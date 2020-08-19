Cao is completely dominant in winning wire to wire

• A year ago, Albert Pistorius played his first Mackenzie Tour season after tying for eighth at the Canada Qualifying Tournament in Courtenay, British Columbia. Pistorius’ top finishes were both ties for 23rd, at the Osprey Valley Open and the ATB Financial Classic.

• Even with a birdie on his opening hole Wednesday, it wasn’t a particularly good start for Callum Davison. He gave the stroke back at No. 2, parred the third and then bogeyed No. 4. He made the turn in 1-over and didn’t appear to have anything special happening. Then the back nine happened. Davison parred the 10th and then played his final eight holes in 5-under, with birdies at Nos. 11, 15, 17 and 18 and an eagle-3 at the 12th. He tied for sixth.

• Callum Davison played the 2018 season on the PGA Europro Tour, making 10 cuts between July and September. His best showing was a 47th-place performance at The FORE Business Championship in East Sussex, England. In 2019, Davison earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status but played in no events.

• Three amateurs made the cut this week. A.J. Ewart was the lowest of the trio with his tie for sixth, at 2-under. Ewart fired a final-round 69 to go with his 1-under 70 in the first round. Nolan Thorough good, a Washington State University player and Laurent Desmarchais tied for 21st. They both shot 1-over 72s Wednesday, finishing at 2-over.

• A.J. Ewart is currently No. 684 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The Coquitlam native and Barry University (Florida) player has won college tournaments in each of his last two seasons—the 2019 Golfweek DII Fall Invitational and the 2020 Panther Invitational.

• Max Sear had a disappointing start to his tournament, shooing a 9-over 80 in the first round. He rebounded well over the next 36 holes, though, turning in scores of 68-69 to finish at 4-over and tied for 26th.

• Tuesday, wind gusted to as much as 22 kph during the round, with the full field still playing. Nine players had scores in the 60s during second-round play. With only 57 players competing Wednesday after the cut, 13 players posted rounds in the 60s as the wind laid down, gusting to only 11 kph.

• The stroke average Wednesday (72.544) was nearly 1.5 strokes per player lower than it was in the second round (74.506).

Next Tournament



Canada Life Series at TPC Toronto: Heathlands Course

September 2-4

Caledon, Ontario

Quotable

“The dynamics of the group was good, playing with Russell (Budd) and Michael (Blair). We were so chill during the whole 18 today. We were chatting a lot.” –Yi Cao

“I just continued to try to put myself in play and give myself as many looks for birdie as possible, which I did well today. I only missed one green, which was the second hole, the par 3.” –Yi Cao

“Bear Mountain is lovely. I played great. I don’t like this place, I definitely love this place. The Mountain and the Valley Courses are very different views, but overall the courses are quite similar and you still have to put yourself in play with good tee shots.” –Yi Cao

“The greens are a little bit different from course to course – but it’s a great resort.” –Yi Cao

“I played solid today, I think bogey-free. I think the key on this golf course is really to hit the fairways and hit as many greens as possible. You need to leave yourself uphill putts, and I did that today. I didn’t have any big mistakes.” –Joey Savoie

“I didn’t have any big mistakes. Possibly on 18, my second shot, was possibly my worst swing of the day, but overall I was hitting fairways and greens, and that’s what you need to do at this place.” –Joey Savoie

“It’s hard to say, but it’s definitely a confidence boost to know you can go low at a difficult golf course.” –Joey Savoie on momentum he may pick up from this performance

“Quite frankly, it’s very difficult both strategically and mentally. It does give me a bit of a boost.” –Joey Savoie

“I love this place. I think it’s my fourth time coming here at this resort. As players, we love it, and the views are incredible.” –Joey Savoie

“I had a lot of positives this week, but it just seemed like I got absolutely nothing out of my three rounds. I’m happy to have finished fourth, but I couldn’t take advantage of anything for three days considering I was hitting what I thought was probably good enough to contend a little bit more than I did.” –Michael Blair

“I’m looking forward to the next couple of events in Toronto. I’m striking it well right now. Hopefully I can get it in the hole a little bit better there.” –Michael Blair

“I think the course played a little bit easier today because the wind was down for us. I don’t know how it was for the earlier guys, but it does swirl a lot still here so that’s always the challenge even if it’s a light wind. It can switch from down to into you so quickly.” –Michael Blair

“You can’t really make any mistakes out here or you’re going to fall way down the leaderboard.” –A.J. Ewart

“Overall, the conditions are tougher, and the field is tougher. It was a good learning experience.” –A.J. Ewart

Third-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 22. Wind SSW at 8-11 kph.