Players to watch at Mackenzie Tour Q-School – USA Central

We’ve highlighted a few names to watch this week in Texas:

Trey Valentine

No stranger to the International Tours, Trey Valentine had status on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2016, 2018 and 2019, making six cuts in 16 total starts.

Prior to turning professional, the 26-year old polished off a head-turning collegiate career at the University of Southern Florida, winning twice and being named to the Big East All-Conference team three times. Additionally, Valentine was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2012.

Fresh off a 2019 season that included his first successful Korn Ferry Tour Monday Qualifier, earning him a spot in the LECOM Health Challenge, the Biloxi, Mississippi, native looks to earn guaranteed Mackenzie Tour starts for the first time of his career.

Scott Stevens

Not to be confused with the fall-of-fame defensemen of the same name who evoked fear upon hopeless forwards looking to gain the blue line in the 1990s, 23-year-old Scott Stevens is fresh off an illustrious four-year collegiate career, posting the lowest scoring average in University of Southern Carolina history (71.57).

Not missing a start his entire collegiate career, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native posted 20 career top-10 finishes and eight top-5s.

Peaking at 147 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Stevens looks to start his first full professional season with Mackenzie Tour status.

MJ Perrine

In his first go-around at Mackenzie Tour Q-School in 2019, the Austin, Texas, native earned conditional status thanks to his T19 finish – which he looks to improve upon this time around at the same venue.

Perrine broke 70 in three of his eight Mackenzie Tour rounds in 2019, making his lone cut at the DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist.

If history indeed repeats itself, it might just be time for the 25-year-old to break through. Perrine set a Baylor University school record with nine-consecutive top-10 finishes between 2016 and 2017, eventually winning the Byron Nelson Award in 2018 – given to a collegiate senior with consideration given to performance, academics, character, integrity and citizenship.

Zahkai Brown

When you can say you’ve shot 57 in your life, you’re more likely than not going to be a player to watch.

The Arvada, Colorado, native shot the baffling score in his hometown at Lake Arbor Golf Club – impressive – as are his 20 mini-tour wins across the U.S.

The 29-year old, and new father as of December, attended Colorado State University where he was a two-time winner as well as a two-time Academic All-American.

Brown has played in eight career Korn Ferry Tour events, making two cuts – posting a second-round 64 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco in 2014 and a second-round 63 at the Utah Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission in 2013.

Max Marsico

With 34-career Korn Ferry Tour starts under his belt – 22 occurring in 2018 when he held status based on a T10 finish at the Final Stage of Q-School – Marsico will be among the most experienced players in the field in San Antonio.

Despite a pair of top-30 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, the 28-year old Las Vegas, Nevada, resident failed to retain status and looks to earn starts on the Mackenzie Tour for the first time.