 2021 Mackenzie Tour status and a start in the 2021 RBC Canadian Open. “The most important thing for me is to stay positive and accept the result.”
Turchanski had a clean scorecard Wednesday, with six birdies—three on each TPC Toronto nine. He couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start as he birdied the first three holes of the tournament. Turchanski also closed in style, making a pair of birdies at Nos. 17 and 18.
Bursey, a former Utah Valley University golfer, joined the group at 5-under but looked like he might even hold the lead the way things were going on his opening nine and as he made the turn. Yet after making birdies on his 10th, 11th and 12th holes of the day (TPC Toronto’s Nos. 1-3), Bursey made six consecutive pars as he stalled at 5-under.
“I think the biggest thing for me is my coach and I were working on some stuff that would help long-term, and I'm just trying to get comfortable with those changes,” said Bursey, who seemed plenty at ease in the opening round. “I want to see how it maybe changes my approach, mostly in terms of hitting it farther.”
Did you know Tyson Turchanski is making his Canada Life Series debut this week? He didn’t play in either of the Bear Mountain tournaments in Langford, B.C., and he has also never played in a Mackenzie Tour tournament. Turchanski attempted to qualify as an amateur at the Mackenzie Tour San Antonio, Qualifying Tournament in February in Texas but tied for 58th and earned no status. He has since turned pro.
Canada Life Series Points List
Through Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Valley Course
Second of four events
Pos
Player
Points
1
Yi Cao
645.0
2
Evan Holmes
521.0
3
Albert Pistorius
335.0
4
Zach Anderson
317.5
5
Joey Savoie
245.0
6
Lawren Rowe
210.0
T7
Raoul Ménard
194.0
T7
Derek Gillespie
194.0
9
Michael Blair
186.0
10
Chris Crisologo
135.0
Key Information
The winner of the Canada Life Points List at the conclusion of the four-event Series earns a playing spot in the 2021 RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR. The invitation is courtesy of Golf Canada. He also earns conditional 2021 Mackenzie Tour status and six guaranteed tournament starts. The players who finish Nos. 2-5 on the Points List also earn conditional status and are assured 2021 starts in two tournaments.
Yi Cao’s 64 sets him up to win the weekly bonus awarded to the player with the low 18-hole score of the week. The cash reward of $2,750 is courtesy of 11 current or former PGA TOUR players who all have Mackenzie Tour or Canadian Tour roots. They are Stephen Ames, Corey Conners, Graham DeLaet, Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, David Hearn, Mackenzie Hughes, Ian Leggatt, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor and Mike Weir.
Evan Holmes, winner of the Canada Life Series first tournament, fired a 4-under 67 in the opening round and is tied for seventh and within striking distance with 36 holes remaining. Holmes opened with a birdie on the par-5 first, made two in a row, at Nos. 9 and 10, and then made his final birdie of the day on No. 16.
There were 338 birdies and 10 eagles Wednesday, with $1,890 earned for charity. For each birdie a player makes during this 54-hole event, Canada Life is donating $5 through its Birdies for Kids initiative. In addition, Canada Life is donating $20 for every eagle. Money donated from the two events here in Caledon will go to Start2Finish, an organization that provides ongoing educational support to Canada’s at-risk children throughout their school years, nurturing mind, body and social health so they are empowered to graduate and succeed.
Canada Life Birdies for Kids
Week
Birdies
Eagles
Money Donated
First Week
712
22
$4,000
Second Week
752
39
$4,540
First Round This Week
338
10
$1,890
Total
1,802
71
$10,430
Canada Life Bonus
$11,460
Grand Total
$21,890
There are eight amateurs playing this week. Leading the way through 18 holes is National Hockey League referee GarrettRank. He fired a 3-under 68 and is in a group tied for ninth. Rank had an up-and-down opening nine, with three bogeys and two birdies, making the turn in 1-over. He righted the ship over his final nine holes, with birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 8 and 9. Ashton McCulloch and Laurent Desmarchais are the only other amateurs to post under-par rounds Wednesday. They are at 1-under. Jordan Crampton, Ty Celone and Craig Watkins are at 1-over, Bavake Sihota is 2-over and Cougar Collinsfinished at 3-over.
JJ Regan has played the Mackenzie Tour intermittently throughout his career. He made a career-high seven starts in the inaugural year of 2013, with three starts in 2015 and one in 2018 the sum total of his 11 appearances. He has yet to make a cut. His opening 66 was easily his best PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour round. In those 11 starts, he had never broken 70.
In seven Canada Life Series rounds, Derek Gillespie has been par or better in six of them, including his opening 66 Wednesday. Gillespie shot rounds of 71-67-71 at the par-71 Mountain Course and then fired rounds of 73-71-70 at Bear Mountain’s Valley Course the following week. Gillespie tied for third in the first tournament and tied for 16th in the second. He is currently tied for seventh with Raoul Ménard on the Points Standings.
In the two previous Canada Life Series tournaments, the first-round leader has gone on to win. Evan Holmes held the outright lead in the first event, and Yi Cao won after sitting in a tie with Michael Blair through 18 holes in the second Bear Mountain tournament.
Both Evan Holmes and Yi Cao played in the final group of the final round, going on to win.
Derek Gillespie, Patrick Murphy and Albert Pistorius came into this week leading the Series in birdies made. They each have made 28. Wednesday, Gillespie turned in seven birdies. Murphy had five during his opening, even-par 71, while Pistorius matched Murphy’s score with three birdies and three bogeys.
Quotable
“I was hoping there would be Mackenzie Tour Q-School this year because I lost my status last year. Once the season was canceled, I was really lost. Having the Canada Life Series really changed a lot for me and gave me a purpose.” –Yi Cao
“The conditions today were pretty tough. It started out windy and raining and the wind seemed to get stronger as the round continued. You really needed to grind and battle to put up a good score.” –Derek Gillespie
“I was trying to keep up with Yi. He’s playing really solid golf right now. He doesn’t really miss a shot, and it’s going to be really tough to catch him. I played with him at Bear Mountain, and so it’s been nice to play with someone who is playing so well because it rubs off on my game.” –Derek Gillespie
“I’ve played at TPC Toronto a few times and was able to play in the Osprey Valley Open on the North Course the past two years. The Heathlands course is a really great golf course, and it’s in excellent shape.” –Derek Gillespie
“Coming from Newfoundland and not having competitive golf for six months, my first events back were at Bear Mountain. Unfortunately, you never want to have to come back to competitive golf trying to shake off the rust, but it was a little bit of that at first. [I’m] now trying to learn a bit more about my identity as a player, because that’s the biggest difference between us and the guys at the higher levels.” –Blair Bursey
“I was at home in Newfoundland, and I had no idea that [the Canada Life Series] was even going to happen. I was hoping for something later on in the fall, but once I got the email, I remember I was out practicing when I got it. You practice and play full-time as a player, but once you have a tournament it adds a different level of depth and intensity to what you're doing. I'm super grateful that this was put together.” –Blair Bursey
“My goal is to secure Mackenzie Tour starts going into next year. If I can secure status over these next two weeks that will be huge.” –Tyson Turchanski
”The course is in fantastic shape, and it’s playing really tough. I tried to keep it in front of me, take it one shot at a time and to not let the wind bother me too much.” –Brendan Leonard
“I was looking at a lost year in the spring and didn’t know what I was going to do. It was looking like it was going to be at least a year before we had something to play for, so having these events gives you a purpose.” –Michael Blair
First-Round Weather: Overcast and rainy. High of 26. Wind W at 16-19 kph.
