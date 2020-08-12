Holmes hangs on for impressive Bear Mountain triumph

LANGFORD, B.C.—The good thing about shooting a 63 in the opening round is it gives you a cushion for the rest of the tournament. Evan Holmes can definitely relate.

Despite playing the final 36 holes in only even-par, Holmes rode his 8-under start to victory in the Canada Life Series’ first tournament at Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course. Holmes defeated Zach Anderson by two shots to take the early lead on the Points List with three tournaments remaining. Canadians Raoul Ménard and Derek Gillespie and China’s Yi Cao tied for third, at 4-under.

Since Monday when Holmes made three consecutive birdies to begin this inaugural Canada Life Series event, he has maintained his advantage even as Anderson chipped away each day. Anderson moved from five strokes behind after 18 holes to three shots back when the final round began. Anderson shot a Wednesday 71 but bogeyed three of his final four holes after getting to 9-under with a birdie at No. 13. Following a par at the 14th, Anderson made bogeys at 15, 17 and 18. Holmes also struggled coming in on a difficult scoring day. The former University of British Columbia golfer moved to 10-under through 13 but played his final five holes in 2-over. In the end, he benefited from Anderson’s stumbles and his strong beginning to the tournament paid dividends.

“The highlight of the week is for sure the first-round 63. It was nice to get off to that good start,” Holmes explained. “It feels really good. You probably have to win at least one of them to be No. 1 (at the end of the Series), so I couldn’t have asked for a better start, and I’m looking forward to the other three.”