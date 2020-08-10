Holmes’ stellar 63 gives him first-round lead at Bear Mountain

LANGFORD, B.C.—Evan Holmes started the Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Mountain Course event in style, making birdie on his first three holes and on four of his first five. Even a bogey at No. 6 only slowed him temporarily as Holmes went on to birdie two more (Nos. 7 and 8) to make the turn in 30 strokes. Holmes was steady as can be on the back nine, adding three more birdies to lift him to an 8-under 63 and a sizable three-shot lead on Lawren Rowe at the inaugural Canada Life Series tournament. Chris Crisologo and Drew Nesbitt are four shots back.

The former University of British Columbia player, who turned pro in early 2018, earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status in 2018 and saw action in two tournaments, missing the cut in both. Last year, he again played in two events but made a marked improvement. He tied for 23rd at the Bayview Place Open. Even that, though, was something of a disappointment after opening 68-69-65 but closing with a 3-over 73. There was no dissatisfaction Monday as his fast start has put him in prime position with 36 holes to play.

“A few pins were tricky, but all in all it was pretty fair,” Holmes said of the course setup. “The wind never got up too much on us, so it was nice scoring conditions.”

Added Holmes, “There are a few scorable holes on the back (nine), so after a solid front nine, I was thinking it could be good.”

He was right, although, surprisingly, he only birdied one of the Mountain Course’s three back-nine par-5s—No. 12. His other birdies came at the par-4 15th and 17th.

It got a little more windy on the back, so maybe I played a little bit more conservatively,” Holmes noted, “but I just tried to stick to my game plan.”

Rowe, like Holmes, got off to a slow start, carding a bogey-6 on his opening hole. While making four front-nine birdies, he also had two additional bogeys. Rowe played the back nine in 4-under, including an eagle at the par-5 12th that kept him within shouting distance of Holmes.

Did you know there are five amateurs in this week’s field? Leading the way is Laurent Desmarchais, at 3-under 68. The Longueuil, Quebec, native is a member of the 2020 Junior Boys team. The other amateurs are Jace Minni (2-over 73, tied for 36th; Malik Dao and Nolan Thoroughgood (4-over 75; tied for 55th); and Michael Crisologo (9-over 80; tied for 84th).

Key Information



• The tournament will make a cut after 36 holes, with the top-55 players and ties advancing to Wednesday’s final round.

• The winner of the Order of Merit earns a playing spot in the 2021 RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR. The invitation is courtesy of Golf Canada. He also earns conditional 2021 Mackenzie Tour status and six guaranteed tournament starts. The players who finishing Nos. 2-5 on the Order of Merit also earn conditional status and are assured 2021 starts in two tournaments.

• There were 281 birdies and four eagles Monday, with $1,485 earned for charity. For each birdie a player makes during this 54-hole event, Canada Life is donating $5 through its Birdies for Kids initiative. In addition, Canada Life is donating $20 for every eagle. Money donated from the two events here in British Columbia will go to Canucks Autism Network, founded in 2008 by Vancouver Canucks co-owners Paolo and Clara Aquilini, who have a son with autism. CAN provides programs to individuals with autism and their families and works to promote acceptance and inclusion through community engagement and training initiatives in BC and beyond.

• Lawren Rowe played collegiate golf at the University of Victoria, where he was a first-team NAIA All-American in 2017 and a second-team selection in 2018. Rowe attended the 2019 Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament in Courtenay, B.C., but didn’t earn membership. His lone Mackenzie Tour start came a year ago, at the Bayview Place Open. He missed the cut.

• Chris Crisologo had a clean front-nine scorecard in his opening round, with a birdie at No. 1, pars on Nos. 2 through 7 and two more birdies on Nos. 8 and 9. His lone bogeys of the round came at Nos. 10 and 14, but he also made back-nine birdies at the 12th, 16th and 17th holes. Crisologo’s last Mackenzie Tour start came at the 2019 Mackenzie Investments Open in September. He shot a final-round 67 to tie for 47th.

• Jim Rutledge had played on four PGA TOUR affiliated Tours, this week adding the LOCALiQ Series to his resume—for a total of 340 combined starts on all five circuits. Here is his breakdown: LOCALiQ Series (1), Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada (12), PGA TOUR Champions (115), Korn Ferry Tour (156) and PGA TOUR (56).

• While this week’s field is primarily made up of Canadians, there are five international players who reside in Canada playing at Bear Mountain. They are originally from China (Yi Cao), South Africa (Christof Appel and Albert Pistorius), South Korea (Doheon Lee) and India (Tanvir Kahlon). Of the five, Cao had the best start to the tournament, shooting a 2-under 69.

• Drew Nesbitt had an interesting scorecard, with three consecutive birdies to open his tournament and three consecutive bogeys late on his back nine (14th through 16th). On the 14th tee, Nesbitt was 7-under, but he played his final five holes in 3-over.



Quotable

“The course was great. It was in phenomenal condition. Probably the best I’ve ever seen the greens, which made it easier to make putts out there.” –Evan Holmes

My strategy was just to keep it in the short [grass]. It’s pretty wide off the tee, but if you’re a little wonky after that it can get pretty tough. The goal was just to hit the fairway and go from there.” –Evan Holmes

“The course played really pure. The greens were rolling nice all day. They got pretty quick at the end (of the round), so you had to be mindful of that.” –Lawren Rowe

“I thought there were a lot of birdies out there that could be made. [The course] didn’t play too windy or anything, which was good.” –Lawren Rowe

“I didn’t know what to expect today, but I didn’t think the course would play so getable. I just didn’t remember that from the past.” –Lawren Rowe

“I was 1-under after the front and playing well. I just made three sloppy bogeys, so I knew if I could just keep the bogeys off the card I could make up ground on the back. There are a couple good par-5s on the back, so there were some strokes to be gained.” –Lawren Rowe



“It’s really great to be out competing; really grateful to Canada Life for stepping up and helping us get us some events both on the West Coast and the East Coast.” –Chris Crisologo

“I was really fired up last night. I couldn’t really sleep because the tournament experience is just something else. I was just really excited to get back into competition-mode.” –Chris Crisologo

“There were obviously some nerves [at the start]. There are always first-tee jitters, but once we got into the round, the nerves tapered off and I was able to get back into the flow of tournament-mode and get back into the routine of hitting shots.” –Chris Crisologo

“With Golf Canada and Bear Mountain and their sponsorship of the (national team) program, it’s been really nice to be able to come out here and have an idea of what the golf course is going to look like and have a good game plan. It feels a lot more comfortable now that I’ve played the course a couple more times.” –Chris Crisologo

“My plan is to set a good game plan for [Tuesday], and hopefully we can keep it going for the rest of the week.” –Chris Crisologo

“I probably played about 13 perfect holes of golf today. I was really pleased with that. (I) had a few little blips coming in, but at the end of the day, it’s a solid round of golf, a good start.” –Drew Nesbitt

“The golf course is firm and fast, very challenging and very penal. If you miss, you don’t find the ball. So, you have to hit it in play, and you have to trust yourself.” –Drew Nesbitt

“My strategy was to be patient and take the course for what it is. My plan was just to try and hit fairways and greens, and I was able to do that pretty much the whole round, minus a few holes. Even the bogeys I made were three-putts, so all in all good round and good start.” –Drew Nesbitt

“I’ve been to Victoria but not to Bear Mountain, so it’s really nice to come here and see what it’s all about. The course is amazing, and I look forward to the next couple days and next week, as well.” –Drew Nesbitt

First-Round Weather: Sunny and pleasant. High of 24. Wind N at 8-10 kph.