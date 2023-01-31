When you provide information from your social media account, it can help enable us to do things like (1) give you exclusive content, (2) personalize your online experience with us within and outside our applications or websites, and (3) contact you through the social networking sites or directly by sending you the latest news, special offerings, and rewards. By doing so, you consent to the use of this information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. When you provide personal information to us through an application, on our Sites, or on social networking sites, it may be publicly viewed by other members of these sites and we cannot prevent further use of the information by third parties. However, you may be able to control what data you share through some social networking sites’ privacy settings, you can control what data you share. For more information about how social networking sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use.