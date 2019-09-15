×
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

Mackenzie Tour alums to watch in 2020

The 2019 season proved to be a record-breaking one for Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada alumni on the PGA TOUR. Not only were the 25 alumni the most to hold TOUR status in one season, the three wins (Adam Long at the Desert Classic, Corey Conners at the Valero Texas Open and C.T. Pan at the RBC H...

Thursday, December 19, 2019

2020 Q-School FAQ

Please be advised that this is not an exhaustive list of questions or answers pertaining to the policies, procedures or rules associated with the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament. For complete information, please click here and refer to the ‘2020 MTPGATC Qualifying Tournamen...

Friday, December 06, 2019

Mackenzie Tour alums set for Korn Ferry Tour Q-School finals

With the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament slated for December 12-15 at Orange County National in Winter Garden, Fla., a crop of 44 Mackenzie Tour alums look to follow in the footsteps of the 23 alums who finished inside the top 40 at the event in 2018, guaranteeing themsel...

Monday, November 25, 2019

Better status awaits International Tour players moving to Korn Ferry Tour

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Since the inception of the PGA TOUR’s International Tours in 2012, when PGA TOUR Latinoamérica began, the top-five finishers on their respective seasons’ Orders of Merit earned Korn Ferry Tour status for the subsequent year. The three International Tours announced today ...

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Mackenzie Tour–PGA TOUR Canada Announces Players’ Choice for Tournament of the Year

TORONTO, Ontario/PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.—The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada announced today that Mackenzie Tour players voted the Bayview Place DCBank Open as the 2019 Tournament of the Year. Officials handed out the inaugural award on November 20 during the PGA TOUR’s annual Tournament Meeting...

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Mackenzie Tour announces 2020 Qualifying Tournament dates

The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada is busy preparing for another strong season, announcing Thursday the dates and sites for its six 2020 Qualifying Tournaments, events that help determine the Mackenzie Tour membership.

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Hayden Buckley's unlikely path to the Korn Ferry Tour

In the spring of 2019, Daniel Purnell quit his job at Native Foods in Denver, Colo., electing to spend his summer caddying for Hayden Buckley on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada.

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Beginning in 2020, International Tours to award immediate three-win Korn Ferry Tour promotion

The PGA TOUR announced October 15 that beginning with the 2020 seasons, its three International Tours—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China—will reward an immediate promotion and membership on the Korn Ferry Tour to any player who wins three tournament...

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Canada Life Open moving to Seymour Golf & Country Club in 2020

TORONTO, Ont. – The 2020 Canada Life Open will take place at North Vancouver’s Seymour Golf & Country Club. The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, Linx Marketing, the tournament’s host organization, and Canada Life, the tournament’s title sponsor, made the announcement today.

Sunday, September 15, 2019

Fishburn wins Canada Life Championship

LONDON, ONT — Firing his second consecutive 64 on Sunday at Highland Country Club, Patrick Fishburn claimed his first Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada victory, taking the title at the Canada Life Championship, beating David Pastore by three strokes.

