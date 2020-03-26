From nearly paralyzed to professional golf

As Trey Shirley lie in a hospital bed, he prayed and thought about giving up the fight.

How was this perfectly healthy 18-year-old, with the world at his fingertips, suddenly not able to feel them anymore? Shirley looked for answers. He figured he was going to be paralyzed for life. He couldn’t drive, shoot hoops, go to college or take the next step – literally and figuratively – in his life. He dreamt about what could have been.

And then the dream came true: the feeling returned, first in his fingers and then his toes and then eventually everything came back.

He uncontrollably cried. What more could he do?

“It was very close to me giving up treatment and my body not responding; that’s what makes it so gratifying,” says Shirley, a decade later.

“If there was any sign of [movement] coming back, then there was a very good chance that everything was going to come back. If not, I would have been paralyzed from the neck down for the rest of my life.”

Shirley, with a laid-back drawl and an attitude to match, is from southern Kentucky. He was a star athlete as a youngster, playing tennis and golf for his high school while leading the basketball team in scoring, averaging 25 points per game.

“He was by far our best player,” says his former coach, Tim McMurtrey.

That was before Shirley began his battle against transverse myelitis, an infection that inflamed his spinal cord, which essentially made it stop sending messages to his body.

Shirley says his back had been bothering him for a while after turning 18 but thought almost nothing of it, as he was an active kid and just assumed it was being impacted by how many sports he was playing at the time. He saw a chiropractor who advised the pain would subside. It didn’t.

One morning Shirley woke up to shower before school but couldn’t feel the water hitting his body. He lay on his bed wondering why. His mom, Jane Butler, a teacher, had already left for the morning. Shirley says he couldn’t lift himself off the bed.

He was terrified.

His father brought him to the hospital and he underwent several tests. A blanket placed atop his legs felt like 10 needles poking him. At one point the doctors tried to convince his family he was merely stressed.

“I was a multi-sport athlete, and I had something going on pretty much every day and was talking to colleges (about scholarships and offers). [Doctors] thought I might have just been stressed out, and they were trying to get me to calm down, but I knew that wasn’t the case,” says Shirley. “I’m just not a person to get stressed out over much.”

Butler had connections at the Kosair Children’s Hospital (now called Norton Children’s Hospital) in Louisville, which was about two hours away. Shirley was 18 at the time and wasn’t technically allowed to go to a children’s hospital, but Butler wanted that second opinion and it proved to be one that saved her son’s life.

“I watched an athlete get paralyzed. He’s in a wheelchair. If we didn’t push to get something else done … I was not about to accept the fact that it was stress,” says Butler.

The doctors at Norton started treatment immediately. Spinal taps. Fluid drains. Catheters. At that point, it was just a waiting game.

“Would my body react to the treatment, or would I be paralyzed and my life as I knew it … gone?” says Shirley, remembering the many questions he had.

One day the doctors came in, and he was ready to accept his body was rejecting the anabolic steroids.

But his body had other plans.

“I was just so happy to wiggle my fingers,” he says.

During his time of recovery, Shirley says he was buoyed by the support of his community but also the ability to listen on the radio to his team continue to play on Tuesday and Friday nights.

A few of his teammates drove to the hospital to show their support and later, when he got home, they all got on a bus from his high school and came to wish him well.