Field Update: Canada Life Series’ third event at TPC Toronto’s Heathlands Course
August 27, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 27, 2020
- Scenic shot of the Heathlands Course at TPC Toronto, the home of the next Canada Life Series event. (TPC Toronto)
The Canada Life Series moves East next week, to the Toronto suburb of Caledon, for the final events of the four-tournament Series. TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will be hosting both tournaments, starting September 2. Here are the 120 players schedule to play in the first TPC Toronto tournament.
Aguanno, Andrew
Aguanno, Patrick
Anderson, Zach
Armstrong, AJ
Atkinson, Garrett
Banks, Eric
Barba Moreno, Sergio
Belle, Michael
Bernard, Hugo
Blair, Michael
Blanchette, Vincent
Bogdan, Luke
Borg, Ryan
Brault, Étienne
Brodeur, Anthony
Brown, Cooper
Brown, Nathan
Bursey, Blair
Byrne, David
Cairns, Brett
Cao, Yi
Casullo, Marc
Celone, Ty
Chilton, Gord
Collins, Cougar
Colwell, John
Corner, Trevor
Crampton, Jordan
Crawford, Aaron
Crisologo, Chris
Curran, Ryan
Danish, Ethan
Dart, Michael
Davison, Callum
DeGrazia, Evan
DeMarco, Thomas
Desmarchais, Laurent
Doig, Ian
Ferrier, Branson
Fredborg, Travis
Funk, Andrew J.
Gillespie, Derek
Giornofelice, Joel
Giusti, Zachary
Gonko, Mike
Gonko, Steven
Gorbahn, Kaleb
Gordon, Kevin
Goss, Riley
Guida, Gianfranco
Harrison, Andrew
Hawerchuk, Eric
Hay, Trevor
Hoffman, Mark
Holmes, Evan
Hood, Scott
Iceton, Mathew
Jones, Keaton
Kahlon, Tanvir
Kalia, Sameer
Kerr, Scott
Kim, Daniel
Kim, Lucas
Komaromi, Chase
Lacasse, Brandon
Ledger, Andrew
Lee, Sang
Lehman, Jacob
Leonard, Brendan
Lewis, Carter
Littlefield, Evan
MacGregor, Colin
Mackenzie, William
Maley, John
Maunder, Ed
McCulloch, Ashton
Mccutcheon, Peter
McLean, Alan
Ménard, Raoul
Migur, Adam
Mlikotic, John
Moser, Luke
Murphy, Patrick
Nagindas, Shyamal
Nathu, Zahidali
Nesbitt, Drew
O'Brien, Terry
Olivier Plasse, Marc
Palmer, Greg
Pistorius, Albert
Rank, Garrett
Regan, JJ
Rodrigues, Marcus
Rowe, Lawren
Ryan, Austin
Saunders, Tyler
Savoie, Joey
Scobie, Matthew
Sear, Max
Seymour, James
Seys, Brendan
Shubley, Matthew
Sihota, Bavake
Smith, Jesse
Spratt, Ryan
Stinson, Kevin
Sutton, Mitchell
Szirmak, Sebastian
Tarling, Ken
Thomas, Stephen
Thompson, Ash
Thompson, Ben
Turchanski, Tyson
Veillette, Keaton
Watkins, Craig
Watts Denyes, Chad
Whalen, Josh
Wilson, Chris R.
Wyllie, Colton
Young, Finlay
