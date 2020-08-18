Cao opens big Bear Mountain lead with 18 to play

• Yi Cao was something of a slow starter in his first season on PGA TOUR Series-China, in 2014. While he made the cut in all nine of his starts, he only broke 70 five times, with four of those scores 69. His low that year was a first-round 68 at the Cadillac Championship, where he also had his best finish, a tie for 13th. The following year, as his game improved, he didn’t trade in his consistency. He continued to make cuts at the same pace, but his scoring average dropped from 72.06 in 2014 to 71.58 in 2015. By 2016, his average was 71.12, almost a full shot lower than two years previously. Cao’s career-low PGA TOUR Series-China score is a 63, something he’s done twice—at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in 2015, a tournament where he tied for sixth, and in the final round on his way to a win at the 2018 Chongqing Championship.

• Derek Gillespie got off to a slow start this week, shooting a 2-over 73 to open the tournament. He had a fast start to his second round, with four birdies, a bogey and four pars on his front nine. Tied for 32nd when the day began, he struggled on the back nine, playing that in 3-over—finishing with an even-par 71. Gillespie is tied for 16th at 2-over with 18 holes to play.

• In his career, Derek Gillespie has seen action in 27 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, made 11 PGA TOUR appearances, including one this season (Puerto Rico Open; missed the cut), played in eight career Korn Ferry Tour events and made 69 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Gillespie’s top Mackenzie Tour performance was in the inaugural season of 2013 when he tied for ninth at the Manitoba Open.

• Three amateurs made the cut—A.J. Ewart (tied for ninth), Nolan Thoroughgood (15th) and Laurent Desmarchais (tied for 24th).

• After an opening-round 69, Nolan Thoroughgood struggled Tuesday, firing a 3-over 74. It may be a case of fatigue as he has played a significant amount of tournament golf over the past 10 days. Last week, Thoroughgood tied for eighth in the first Canada Life Series event, at Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course. He then won his club championship at Royal Colwood Golf Club in Victoria, beating fellow Oregon State golfer Keaton Gudz, 4 and 3, in the 36-hole match-play final.

• Two players dramatically improved on Tuesday. Josh Whalen was 12 strokes better Tuesday than he was in his opening round, when he shot an 82. Although he missed the cut, his was the biggest improvement from one round to the next. Spain’s Sergio Barba Moreno recovered from a 79 to shoot a 68 to easily make the cut and move up 40 places on the leaderboard, into a tie for 32nd.

Quotable

“Even after the front-nine, I just felt like the back-nine is better suited for me, especially since I went 5-under on the back in the practice round so I figured I could take a little bit of an advantage on the back-nine.” –Yi Cao

“On this golf course you have to put yourself in play every time, get on the green in a smart spot and hope the putter works.” –Yi Cao

“It was a tougher day for me today. I wasn’t as sharp with the irons, so although I hit a lot of greens I felt like I was never in great positions and had to putt defensively most of the day. I didn’t take advantage of the opportunities I did have.” –Michael Blair

“The Canada Life Series has been awesome. When the Mackenzie Tour season was canceled, I thought it was going to be a lost year. To have the opportunity to play for something has been amazing, and the venues have been spectacular.” –Michael Blair

“I’d say I played really well today, but on this course you can’t sleep on any shots and I did that twice, which cost me two dubs. Apart from that, it’s great to be back competing and playing meaningful events. I’m looking forward to the battle [Wednesday] and the events coming up at TPC (Toronto).” –Sebastian Szirmak

“It got windy. That didn’t help much. The winds swirl a lot here; it’s so hard to know where the wind is from. Almost every time I’m standing over a shot, I felt like it was guesswork, and I just have to hope for the best.” –Albert Pistorius

“Sometimes you hit a great shot and you get onto the green and you’re 10-feet away from the hole. It’s very tiring and such a grind out there. When that happens, it’s just so important to keep your head straight and just keep fighting. That’s what I’ve done the last two days.” –Albert Pistorius

“My warm-up routine would usually start two hours before I would tee off. Now with the gyms being closed, I can feel it’s starting to become a problem not being able to hit a bunch of balls. But now you just have to go with it.” –Albert Pistorius

“The difference between today and [Monday] is I haven’t hit a driver yet today—not a single one. It’s been all irons and 3-woods. I relied on my irons to get results, and it worked, so I’ll probably do the same [Wednesday].” –Sergio Barba Moreno

Second-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 23. Wind SSW at 16-21 kph.