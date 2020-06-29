Gordon, Redman share similar paths to PGA TOUR

DETROIT — It’s hard not to notice the similarities between Doc Redman and Will Gordon, a pair of professionals who one day were Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada players and the next fulfilling their dreams as PGA TOUR members. Gordon is the latest to pull off that feat a year after Redman did it, and both players’ methods were almost identical if not a bit unconventional.

The usual path for players is for them to spend a year playing on the Mackenzie Tour followed by a season on the Korn Ferry Tour. If things go according to plan, they then head to the PGA TOUR. Redman and Gordon made things a lot easier on themselves, skipping a step along the way.

Sunday at the Travelers Championship, where Gordon was playing as a sponsor’s exemption, he shot a second-round 62 to put himself in the final pairing of the third round—with 36-hole leader Phil Mickelson and Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes. After struggling to a 1-over 71, Gordon rallied by firing a Sunday 64 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., that led to a tie for third. That performance allowed him to pick up enough non-member FedExCup points to earn PGA TOUR Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the 2019-20 season . The U.S. $436,600 payday didn’t hurt, either. What his STM means is he can accept unlimited sponsor exemptions for the remainder of the season. He already had a sponsor invite secured for this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, which he won’t have to use now since his high finish at Travelers gets him into this week’s field anyway.

It’s been a whirlwind for Gordon, a Vanderbilt University product and former Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. A year ago, Gordon had just played in the Mackenzie Tour’s Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open, tying for 22nd. At the time, he was the 2,070th-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking. Going into last week’s Travelers Championship, Gordon had moved to No. 561 in the world. His finish Sunday propelled him to No. 190, obviously a career-high. Put all those numbers in a graph, and it makes for a very nice trajectory for the Davidson, N.C., native who makes his home in his college town of Nashville, Tenn.

Gordon’s comparison to Redman and the route he took a year earlier is more than noticeable. The former Clemson standout also played in the 2019 Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open, tying for 34th that week. Immediately after the tournament, Redman packed his bags and traveled to Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic Monday qualifier. He went low and snagged a spot in the field, took big advantage of his opportunity, shot an opening-round 68 followed by three consecutive 67s at Detroit Golf Club and finished alone in second behind winner Nate Lashley.

In the process, Redman picked up enough non-member FedExCup points to claim PGA TOUR membership, a membership he has retained since. Ironically, like Gordon, Redman also moved to No. 190 in the OWGR after his strong PGA TOUR performance in Detroit, improving 521 positions. Redman is currently No. 123 after tying for 11th in Connecticut last week and once again playing on the same TOUR as Gordon.