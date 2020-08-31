Crawford’s Canada life: Ready to rev up again

I returned to Calgary two Fridays ago following the second Canada Life Series tournament, and this week just flew by. I had some tee times set up at Country Hills Golf Club, my home course here in Calgary, and the next thing I knew, things are ready to rev up again.

It was still a good time being home. I had a lot of practice and a lot of preparing for the next tournament, all at Country Hills. I played with some friends who are also members there, but I didn’t really even have any time to go out and see any of my other buddies while I was home.

I feel like I was hitting it pretty well last week. I was really trying to perfect a new technique where my body just moves naturally the way it wants to. I’ve learned some of this from my coach, Todd Halpen, and from Martin Trainer’s coach, Terry Rowles. Some of what they had to say just spoke to me. Since I’ve either been quarantined or playing in tournaments, I haven’t had time to really try and perfect this technique. Because of that, I just had to go with what I already knew and go out there and hit the ball. Sometimes it takes a little bit of time for things to really click, and this week was a good steppingstone, a really good way to get everything where I want it. I can definitely see myself playing some really good golf in the next couple of weeks in Toronto.

Away from the golf course, I did a variety of things, including going to Schooners Neighbourhood Pub in Calgary. It was kind of nice to be out of the house and doing something other than hitting the golf course.