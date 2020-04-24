  • PGA TOUR announces leadership changes with Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

    Pritchard takes over day-to-day leadership in Canada, while Rhinehart focuses on Latin America

  Scott Pritchard joined the Mackenzie Tour in 2013. (Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada)