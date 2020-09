Cao’s momentum continues, takes lead at TPC Toronto

There are eight amateurs playing this week. Leading the way through 18 holes is National Hockey League referee GarrettRank. He fired a 3-under 68 and is in a group tied for ninth. Rank had an up-and-down opening nine, with three bogeys and two birdies, making the turn in 1-over. He righted the ship over his final nine holes, with birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 8 and 9. Ashton McCulloch and Laurent Desmarchais are the only other amateurs to post under-par rounds Wednesday. They are at 1-under. Jordan Crampton, Ty Celone and Craig Watkins are at 1-over, Bavake Sihota is 2-over and Cougar Collinsfinished at 3-over.

JJ Regan has played the Mackenzie Tour intermittently throughout his career. He made a career-high seven starts in the inaugural year of 2013, with three starts in 2015 and one in 2018 the sum total of his 11 appearances. He has yet to make a cut. His opening 66 was easily his best PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour round. In those 11 starts, he had never broken 70.

In seven Canada Life Series rounds, Derek Gillespie has been par or better in six of them, including his opening 66 Wednesday. Gillespie shot rounds of 71-67-71 at the par-71 Mountain Course and then fired rounds of 73-71-70 at Bear Mountain’s Valley Course the following week. Gillespie tied for third in the first tournament and tied for 16th in the second. He is currently tied for seventh with Raoul Ménard on the Points Standings.

In the two previous Canada Life Series tournaments, the first-round leader has gone on to win. Evan Holmes held the outright lead in the first event, and Yi Cao won after sitting in a tie with Michael Blair through 18 holes in the second Bear Mountain tournament.

Both Evan Holmes and Yi Cao played in the final group of the final round, going on to win.

Derek Gillespie, Patrick Murphy and Albert Pistorius came into this week leading the Series in birdies made. They each have made 28. Wednesday, Gillespie turned in seven birdies. Murphy had five during his opening, even-par 71, while Pistorius matched Murphy’s score with three birdies and three bogeys.



Quotable



“I was hoping there would be Mackenzie Tour Q-School this year because I lost my status last year. Once the season was canceled, I was really lost. Having the Canada Life Series really changed a lot for me and gave me a purpose.” –Yi Cao



“The conditions today were pretty tough. It started out windy and raining and the wind seemed to get stronger as the round continued. You really needed to grind and battle to put up a good score.” –Derek Gillespie



“I was trying to keep up with Yi. He’s playing really solid golf right now. He doesn’t really miss a shot, and it’s going to be really tough to catch him. I played with him at Bear Mountain, and so it’s been nice to play with someone who is playing so well because it rubs off on my game.” –Derek Gillespie

“I’ve played at TPC Toronto a few times and was able to play in the Osprey Valley Open on the North Course the past two years. The Heathlands course is a really great golf course, and it’s in excellent shape.” –Derek Gillespie



“Coming from Newfoundland and not having competitive golf for six months, my first events back were at Bear Mountain. Unfortunately, you never want to have to come back to competitive golf trying to shake off the rust, but it was a little bit of that at first. [I’m] now trying to learn a bit more about my identity as a player, because that’s the biggest difference between us and the guys at the higher levels.” –Blair Bursey



“I was at home in Newfoundland, and I had no idea that [the Canada Life Series] was even going to happen. I was hoping for something later on in the fall, but once I got the email, I remember I was out practicing when I got it. You practice and play full-time as a player, but once you have a tournament it adds a different level of depth and intensity to what you're doing. I'm super grateful that this was put together.” –Blair Bursey

“My goal is to secure Mackenzie Tour starts going into next year. If I can secure status over these next two weeks that will be huge.” –Tyson Turchanski



”The course is in fantastic shape, and it’s playing really tough. I tried to keep it in front of me, take it one shot at a time and to not let the wind bother me too much.” –Brendan Leonard



“I was looking at a lost year in the spring and didn’t know what I was going to do. It was looking like it was going to be at least a year before we had something to play for, so having these events gives you a purpose.” –Michael Blair



First-Round Weather: Overcast and rainy. High of 26. Wind W at 16-19 kph.