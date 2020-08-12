-
Holmes hangs on for impressive Bear Mountain triumph
August 12, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
LANGFORD, B.C.—The good thing about shooting a 63 in the opening round is it gives you a cushion for the rest of the tournament. Evan Holmes can definitely relate.
Despite playing the final 36 holes in only even-par, Holmes rode his 8-under start to victory in the Canada Life Series’ first tournament at Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course. Holmes defeated Zach Anderson by two shots to take the early lead on the Points List with three tournaments remaining. Canadians Raoul Ménard and Derek Gillespie and China’s Yi Cao tied for third, at 4-under.
Since Monday when Holmes made three consecutive birdies to begin this inaugural Canada Life Series event, he has maintained his advantage even as Anderson chipped away each day. Anderson moved from five strokes behind after 18 holes to three shots back when the final round began. Anderson shot a Wednesday 71 but bogeyed three of his final four holes after getting to 9-under with a birdie at No. 13. Following a par at the 14th, Anderson made bogeys at 15, 17 and 18. Holmes also struggled coming in on a difficult scoring day. The former University of British Columbia golfer moved to 10-under through 13 but played his final five holes in 2-over. In the end, he benefited from Anderson’s stumbles and his strong beginning to the tournament paid dividends.
“The highlight of the week is for sure the first-round 63. It was nice to get off to that good start,” Holmes explained. “It feels really good. You probably have to win at least one of them to be No. 1 (at the end of the Series), so I couldn’t have asked for a better start, and I’m looking forward to the other three.”
“Chasing Evan all day was good, and getting off to a good start definitely helped,” said Anderson. “I think everyone in the group was tied at minus-8 through three and then Lawren fell off and me and Evan were battling it out pretty good on the back nine. Then we both stumbled coming in.”
Lawren Rowe, who began the final round a stroke behind Holmes, struggled to a 5-over 76 to fall into sixth place, at 3-under.
Holmes was philosophical about what turned out to be the toughest day of the 54-hole tournament.
“It was long and tiring. The same as [Tuesday], swirling winds all day and a little bit stronger,” Holmes said of the final round. “It was tough to hit a lot of good shots out there, but it was nice to grind it out.
“Conditions were pretty tough,” he continued, noting the dryness of the course because of the wind. “It got a little baked out again and a lot of wind. It was very tough to commit to clubs.
Did you know in addition to his $9,000 payday for winning the first Canada Life Series event, Evan Holmes pocketed $2,750 for shooting the low 18-hole score of the week? Holmes fired a first-round 63 that included nine birdies and a bogey. His 63 was three shots better than the next-closest score, Albert Pistorius’ second-round 66. Holmes’ bonus comes in the form of a bursary courtesy of a consortium of past and present PGA TOUR players who all played on the Mackenzie Tour or its predecessor, the Canadian Tour. The bursary is a way to weekly reward this generation of up-and-coming players for their good play. Former PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour winner Ian Leggatt spearheaded the initiative, with donations also coming from Stephen Ames, Corey Conners, Graham DeLaet, Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, David Hearn, Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor and Mike Weir.
Canada Life Series Points List
Through first of four events
|
Pos
|
Player
|
Points
|
1
|
Evan Holmes
|
500.0
|
2
|
Zach Anderson
|
300.0
|
T3
|
Raoul Ménard
|
145.0
|
T3
|
Yi Cao
|
145.0
|
T3
|
Derek Gillespie
|
145.0
|
6
|
Lawren Rowe
|
100.0
|
7
|
Albert Pistorius
|
90.0
|
T8
|
a-Nolan Thoroughgood
|
82.5
|
T8
|
Jim Rutledge
|
82.5
|
T10
|
Lucas Kim
|
70.0
|
T10
|
Chris Crisologo
|
70.0
|
T10
|
a-Laurent Desmarchais
|
70.0
With his victory, Evan Holmes takes the early lead on the Canada Life Series’ Order of Merit. A couple of significant prizes are on the line and will be awarded to the points winner following the final tournament of the four-event Series. The winner earns conditional 2021 Mackenzie Tour status and is guaranteed six tournament starts. He also receives from Golf Canada a playing spot in the 2021 RBC Canadian Open. The players finishing in the second-through-fifth positions also earn conditional 2021 Mackenzie Tour status and are ensured of two tournament starts.
There were 178 birdies and four eagles Wednesday, with $890 earned for charity. For each birdie a player makes during this 54-hole event, Canada Life is donating $5 through its Birdies for Kids initiative. In addition, Canada Life is donating $20 for every eagle. Money donated from the two events here in British Columbia will go to Canucks Autism Network, founded in 2008 by Vancouver Canucks co-owners Paolo and Clara Aquilini, who have a son with autism. CAN provides programs to individuals with autism and their families and works to promote acceptance and inclusion through community engagement and training initiatives in BC and beyond.
Canada Life Birdies for Kids
|
Round
|
Birdies
|
Eagles
|
Money Donated
|
First
|
281
|
4
|
$1,485
|
Second
|
253
|
10
|
$1,465
|
Third
|
178
|
4
|
$890
|
Totals
|
712
|
18
|
$3,840
Raoul Ménard was one of only four players to shoot a round in the 60s Wednesday, and that 3-under score allowed him to move up seven positions on the leaderboard into a tie for third with Yi Cao and Derek Gillespie. The other sub-70 shooters were amateur Nolan Thoroughgood, Patrick Murphy and Scott Kerr.
On the fifth hole, Zach Anderson’s approach shot was on the green’s fringe, about 20 feet from the cup. His ball was about two inches into the fringe. “Evan (Holmes) and I are decent friends, so were chatting away and I bent down to mark my ball and picked it up by accident,” Anderson said. “I put [the ball] right back down immediately, and was like, Oh my. What did I just do? I didn’t think it was a penalty because it wasn’t intentional.” Anderson put his ball back “exactly how it was” but officials assessed him a one-shot penalty. “That was kind of rattling, but I backed it up with a birdie on probably the hardest hole on the course (No. 6), so that was fine. I wasn’t too shaken up by it.”
Even with two front-nine bogeys and a double bogey on No. 14, Derek Gillespie still managed to shoot an even-par 71, thanks to birdies at Nos. 1, 10, 12 and 13. He tied for third.
With his back-to-back 68-69 finish, Nolan Thoroughgood captured low amateur honors, finishing a stroke ahead of Laurent Desmarchais. Thoroughgood made birdie on his final hole of the tournament that eventually broke the deadlock. Desmarchais, after a 68-69 start, shot a final-round 76. The other amateur to make the cut, Jace Minni, tied for 48th (73-76-75).
After a final round 2-under 69, Victoria's Nolan Thoroughgood takes low amatuer honours finishing T8. #CanadaLifeSeries @BearMountain pic.twitter.com/G0JmiisQKA— Mackenzie Tour (@PGATOURCanada) August 13, 2020
The low round of the day belonged to Scott Kerr, who fired a 4-under 67 and improved 36 spots on the leaderboard, to tie for 20th. Kerr bettered his score each day after opening with a 79 and following that with an even-par 71 in the second round.
“It means a lot because they’re kind of watching out for us and they know the struggles we’re going through on PGA TOUR Canada and all the feeder and mini tours. It’s nice for them to recognize us and pay it forward.” –Evan Holmes on the bonus and the PGA TOUR players who donated the money he earned for the tournament’s low round of the week.
“It’s nice to have any sort of money come our way from those guys. We really appreciate it, and they’re really helping us out there. It’s nice to get both checks today.” –Evan Holmes
“The nerves weren’t too bad, kind of the same as [Tuesday]. I just tried to play my game and do the same thing I was doing the first two days, and it paid off. I’m very happy about it. This is my biggest win so far in my career. It feels good.” –Evan Holmes
“I got off to a good start. I was 2-under through three, made a couple good putts and then it was steady from there on out. I just stumbled coming in.” –Zach Anderson
“I bogeyed three of my last four holes. It was playing pretty tough, though; the pins were in tough spots and the greens were firm and fast.” –Zach Anderson
“I knew one guy was having a decent round, but it turns out [Yi Cao] only shot even (-par), so it changed my mindset going into 18. I didn’t know where everyone was at. I wanted to hit driver, but I still wanted to secure second being two back. It was a good battle.” –Zach Anderson on not knowing what his competitors were doing
“It was awesome to come out here in Victoria. I’ve played tons of golf here. There’s definitely lots of talent on the island, so it feels good to be the low islander.” –Zach Anderson
“I’m feeling right at home and comfortable. I’m just about to drive home and stay in my own bed that I grew up in and just hang out with my parents until the next tournament.” –Zach Anderson
Partly cloudy. High of 18. Wind NE at 16-20 kph.
