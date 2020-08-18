Cao opens big Bear Mountain lead with 18 to play

-
LANGFORD, B.C.—China’s Yi Cao appears to be playing a different course than everybody else this week. After shooting a 67 in the opening round of the Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Valley Course event, Cao matched that score Tuesday as he opened a five-shot lead with one round remaining in this 54-hole event. At 8-under, he’s five strokes ahead of Canadians Michael Blair and Russell Budd. Sebastian Szirmak is alone in fourth, six shots behind Cao.
It's been an impressive performance by the 29-year-old Cao, who lives in the Vancouver suburb of Delta. The former PGA TOUR Series-China winner and Mackenzie Tour player has made only two bogeys and has easily been the best player for the first 36 holes.
With a one-shot lead when the day began, Cao made a par at No. 1 and a bogey at the second. His scorecard with clean after that. While he made only one more birdie on the front nine, at No. 9, he added four additional birdies in five holes, starting at No. 11 to extend his lead. The only hole he didn’t birdie during that stretch was the 13th.
“I have no idea what to expect for [Wednesday]. I do believe there are certain players who can really shoot low scores, so I better just keep the same game I played today and [Monday],” Cao said.
He did mention his escape with a par on his final hole of the day as being somewhat key to keeping his big cushion. After a poor tee shot, he faced a 260-yard second shot on the par-5. He laid up with a 2-iron, with 50 yards to the pin. However, he missed the green with his approach shot, bladed his fourth into the bunker and then holed his shot from the sand. “I had an adventure on 18,” he joked afterward.
Budd wasn’t able to birdie the par-5 18th hole, while Blair was, and that deadlocked the two in second place. Blair’s biggest mistake of the second round came at No. 15 when he double bogeyed the par-5.
Szirmak began his second round quickly, getting to 4-under through five holes on the back of his opening, even-par 71. He made the turn at 4-under and moved to 5-under with a birdie at the par-4 11th before coming in at 2-over. Back-to-back double bogeys starting at No. 12 were his undoing.
Did you know Yi Cao, who has the English name of David, moved from Beijing, China, to the Greater Vancouver are at age 15 to pursue a professional golf career?
Canada Life Series Points List
Through Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Mountain Course
First of four events
Pos
Player
Points
1
Evan Holmes
500.0
2
Zach Anderson
300.0
T3
Raoul Ménard
145.0
T3
Yi Cao
145.0
T3
Derek Gillespie
145.0
6
Lawren Rowe
100.0
7
Albert Pistorius
90.0
T8
a-Nolan Thoroughgood
82.5
T8
Jim Rutledge
82.5
T10
Lucas Kim
70.0
T10
Chris Crisologo
70.0
T10
a-Laurent Desmarchais
70.0
Key Information
• The cut came at 9-over, with 60 players advancing to Wednesday’s final round.
• Leader Yi Cao will tee off at 10:59 PDT Wednesday morning, playing with Russell Budd and Michael Blair.
• The winner of the Canada Life Points List at the conclusion of the four-event Series earns a playing spot in the 2021 RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR. The invitation is courtesy of Golf Canada. He also earns conditional 2021 Mackenzie Tour status and six guaranteed tournament starts. The players who finish Nos. 2-5 on the Points List also earn conditional status and are assured 2021 starts in two tournaments.
• Canada Life Series points leader Evan Holmes, winner of last week’s event on the Mountain Course, followed up his opening, 1-over 72 with a 77 Tuesday. He’s tied for 48th as he looks to maintain his hold on the Points List lead.
• The low 18-hole score this week is courtesy of leader Yi Cao and Scott Kerr. Cao has twice shot a 67, while Kerr’s 67 came in the first round. The player with the low 18-hole score this week will earn $2,750 donated by a consortium of past and present PGA TOUR players from Canada: Stephen Ames, Corey Conners, Graham DeLaet, Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, David Hearn, Mackenzie Hughes, Ian Leggatt, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor and Mike Weir. In the event of multiple players shooting the same score, they will split the $2,750. A week ago, Evan Holmes won the bonus for his opening-round 63 that led to his victory at the Mountain Course.
• There were 277 birdies and 11 eagles Tuesday, with $1,605 earned for charity. For each birdie a player makes during this 54-hole event, Canada Life is donating $5 through its Birdies for Kids initiative. In addition, Canada Life is donating $20 for every eagle. Money donated from the two events here in British Columbia will go to Canucks Autism Network, founded in 2008 by Vancouver Canucks co-owners Paolo and Clara Aquilini, who have a son with autism. CAN provides programs to individuals with autism and their families and works to promote acceptance and inclusion through community engagement and training initiatives in BC and beyond.
Canada Life Birdies for Kids
Round
Birdies
Eagles
Money Donated
First
285
14
$1,705
Second
277
11
$1,605
Last Week
712
22
$3,840
Total
1,274
47
$7,150
• Yi Cao was something of a slow starter in his first season on PGA TOUR Series-China, in 2014. While he made the cut in all nine of his starts, he only broke 70 five times, with four of those scores 69. His low that year was a first-round 68 at the Cadillac Championship, where he also had his best finish, a tie for 13th. The following year, as his game improved, he didn’t trade in his consistency. He continued to make cuts at the same pace, but his scoring average dropped from 72.06 in 2014 to 71.58 in 2015. By 2016, his average was 71.12, almost a full shot lower than two years previously. Cao’s career-low PGA TOUR Series-China score is a 63, something he’s done twice—at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in 2015, a tournament where he tied for sixth, and in the final round on his way to a win at the 2018 Chongqing Championship.
• Derek Gillespie got off to a slow start this week, shooting a 2-over 73 to open the tournament. He had a fast start to his second round, with four birdies, a bogey and four pars on his front nine. Tied for 32nd when the day began, he struggled on the back nine, playing that in 3-over—finishing with an even-par 71. Gillespie is tied for 16th at 2-over with 18 holes to play.
• In his career, Derek Gillespie has seen action in 27 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada tournaments, made 11 PGA TOUR appearances, including one this season (Puerto Rico Open; missed the cut), played in eight career Korn Ferry Tour events and made 69 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Gillespie’s top Mackenzie Tour performance was in the inaugural season of 2013 when he tied for ninth at the Manitoba Open.
• Three amateurs made the cut—A.J. Ewart (tied for ninth), Nolan Thoroughgood (15th) and Laurent Desmarchais (tied for 24th).
• After an opening-round 69, Nolan Thoroughgood struggled Tuesday, firing a 3-over 74. It may be a case of fatigue as he has played a significant amount of tournament golf over the past 10 days. Last week, Thoroughgood tied for eighth in the first Canada Life Series event, at Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course. He then won his club championship at Royal Colwood Golf Club in Victoria, beating fellow Oregon State golfer Keaton Gudz, 4 and 3, in the 36-hole match-play final.
• Two players dramatically improved on Tuesday. Josh Whalen was 12 strokes better Tuesday than he was in his opening round, when he shot an 82. Although he missed the cut, his was the biggest improvement from one round to the next. Spain’s Sergio Barba Moreno recovered from a 79 to shoot a 68 to easily make the cut and move up 40 places on the leaderboard, into a tie for 32nd.
Quotable
“Even after the front-nine, I just felt like the back-nine is better suited for me, especially since I went 5-under on the back in the practice round so I figured I could take a little bit of an advantage on the back-nine.” –Yi Cao
“On this golf course you have to put yourself in play every time, get on the green in a smart spot and hope the putter works.” –Yi Cao
“It was a tougher day for me today. I wasn’t as sharp with the irons, so although I hit a lot of greens I felt like I was never in great positions and had to putt defensively most of the day. I didn’t take advantage of the opportunities I did have.” –Michael Blair
“The Canada Life Series has been awesome. When the Mackenzie Tour season was canceled, I thought it was going to be a lost year. To have the opportunity to play for something has been amazing, and the venues have been spectacular.” –Michael Blair
“I’d say I played really well today, but on this course you can’t sleep on any shots and I did that twice, which cost me two dubs. Apart from that, it’s great to be back competing and playing meaningful events. I’m looking forward to the battle [Wednesday] and the events coming up at TPC (Toronto).” –Sebastian Szirmak
“It got windy. That didn’t help much. The winds swirl a lot here; it’s so hard to know where the wind is from. Almost every time I’m standing over a shot, I felt like it was guesswork, and I just have to hope for the best.” –Albert Pistorius
“Sometimes you hit a great shot and you get onto the green and you’re 10-feet away from the hole. It’s very tiring and such a grind out there. When that happens, it’s just so important to keep your head straight and just keep fighting. That’s what I’ve done the last two days.” –Albert Pistorius
“My warm-up routine would usually start two hours before I would tee off. Now with the gyms being closed, I can feel it’s starting to become a problem not being able to hit a bunch of balls. But now you just have to go with it.” –Albert Pistorius
“The difference between today and [Monday] is I haven’t hit a driver yet today—not a single one. It’s been all irons and 3-woods. I relied on my irons to get results, and it worked, so I’ll probably do the same [Wednesday].” –Sergio Barba Moreno
Second-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 23. Wind SSW at 16-21 kph.
