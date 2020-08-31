-
CANADA LIFE
Crawford’s Canada life: Ready to rev up again
-
-
August 31, 2020
By Aaron Crawford, Special to PGATOUR.COM
-
I returned to Calgary two Fridays ago following the second Canada Life Series tournament, and this week just flew by. I had some tee times set up at Country Hills Golf Club, my home course here in Calgary, and the next thing I knew, things are ready to rev up again.
It was still a good time being home. I had a lot of practice and a lot of preparing for the next tournament, all at Country Hills. I played with some friends who are also members there, but I didn’t really even have any time to go out and see any of my other buddies while I was home.
I feel like I was hitting it pretty well last week. I was really trying to perfect a new technique where my body just moves naturally the way it wants to. I’ve learned some of this from my coach, Todd Halpen, and from Martin Trainer’s coach, Terry Rowles. Some of what they had to say just spoke to me. Since I’ve either been quarantined or playing in tournaments, I haven’t had time to really try and perfect this technique. Because of that, I just had to go with what I already knew and go out there and hit the ball. Sometimes it takes a little bit of time for things to really click, and this week was a good steppingstone, a really good way to get everything where I want it. I can definitely see myself playing some really good golf in the next couple of weeks in Toronto.
Away from the golf course, I did a variety of things, including going to Schooners Neighbourhood Pub in Calgary. It was kind of nice to be out of the house and doing something other than hitting the golf course.
My younger brother, Ryan, works at the Royal Bank of Canada, and when he’s not working he’s been getting into disc golf. I went and played a round with him, and I realized that disc golf is the same as the sport I play but also quite different. It was a fun diversion. Ryan is the smart one in our family, and I’m the athletic one, but I don’t even know if that’s true anymore because he can hit a golf ball 330 yards. Sometimes, I wish I had his golf swing.
I also had breakfast with my grandpa and grandma. It was nice to check in and see them after being away for a few weeks. I always try and see them when I’m in town. My grandpa is 90, but he’s out and about as much as anybody. My grandma is the same way, and they’re always busy. Grandpa is one of the guys who actually got me into golf. It started as a family thing back in the day, and I remember going to the driving range with him when I was 10. He’s definitely had a pretty big impact on me and my decision to play golf for a living. We’ll get out and play golf two or three times a year and enjoy each other’s company. We went about three months ago, before all this stuff around coronavirus started happening. It was cold, and chilly, but we got it done.
My mom and dad have an oil and gas company here in Calgary, and they’ve been doing that for 25 years or so. They do that in the mornings, and they also have a furniture consignment and exchange business where they work in the afternoon. They just try and stay busy. COVID put the furniture store on hold, so it has been difficult for them to keep the business afloat, and they’re having to work pretty hard to keep things on track.
It was good to see my mom. She’s another person in my life who’s way busier than me, so it’s tough to keep in touch all that often. Right now, my dad’s in Mexico, taking care of the house we have south of Cancun. We’ve had it for as long as I can remember. We share it with another family, our good family friends. We’ve always enjoyed the hot weather and the beach, and that place definitely has all of that. After COVID, my dad decided to escape down there as soon as possible. He’s doing some home renovations, specifically putting a new roof on the house after taking off the old one. Thankfully, my dad was safe during Hurricane Laura, the brunt of the storm missing where he was.
It was just really good to catch up with all of my family. Traveling week to week to golf tournaments is a pretty crazy life, and so to have the opportunity to spend time with loved ones at home is always a bonus. Yet, the career I’ve chosen keeps me on the road a lot, and that is what is up next—a flight to Toronto for the third Canada Life Series event. Time to get back to work.
COMMENTS