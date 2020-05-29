  • Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada cancels 2020 season

    Full-operational focus points toward 2021 restart

  • There were 13 tournaments scheduled for the 2020 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada season. (Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada)There were 13 tournaments scheduled for the 2020 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada season. (Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada)